Numerous local athletes were honored last week with all-Great Basin Conference selections after standout seasons on the football field.
Two Minico players earned player of the year honors in the east pod of the conference, as senior Colter May took home Return Specialist of the Year and senior defensive back Francisco Paz was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Seniors Erik Courtright of Burley and Carson Schow of Minico were honored as Sportsman of the Year for their respective schools.
In the west pod, Jerome senior Victor Santos was named Offensive Player of the Year, while Canyon Ridge senior Jesse Mark was tabbed as Defensive Player of the year. Wood River senior Dominick Leos was the Return Specialist of the Year, while his classmate, Wolverines senior Mario Macias, was Placekicker of the Year.
Twin Falls head coach Allyn Reynolds was honored as the Coach of the Year in the west pod, while Anikin Hernandez (Jerome), Avery Rambur (Canyon Ridge), Bentley Swensen (Twin Falls) and Wyatt Barth (Wood River), all seniors, were named the Sportsman of the year for their respective schools.
Several other players from all the local schools in the Great Basin Conference earned first team, second team and honorable mention nods, as well.
Great Basin Conference East—All-Conference Selections
Offensive Player of the Year: Nathan Manning, Century
Defensive Player of the Year: Francisco Paz, 12, Minico
Return Specialist of the Year: Colter May, 12, Minico
Placekicker of the Year: Connor Slack, Century
Punter of the Year: Nick McAdam, Pocatello
Coach of the Year: Travis Hobson, Century
Sportsman of the Year:
Erik Courtright, 12, Burley
Mason Ralphs, Century
Carson Schow, 12, Minico
Nate Millward, 12, Pocatello
Walter Iverson, Preston
First Team
QB: Kobe Gunter, 12, Pocatello
RB: Colter May, 12, Minico
RB: Jackson Yearsley, 12, Century
WR: Jadyn Downs, 11, Pocatello
WR: Scott Dunn, 11, Preston
WR: Hudson Williams, 12, Century
OL: Anthony Land, 12, Century
OL: Alex Apel, 12, Century
OL: Greyson Harwood, 11, Minico
OL: Nate Millward, 12, Pocatello
OL: Riley Parker, 12, Preston
DL: Joey Newman, 12, Century
DL: Trei Hough, 12, Pocatello
DL: Mason Harwood, 12, Minico
OLB: Adam Ames, 12, Century
OLB: Javier Beltran, 12, Minico
ILB: Kasen Jones, 12, Minico
ILB: Brian Jackson, 12, Pocatello
DB: Cole McKinlay, 12, Century
DB: Carter Scott, 12, Century
DB: Carson Schow, 12, Minico
DB: Luke Smellie, 11, Preston
Second Team:
QB: Ethan Gibbons, 11, Burley
RB: Mike Branson, 12, Century
RB: Rylan Chandler, 11, Minico
WR: Drew Gunter, 11, Century
WR: Rylan Chandler, 11, Minico
WR: Tyler Olsen, 12, Pocatello
OL: Brendan Daniels, 11, Century
OL: Jesus Ramirez, 12, Minico
OL: Ian Cooper, 12, Pocatello
OL: Wes Talbot, 12, Preston
OL: Stephen Ramirez, 12, Minico
DL: D'Qua Lang, 11, Century
DL: Nate Millward, 12, Pocatello
DL: Hudson Nelson, 11, Preston
OLB: Andrew Iverson, 11, Preston
OLB: Carter Clifford, 12, Century
ILB: Dillon Samana, 11, Century
ILB: Cayleb Peck, 12, Preston
DB: Luis Gomez, 11, Burley
DB: Tazyn Twiss, 10, Minico
DB: Jadyn Downs, 11, Pocatello
DB: Dushun Harwell, 12, Century
Honorable Mention:
Kody Kruckenberg, 12, Burley
Riley Stephens, 12, Burley
Alex Ramos, 12, Burley
Kody Condie, 12, Burley
Eric Courtright, 12, Burley
Luis Gomez, 11, Burley
Brayden Bowen, 12, Burley
Mason Ralphs, Century
Jovan Sowell, Century
Nate Burt, Century
Titan Fleischmann, Century
Campbell Hicks, Century
Carson Zink, Century
McKay Chandler, 12, Minico
Stran Smith, 12, Minico
Kaden Ball, 12, Minico
Etahn Aguinaga, 12, Minico
Connor Stocking, 11, Minico
Dalton Parslow, Pocatello
Kyler Nichols, Pocatello
Matt Nye, Pocatello
Isaiah Smith, Preston
Garrett Ward, Preston
Yantzen Hobbs, Preston
Ty Hyde, Preston
Zay Davis, Preston
Great Basin Conference West—All-Conference Selections
Offensive Player of the Year: Victor Santos, 12, Jerome
Defensive Player of the Year: Jesse Mark, 12, Canyon Ridge
Return Specialist of the Year: Dominick Leos, 12, Wood River
Placekicker of the Year: Mario Macias, 12, Wood River
Punter of the Year: Ross Erlenbach, Mountain Home
Coach of the Year: Allyn Reynolds, Twin Falls
Sportsman of the Year:
Anikin Hernandez, 12, Jerome
Avery Rambur, 12, Canyon Ridge
Micheal Boguslawski, 12, Mountain Home
Bentley Swensen, 12, Twin Falls
Wyatt Barth, 12, Wood River
First Team
QB: Dalan Thompson, 10, Jerome
RB: Bam Kondracki, 11, Canyon Ridge
RB: Jarod Perry, 11, Twin Falls
APB: M.J. Brooks, 12, Canyon Ridge
WR: Klay Proffit, 12, Mountain Home
WR: Nehemiah Parker, 12, Mountain Home
OL: Isaac Peters, 11, Jerome
OL: Nathan Maxfield, 11, Canyon Ridge
OL: Gunnar Clark, 9, Mountain Home
OL: Hudson Klundt, 12, Twin Falls
OL: Dylan Quigley, 11, Twin Falls
DL: Klay Proffit, 12, Mountain Home
DL: Louie Cresto, 11, Canyon Ridge
DL: Cy Mahlke, 12, Twin Falls
OLB: Collin Aardema, 12, Twin Falls
OLB: Mykal Castillo, 11, Mountain Home
ILB: Austin Tetrault, 12, Mountain Home
ILB: Bentley Swensen, 12, Twin Falls
DB: Garrett Elison, 11, Jerome
DB: Nehemiah Parker, 12, Mountain Home
DB: Xander Barigar, 12, Twin Falls
DB: Dominick Leos, 12, Wood River
Second Team:
QB: Nick Swensen, 10, Twin Falls
RB: Fabian Leos, 12, Wood River
RB: Seth West, 12, Mountain Home
APB: Garrett Elison, 11, Jerome
WR: Austin Tetrault, 12, Mountain Home
WR: Xander Barigar, 12, Twin Falls
OL: KC Marcroft, 12, Wood River
OL: Weston Casdorph, 11, Canyon Ridge
OL: Hunter Geissler, 12, Wood River
OL: Carter Christensen, 11, Twin Falls
OL: Steven Degroot, 12, Mountain Home
DL: Hudson Kludnt, 12, Twin Falls
DL: Isaac Peters, 11, Jerome
DL: Zach Goodell, 12, Mountain Home
OLB: JW James, 10, Jerome
OLB: Avery Rambur, 12, Canyon Ridge
ILB: Jesse Hicks, 12, Canyon Ridge
ILB: Justin Salisbury, 12, Canyon Ridge
DB: River Osen, 11, Canyon Ridge
DB: Ross Erlenbach, 12, Mountain Home
DB: Jarom Wallace, 11, Jerome
DB: Alan Castaneda, 12, Jerome
Honorable Mention:
Parker Scholes, 12, Canyon Ridge
Khristian Caballos, 11, Canyon Ridge
Wyatt Gonzales, 12, Canyon Ridge
Elijah Ibarra, 11, Canyon Ridge
River Osen, 11, Canyon Ridge
Peyton Ringling, 12, Jerome
Justin Page, 12, Jerome
Anikin Herndandez, 12, Jerome
Shayler Bingham, 10, Jerome
Dalton Raposo, 12, Jerome
Ty Taylor, 11, Jerome
Ryke Wilson, 11, Jerome
Diego Merida, 12, Jerome
Micheal Boguslawski, 12, Mountain Home
Jaden Abrego, 10, Mountain Home
Ryan Benefiel, 12, Twin Falls
Carson Walters, 11, Twin Falls
Hunter Merriss, 11, Twin Falls
Caden Zierenberg, 10, Twin Falls
Anders Nelson, 12, Wood River
Andrew Nelson, 11, Wood River
