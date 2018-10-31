Try 1 month for 99¢
Burley vs Minico volleyball
Burley junior Makayla Tolman walks to the bench after scoring the winning point of the first set against Minico on Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, at Burley High School in Burley.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

The all-Great Basin Conference volleyball awards were announced on Wednesday, and several local players received top recognition.

Leading the way was Burley junior Makayla Tolman, who was named the conference's co-player of the year. The BYU commit shared the award with Century senior Zoe Thiros. Century's Breanne Robinson was named the coach of the year after leading the Diamondbacks to a district title in their first year in the GBC. 

Tolman's teammate Kennedee Tracy made the all-GBC first team, as did Minico senior Taylia Stimpson, Wood River senior Annie Kaminksi and Twin Falls seniors Taylor Burnham and Shelby Veenstra.

The full all-conference teams, determined by the GBC's coaches, are below.

All-Great Basin Conference selections

Co-players of the year: Makayla Tolman, jr. Burley; Zoe Thiros, sr., Century

Coach of the Year: Breanne Robinson, Century

First team

Kennedee Tracy, sr., Burley

Chinma Njoku, sr., Century

Taylia Stimpson, sr., Minico

Taylor Burnham, sr., Twin Falls

Shelby Veenstra, sr., Twin Falls

Annie Kaminski, sr., Wood River

Second team

Lexi Bull, jr., Century

Julia McNulty, jr., Century

Allyson Vorwaller, fr., Minico

Shayleigh Davis, jr., Pocatello

Heather Fitzgerald, sr., Preston

Emily Vandenberg, jr., Wood River

Third team

Mikayla Shirley, jr., Burley

Brooklyn Weston, sr., Canyon Ridge

Vianay Ortega, sr., Jerome

Keslee Peterson, sr., Mountain Home

Destiny Harris, sr., Pocatello

Madison Wilkes, jr., Pocatello

Clair Hodge, jr., Twin Falls 

Sportsperson of the year

Burley: Brinley Wilson

Canyon Ridge: Brooklyn Weston

Century: Jacquelyn Christensen

Jerome: Abby James

Minico: Shaya Hawkes

Mountain Home: Kelsee Peterson

Pocatello: Shayleigh Davis

Preston: Kassi Kunz

Twin Falls: Gracie Mumford

Wood River: Torie King

