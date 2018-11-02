Try 1 month for 99¢
Twin Falls vs Jerome girls soccer
Jerome sophomore Makali Nance tries to keep Twin Falls senior Katelyn Willams away from the ball Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, at Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Wood River senior Emerson Flores and Jerome junior Makali Nance highlighted the all-Great Basin Conference soccer selections, which were announced Thursday.

Flores was named the GBC boys player of the year, becoming the second straight Wood River player to earn the accolade. Mario Macias, who made this year's first team, was the 2017 player of the year

Century's Rocky Rhoads earned GBC boys coach of the year honors.

Nance, like Flores, was a first-teamer last season. Preston's Brandon Lyon was named the girls coach of the year.

The full all-GBC teams, determined by the conference's coaches, are below.

All-GBC boys selections

Player of the Year: Emerson Flores, sr., Wood River

Coach of the Year: Rocky Rhoads, Century

First Team

Corbyn Hawkes, sr., Burley

Jose Tapia, jr., Canyon Ridge

Cole Roske, sr., Century

Davyn Carter, sr., Century

Kameron Murdock, so., Century

Benny Martinez, jr., Jerome

Junior Murillo, jr., Preston

Tairan Smith, jr., Twin Falls

Mario Macias, sr., Wood River

Lucas Beste, sr., Wood River

Josset Guzman, sr., Wood River

Second Team

Connor Slack, sr., Century

Leo Triana, sr., Canyon Ridge

Victor Gurung, sr., Canyon Ridge

Evan Yost, so., Century

Michael Montanez, so., Century

Baldo Sandavol, jr., Jerome

Conner Magnuson, sr., Pocatello

Jakobi Dursteler, so., Preston

Caden Zierenberg, so., Twin Falls

Guillermo Fregoso, jr., Twin Falls

Sergio Varela, jr., Twin Falls

Third Team

Atzel Jimenez, so., Wood River

Quinn Christensen, sr., Burley

Alexis Anguiano, jr., Burley

Loveson Pokhrel, sr., Canyon Ridge

Michael Delatorre, so., Canyon Ridge

Nestor Palacios, fr., Jerome

Steven Vega, jr., Jerome

Milton Hernandez, fr., Minico

Jordan Michaelson, sr., Pocatello

Kollin Wing, jr., Preston

Kadin Reese, so., Preston

Josh Stagge, sr., Twin Falls

Sportsperson of the Year

Burley: Gonzalo Magana

Canyon Ridge: Jason Aguayo

Century: Brayden Stouse

Jerome: Jose Lugo

Minico: Luis Viliente

Mountain Home: Levi Mackey

Pocatello: Kody Ralphs

Twin Falls: Tairan Smith

Wood River: Jovany Armenta

All-GBC girls selections

Player of the Year: Makali Nance, jr., Jerome

Coach of the Year: Brandon Lyon, Preston

First Team

Sidnee Naerebout, jr., Twin Falls

Olivia Holt, sr., Century

Ellie Surmelis, sr., Century

Asia Sage Jackson, sr., Mt. Home

Nicole Davis, sr., Pocatello

Kylie Larson, so., Preston

Addison Moser, so., Preston

Madison Bailey, jr., Twin Falls

Paige Beem, so., Twin Falls

Audra Mary, sr., Wood River

Tia Vontver, jr., Wood River

Second Team

Hannah Schvaneveldt, so., Jerome

Kiara Garza, jr., Minico

Erin Stanfill, jr., Century

Emma Edgley, so., Century

Kasey Derrick, so., Mt. Home

Adison Spillett, jr., Pocatello

Alyssa Wood, sr., Preston

Makenna Coburn, sr., Preston

Kenedy Edwards, jr., Twin Falls

Kaylin Bailey, fr., Twin Falls

Madison Hicks, sr., Twin Falls

Payton Bacca, sr., Wood River

Third Team

Sydnee Marlow, so., Preston

Beth Kepner, sr., Canyon Ridge

Zoey Beebe, so., Canyon Ridge

Olga Avalos, so., Jerome

Adtison Clark, so., Mt. Home

Hannah Houser, fr., Mt. Home

Sophia Wray, sr., Pocatello

Alexis Harris, jr., Preston

Brinlee Stotts, jr., Twin Falls

McKenna Todd, jr., Twin Falls

Denali Stevens, sr., Wood River

Sportsperson of the Year

Burley: Samantha Waters

Jerome: Kristi Traughber

Minico: Ailyah Tovar

Mountain Home: Asia Jackson

Pocatello: Kaylyn Carlson

Preston: Sayge Keller

Twin Falls: Paige Beem

Wood River: Grace Parke

