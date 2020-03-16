All Idaho sanctioned high school sports suspended until April 5

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho High School Activities Association announced Monday that all sanctioned sports and activities in the state would be suspended from Tuesday, March 17 through Sunday, April 5 amid the threat of COVID-19.

In a news release to member schools and media organizations, the IHSAA said that the association's state cheer and dance championships, which had already been postponed, is canceled and will not be re-scheduled. The state debate championships, which were scheduled for this past weekend, have been postponed but not yet canceled.

Per the release, member schools are not allowed to conduct practices in any sanctioned sport at any location. Teams are not allowed to hold meetings or use a school's athletic facilities.

The release also said that the suspension has been placed in hopes that the spring state tournaments can be held on their normal dates in mid-May. The dates for those state tournaments will not be extended.