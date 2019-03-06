After a season in which the Great Basin Conference had two of its teams reach the state semifinals, and one win the 4A state title, the standout players from the campaign have been rewarded for their work in the all-conference selections, released on Wednesday.
Century, the unbeaten state champion, swept the top honors, as head coach Chris Shuler was named coach of the year and senior Chinma Njoku was picked as the conference's player of the year.
The first team included two Magic Valley standouts, in Minico senior Taylia Stimpson and Jerome junior Mercedes Bell. Stimpson led Minico in scoring as the Spartans ran to the state semifinals, while Bell was Jerome's go-to player throughout the season.
Also included in the first team was Mountain Home senior Jazzi Cristobal, Preston senior Bethany Dow and Century junior Lexi Bull.
Twin Falls sophomore Paige Beem was one of two sophomores across the entire conference to earn an all-conference honor, as she was selected to the second team. Mountain Home seniors Adrie Blanksma and Emalee Pippen, along with Century senior Olivia Holt and Pocatello junior Adi Spillett, were also picked.
Finally, on the third team was the other sophomore, Burley's Kelsie Pope. Wood River senior Patrea Topp, the Wolverines' top scorer, and Minico junior Bailey Black, also made the cut. Along with that trio, Pocatello senior Destiny Harris, Preston senior Alyssa Wood and Century junior Abby Christensen were named to the third team.
All-Great Basin Conference Selections
Coach of the Year: Chris Shuler, Century
Player of the Year: Chinma Njoku, Sr., Century
First Team
Jazzi Cristobal, Sr., Mountain Home
Bethany Dow, Sr., Preston
Taylia Stimpson, Sr., Minico
Mercedes Bell, Jr., Jerome
Lexi Bull, Jr., Century
Second Team
Adrie Blanksma, Sr., Mountain Home
Olivia Holt, Sr., Century
Emalee Pippen, Sr., Mountain Home
Adi Spillett, Jr., Pocatello
Paige Beem, So., Twin Falls
Third Team
Destiny Harris, Sr., Pocatello
Patrea Topp, Sr., Wood River
Alyssa Wood, Sr., Preston
Bailey Black, Jr., Minico
Abby Christensen, Jr., Century
Kelsie Pope, So., Burley
