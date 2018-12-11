Try 1 month for 99¢

Numerous local athletes were honored last week with all-Great Basin Conference selections after standout seasons on the football field.

Two Minico players earned player of the year honors in the east pod of the conference, as senior Colter May took home Return Specialist of the Year and senior defensive back Francisco Paz was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Seniors Erik Courtright of Burley and Carson Schow of Minico were honored as Sportsman of the Year for their respective schools.

In the west pod, Jerome senior Victor Santos was named Offensive Player of the Year, while Canyon Ridge senior Jesse Mark was tabbed as Defensive Player of the year. Wood River senior Dominick Leos was the Return Specialist of the Year, while his classmate, Wolverines senior Mario Macias, was Placekicker of the Year.

Twin Falls head coach Allyn Reynolds was honored as the Coach of the Year in the west pod, while Anikin Hernandez (Jerome), Avery Rambur (Canyon Ridge), Bentley Swensen (Twin Falls) and Wyatt Barth (Wood River), all seniors, were named the Sportsman of the year for their respective schools.

Several other players from all the local schools in the Great Basin Conference earned first team, second team and honorable mention nods, as well.

Great Basin Conference East—All-Conference Selections

Offensive Player of the Year: Nathan Manning, Century

Defensive Player of the Year: Francisco Paz, 12, Minico

Return Specialist of the Year: Colter May, 12, Minico

Placekicker of the Year: Connor Slack, Century

Punter of the Year: Nick McAdam, Pocatello

Coach of the Year: Travis Hobson, Century

Sportsman of the Year:

Erik Courtright, 12, Burley

Mason Ralphs, Century

Carson Schow, 12, Minico

Nate Millward, 12, Pocatello

Walter Iverson, Preston

First Team

QB: Kobe Gunter, 12, Pocatello

RB: Colter May, 12, Minico

RB: Jackson Yearsley, 12, Century

WR: Jadyn Downs, 11, Pocatello

WR: Scott Dunn, 11, Preston

WR: Hudson Williams, 12, Century

OL: Anthony Land, 12, Century

OL: Alex Apel, 12, Century

OL: Greyson Harwood, 11, Minico

OL: Nate Millward, 12, Pocatello

OL: Riley Parker, 12, Preston

DL: Joey Newman, 12, Century

DL: Trei Hough, 12, Pocatello

DL: Mason Harwood, 12, Minico

OLB: Adam Ames, 12, Century

OLB: Javier Beltran, 12, Minico

ILB: Kasen Jones, 12, Minico

ILB: Brian Jackson, 12, Pocatello

DB: Cole McKinlay, 12, Century

DB: Carter Scott, 12, Century

DB: Carson Schow, 12, Minico

DB: Luke Smellie, 11, Preston

Second Team:

QB: Ethan Gibbons, 11, Burley

RB: Mike Branson, 12, Century

RB: Rylan Chandler, 11, Minico

WR: Drew Gunter, 11, Century

WR: Rylan Chandler, 11, Minico

WR: Tyler Olsen, 12, Pocatello

OL: Brendan Daniels, 11, Century

OL: Jesus Ramirez, 12, Minico

OL: Ian Cooper, 12, Pocatello

OL: Wes Talbot, 12, Preston

OL: Stephen Ramirez, 12, Minico

DL: D'Qua Lang, 11, Century

DL: Nate Millward, 12, Pocatello

DL: Hudson Nelson, 11, Preston

OLB: Andrew Iverson, 11, Preston

OLB: Carter Clifford, 12, Century

ILB: Dillon Samana, 11, Century

ILB: Cayleb Peck, 12, Preston

DB: Luis Gomez, 11, Burley

DB: Tazyn Twiss, 10, Minico

DB: Jadyn Downs, 11, Pocatello

DB: Dushun Harwell, 12, Century

Honorable Mention:

Kody Kruckenberg, 12, Burley

Riley Stephens, 12, Burley

Alex Ramos, 12, Burley

Kody Condie, 12, Burley

Eric Courtright, 12, Burley

Luis Gomez, 11, Burley

Brayden Bowen, 12, Burley

Mason Ralphs, Century

Jovan Sowell, Century

Nate Burt, Century

Titan Fleischmann, Century

Campbell Hicks, Century

Carson Zink, Century

McKay Chandler, 12, Minico

Stran Smith, 12, Minico

Kaden Ball, 12, Minico

Etahn Aguinaga, 12, Minico

Connor Stocking, 11, Minico

Dalton Parslow, Pocatello

Kyler Nichols, Pocatello

Matt Nye, Pocatello

Isaiah Smith, Preston

Garrett Ward, Preston

Yantzen Hobbs, Preston

Ty Hyde, Preston

Zay Davis, Preston

Great Basin Conference West—All-Conference Selections

Offensive Player of the Year: Victor Santos, 12, Jerome

Defensive Player of the Year: Jesse Mark, 12, Canyon Ridge

Return Specialist of the Year: Dominick Leos, 12, Wood River

Placekicker of the Year: Mario Macias, 12, Wood River

Punter of the Year: Ross Erlenbach, Mountain Home

Coach of the Year: Allyn Reynolds, Twin Falls

Sportsman of the Year:

Anikin Hernandez, 12, Jerome

Avery Rambur, 12, Canyon Ridge

Micheal Boguslawski, 12, Mountain Home

Bentley Swensen, 12, Twin Falls

Wyatt Barth, 12, Wood River

First Team

QB: Dalan Thompson, 10, Jerome

RB: Bam Kondracki, 11, Canyon Ridge

RB: Jarod Perry, 11, Twin Falls

APB: M.J. Brooks, 12, Canyon Ridge

WR: Klay Proffit, 12, Mountain Home

WR: Nehemiah Parker, 12, Mountain Home

OL: Isaac Peters, 11, Jerome

OL: Nathan Maxfield, 11, Canyon Ridge

OL: Gunnar Clark, 9, Mountain Home

OL: Hudson Klundt, 12, Twin Falls

OL: Dylan Quigley, 11, Twin Falls

DL: Klay Proffit, 12, Mountain Home

DL: Louie Cresto, 11, Canyon Ridge

DL: Cy Mahlke, 12, Twin Falls

OLB: Collin Aardema, 12, Twin Falls

OLB: Mykal Castillo, 11, Mountain Home

ILB: Austin Tetrault, 12, Mountain Home

ILB: Bentley Swensen, 12, Twin Falls

DB: Garrett Elison, 11, Jerome

DB: Nehemiah Parker, 12, Mountain Home

DB: Xander Barigar, 12, Twin Falls

DB: Dominick Leos, 12, Wood River

Second Team:

QB: Nick Swensen, 10, Twin Falls

RB: Fabian Leos, 12, Wood River

RB: Seth West, 12, Mountain Home

APB: Garrett Elison, 11, Jerome

WR: Austin Tetrault, 12, Mountain Home

WR: Xander Barigar, 12, Twin Falls

OL: KC Marcroft, 12, Wood River

OL: Weston Casdorph, 11, Canyon Ridge

OL: Hunter Geissler, 12, Wood River

OL: Carter Christensen, 11, Twin Falls

OL: Steven Degroot, 12, Mountain Home

DL: Hudson Kludnt, 12, Twin Falls

DL: Isaac Peters, 11, Jerome

DL: Zach Goodell, 12, Mountain Home

OLB: JW James, 10, Jerome

OLB: Avery Rambur, 12, Canyon Ridge

ILB: Jesse Hicks, 12, Canyon Ridge

ILB: Justin Salisbury, 12, Canyon Ridge

DB: River Osen, 11, Canyon Ridge

DB: Ross Erlenbach, 12, Mountain Home

DB: Jarom Wallace, 11, Jerome

DB: Alan Castaneda, 12, Jerome

Honorable Mention:

Parker Scholes, 12, Canyon Ridge

Khristian Caballos, 11, Canyon Ridge

Wyatt Gonzales, 12, Canyon Ridge

Elijah Ibarra, 11, Canyon Ridge

River Osen, 11, Canyon Ridge

Peyton Ringling, 12, Jerome

Justin Page, 12, Jerome

Anikin Herndandez, 12, Jerome

Shayler Bingham, 10, Jerome

Dalton Raposo, 12, Jerome

Ty Taylor, 11, Jerome

Ryke Wilson, 11, Jerome

Diego Merida, 12, Jerome

Micheal Boguslawski, 12, Mountain Home

Jaden Abrego, 10, Mountain Home

Ryan Benefiel, 12, Twin Falls

Carson Walters, 11, Twin Falls

Hunter Merriss, 11, Twin Falls

Caden Zierenberg, 10, Twin Falls

Anders Nelson, 12, Wood River

Andrew Nelson, 11, Wood River

