Wood River senior Emerson Flores and Jerome junior Makali Nance highlighted the all-Great Basin Conference soccer selections, which were announced Thursday.
Flores was named the GBC boys player of the year, becoming the second straight Wood River player to earn the accolade. Mario Macias, who made this year's first team, was the 2017 player of the year.
Century's Rocky Rhoads earned GBC boys coach of the year honors.
Nance, like Flores, was a first-teamer last season. Preston's Brandon Lyon was named the girls coach of the year.
The full all-GBC teams, determined by the conference's coaches, are below.
All-GBC boys selections
Player of the Year: Emerson Flores, sr., Wood River
Coach of the Year: Rocky Rhoads, Century
First Team
Corbyn Hawkes, sr., Burley
Jose Tapia, jr., Canyon Ridge
Cole Roske, sr., Century
Davyn Carter, sr., Century
Kameron Murdock, so., Century
Benny Martinez, jr., Jerome
Junior Murillo, jr., Preston
Tairan Smith, jr., Twin Falls
Mario Macias, sr., Wood River
Lucas Beste, sr., Wood River
Josset Guzman, sr., Wood River
Second Team
Connor Slack, sr., Century
Leo Triana, sr., Canyon Ridge
Victor Gurung, sr., Canyon Ridge
Evan Yost, so., Century
Michael Montanez, so., Century
Baldo Sandavol, jr., Jerome
Conner Magnuson, sr., Pocatello
Jakobi Dursteler, so., Preston
Caden Zierenberg, so., Twin Falls
Guillermo Fregoso, jr., Twin Falls
Sergio Varela, jr., Twin Falls
Third Team
Atzel Jimenez, so., Wood River
Quinn Christensen, sr., Burley
Alexis Anguiano, jr., Burley
Loveson Pokhrel, sr., Canyon Ridge
Michael Delatorre, so., Canyon Ridge
Nestor Palacios, fr., Jerome
Steven Vega, jr., Jerome
Milton Hernandez, fr., Minico
Jordan Michaelson, sr., Pocatello
Kollin Wing, jr., Preston
Kadin Reese, so., Preston
Josh Stagge, sr., Twin Falls
Sportsperson of the Year
Burley: Gonzalo Magana
Canyon Ridge: Jason Aguayo
Century: Brayden Stouse
Jerome: Jose Lugo
Minico: Luis Viliente
Mountain Home: Levi Mackey
Pocatello: Kody Ralphs
Twin Falls: Tairan Smith
Wood River: Jovany Armenta
All-GBC girls selections
Player of the Year: Makali Nance, jr., Jerome
Coach of the Year: Brandon Lyon, Preston
First Team
Sidnee Naerebout, jr., Twin Falls
Olivia Holt, sr., Century
Ellie Surmelis, sr., Century
Asia Sage Jackson, sr., Mt. Home
Nicole Davis, sr., Pocatello
Kylie Larson, so., Preston
Addison Moser, so., Preston
Madison Bailey, jr., Twin Falls
Paige Beem, so., Twin Falls
Audra Mary, sr., Wood River
Tia Vontver, jr., Wood River
Second Team
Hannah Schvaneveldt, so., Jerome
Kiara Garza, jr., Minico
Erin Stanfill, jr., Century
Emma Edgley, so., Century
Kasey Derrick, so., Mt. Home
Adison Spillett, jr., Pocatello
Alyssa Wood, sr., Preston
Makenna Coburn, sr., Preston
Kenedy Edwards, jr., Twin Falls
Kaylin Bailey, fr., Twin Falls
Madison Hicks, sr., Twin Falls
Payton Bacca, sr., Wood River
Third Team
Sydnee Marlow, so., Preston
Beth Kepner, sr., Canyon Ridge
Zoey Beebe, so., Canyon Ridge
Olga Avalos, so., Jerome
Adtison Clark, so., Mt. Home
Hannah Houser, fr., Mt. Home
Sophia Wray, sr., Pocatello
Alexis Harris, jr., Preston
Brinlee Stotts, jr., Twin Falls
McKenna Todd, jr., Twin Falls
Denali Stevens, sr., Wood River
Sportsperson of the Year
Burley: Samantha Waters
Jerome: Kristi Traughber
Minico: Ailyah Tovar
Mountain Home: Asia Jackson
Pocatello: Kaylyn Carlson
Preston: Sayge Keller
Twin Falls: Paige Beem
Wood River: Grace Parke
