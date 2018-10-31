The all-Great Basin Conference volleyball awards were announced on Wednesday, and several local players received top recognition.
Leading the way was Burley junior Makayla Tolman, who was named the conference's co-player of the year. The BYU commit shared the award with Century senior Zoe Thiros. Century's Breanne Robinson was named the coach of the year after leading the Diamondbacks to a district title in their first year in the GBC.
Tolman's teammate Kennedee Tracy made the all-GBC first team, as did Minico senior Taylia Stimpson, Wood River senior Annie Kaminksi and Twin Falls seniors Taylor Burnham and Shelby Veenstra.
The full all-conference teams, determined by the GBC's coaches, are below.
All-Great Basin Conference selections
Co-players of the year: Makayla Tolman, jr. Burley; Zoe Thiros, sr., Century
Coach of the Year: Breanne Robinson, Century
First team
Kennedee Tracy, sr., Burley
Chinma Njoku, sr., Century
Taylia Stimpson, sr., Minico
Taylor Burnham, sr., Twin Falls
Shelby Veenstra, sr., Twin Falls
Annie Kaminski, sr., Wood River
Second team
Lexi Bull, jr., Century
Julia McNulty, jr., Century
Allyson Vorwaller, fr., Minico
Shayleigh Davis, jr., Pocatello
Heather Fitzgerald, sr., Preston
Emily Vandenberg, jr., Wood River
Third team
Mikayla Shirley, jr., Burley
Brooklyn Weston, sr., Canyon Ridge
Vianay Ortega, sr., Jerome
Keslee Peterson, sr., Mountain Home
Destiny Harris, sr., Pocatello
Madison Wilkes, jr., Pocatello
Clair Hodge, jr., Twin Falls
Sportsperson of the year
Burley: Brinley Wilson
Canyon Ridge: Brooklyn Weston
Century: Jacquelyn Christensen
Jerome: Abby James
Minico: Shaya Hawkes
Mountain Home: Kelsee Peterson
Pocatello: Shayleigh Davis
Preston: Kassi Kunz
Twin Falls: Gracie Mumford
Wood River: Torie King
