Twin Falls falls to Kuna in quarterfinal

Twin Falls midfielder Madison Bailey heads a fly ball that passes two Kuna players Oct. 24 during the 4A State Quarterfinal game at Brothers Park in Caldwell. Kuna defeated Twin Falls 3-2.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

The all-Great Basin Conference soccer teams were announced Tuesday, and Twin Falls teams were well represented across both the boys and girls lists.

Twin Falls’ Madison Bailey won the girls player of the year award, and Sidnee Naerebout, Kenedy Edwards, Madelyn McQueen and Paige Beem were all first team selections.

On the boys’ side, Canyon Ridge coach Corey Farnsworth was coach of the year, and Riverhawk players Alimasi Jamari and Jose Tapia were first team selections.

Sergio Varela, Guillermo Fregoso and Tairan Smith were all first team players for Twin Falls.

Jerome senior Luis Martinez was the conference player of the year.

Below are the full teams, as voted on by the conference’s coaches.

Jerome vs. Canyon Ridge boys soccer

Jerome senior Luis Martinez battles with Canyon Ridge junior Freddy Zavala for ball possession Oct. 16 during the Great Basin Ten District Championship game at Jerome High School in Jerome.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

All-GBC boys selections

Coach of the year: Corey Farnsworth, Canyon Ridge

Player of the year: Luis Martinez, Jerome

First team

Alimasi Jamari, jr., Canyon Ridge

Jose Tapia, sr., Canyon Ridge

Evan Yost, jr., Century

Baldo Sandoval, sr., Jerome

Alfredo Ortiz, jr., Jerome

Garrett Kelley, sr., Preston

Sergio Varela, sr., Twin Falls

Guillermo Fregoso, sr., Twin Falls

Tairan Smith, sr., Twin Falls

Edgar Salamanca, sr., Wood River

Rafael Muniz, sr., Wood River

Second team

Michael Delatorre, jr., Canyon Ridge

Garrett Surmelis, jr., Century

Shaun Abassi, jr., Century

Kam Murdock, jr., Century

Aidan Hofeldt, sr., Century

Jose Pulido, sr., Jerome

Steven Vega, sr., Jerome

Milton Hernandez, so., Minico

Kadin Reese, jr., Preston

JR Murrillo, sr., Preston

Ryker Waters, so., Twin Falls

Third team

Juan Magana, jr., Burley

Alex Rivas, sr., Burley

Eli Cook, so., Canyon Ridge

Michael Montanez, jr., Century

Amari Evans, sr., Century

Erick Camacho, jr., Jerome

Mason Essig, sr., Mountain Home

Danny Kissik, sr., Mountain Home

Garrett Force, sr., Pocatello

Ty Miller, jr., Preston

Steven Thueson, jr., Twin Falls

Alonzo Estrada, sr., Wood River

Sportsperson of the year

Canyon Ridge: Ali Abdulhadi

Century: Aidan Hofeldt

Jerome: Jose Pulido

Mountain Home: Mason Essig

Pocatello: Austin Smith

Preston: Kollin Wing

Wood River: DJ Gralenski

All-GBC girls selections

Coach of the year: Eric Davis, Pocatello

Player of the year: Madison Bailey, Twin Falls

First team

Erin Stanfill, Century

Makali Nance, Jerome

Adi Spillet, Pocatello

Gabby Madrid, Pocatello

Kylie Larsen, Preston

Addison Moser, Preston

Sidnee Naerebout, Twin Falls

Kenedy Edwards, Twin Falls

Madelyn McQueen, Twin Falls

Paige Beem, Twin Falls

Tia Vontver, Wood River

Second team

Nicole Anderton, Burley

Zoey Bebe, Canyon Ridge

Sari Shutes, Century

Emma Edgley, Century

Esmeralda Cervantes, Jerome

Elizabeth Bearden, Mountain Home

Kasey Derrick, Mountain Home

Alexis Hubbard, Pocatello

Haylee Shawcroft, Pocatello

Quincy Hyde, Preston

Alexis Harris, Preston

Andie Bell, Preston

Sayler Peavey, Wood River

Third team

Rachel Phillips, Century

Allison Horsley, Century

Olga Avalos-Fregoso, Jerome

Dylan DeLange, Mountain Home

Jaden Bennett, Mountain Home

Mercedes Pedroza, Mountain Home

Seanee Still, Pocatello

Daisy Buxton, Wood River

Kate Stone, Wood River

Zoe Bacca, Wood River

Sportsperson of the year

Burley: Kyana Perez

Canyon Ridge: Kimberly Castillo

Century: Tasha Hughes

Jerome: Kristi Traughber

Mountain Home: Elizabeth Bearden

Pocatello: Gabby Madrid

Preston: Harli Hymas

Twin Falls: Aylah Strong

Wood River: Grace Parke

