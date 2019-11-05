The all-Great Basin Conference soccer teams were announced Tuesday, and Twin Falls teams were well represented across both the boys and girls lists.
Twin Falls’ Madison Bailey won the girls player of the year award, and Sidnee Naerebout, Kenedy Edwards, Madelyn McQueen and Paige Beem were all first team selections.
On the boys’ side, Canyon Ridge coach Corey Farnsworth was coach of the year, and Riverhawk players Alimasi Jamari and Jose Tapia were first team selections.
Sergio Varela, Guillermo Fregoso and Tairan Smith were all first team players for Twin Falls.
Jerome senior Luis Martinez was the conference player of the year.
Below are the full teams, as voted on by the conference’s coaches.
All-GBC boys selections
Coach of the year: Corey Farnsworth, Canyon Ridge
Player of the year: Luis Martinez, Jerome
First team
Alimasi Jamari, jr., Canyon Ridge
Jose Tapia, sr., Canyon Ridge
Evan Yost, jr., Century
Baldo Sandoval, sr., Jerome
Alfredo Ortiz, jr., Jerome
Garrett Kelley, sr., Preston
Sergio Varela, sr., Twin Falls
Guillermo Fregoso, sr., Twin Falls
Tairan Smith, sr., Twin Falls
Edgar Salamanca, sr., Wood River
Rafael Muniz, sr., Wood River
Second team
Michael Delatorre, jr., Canyon Ridge
Garrett Surmelis, jr., Century
Shaun Abassi, jr., Century
Kam Murdock, jr., Century
Aidan Hofeldt, sr., Century
Jose Pulido, sr., Jerome
Steven Vega, sr., Jerome
Milton Hernandez, so., Minico
Kadin Reese, jr., Preston
JR Murrillo, sr., Preston
Ryker Waters, so., Twin Falls
Third team
Juan Magana, jr., Burley
Alex Rivas, sr., Burley
Eli Cook, so., Canyon Ridge
Michael Montanez, jr., Century
Amari Evans, sr., Century
Erick Camacho, jr., Jerome
Mason Essig, sr., Mountain Home
Danny Kissik, sr., Mountain Home
Garrett Force, sr., Pocatello
Ty Miller, jr., Preston
Steven Thueson, jr., Twin Falls
Alonzo Estrada, sr., Wood River
Sportsperson of the year
Canyon Ridge: Ali Abdulhadi
Century: Aidan Hofeldt
Jerome: Jose Pulido
Mountain Home: Mason Essig
Pocatello: Austin Smith
Preston: Kollin Wing
Wood River: DJ Gralenski
All-GBC girls selections
Coach of the year: Eric Davis, Pocatello
Player of the year: Madison Bailey, Twin Falls
First team
Erin Stanfill, Century
Makali Nance, Jerome
Adi Spillet, Pocatello
Gabby Madrid, Pocatello
Kylie Larsen, Preston
Addison Moser, Preston
Sidnee Naerebout, Twin Falls
Kenedy Edwards, Twin Falls
Madelyn McQueen, Twin Falls
Paige Beem, Twin Falls
Tia Vontver, Wood River
Second team
Nicole Anderton, Burley
Zoey Bebe, Canyon Ridge
Sari Shutes, Century
Emma Edgley, Century
Esmeralda Cervantes, Jerome
Elizabeth Bearden, Mountain Home
Kasey Derrick, Mountain Home
Alexis Hubbard, Pocatello
Haylee Shawcroft, Pocatello
Quincy Hyde, Preston
Alexis Harris, Preston
Andie Bell, Preston
Sayler Peavey, Wood River
Third team
Rachel Phillips, Century
Allison Horsley, Century
Olga Avalos-Fregoso, Jerome
Dylan DeLange, Mountain Home
Jaden Bennett, Mountain Home
Mercedes Pedroza, Mountain Home
Seanee Still, Pocatello
Daisy Buxton, Wood River
Kate Stone, Wood River
Zoe Bacca, Wood River
Sportsperson of the year
Burley: Kyana Perez
Canyon Ridge: Kimberly Castillo
Century: Tasha Hughes
Jerome: Kristi Traughber
Mountain Home: Elizabeth Bearden
Pocatello: Gabby Madrid
Preston: Harli Hymas
Twin Falls: Aylah Strong
Wood River: Grace Parke
