After a season-long battle in high school boys basketball that saw a true four-team race for the top of the Great Basin Conference, several athletes who contributed to it were honored for their impressive seasons on the court.

Players from all over the Magic Valley were selected to the conference’s first, second and third team, along with a handful who received a sportsmanship honor.

The top prize, conference player of the year, was split between two players: Twin Falls senior Mitchell Brizee and Preston junior Ty Hyde.

Brizee was the leading scorer and rebounder for the Bruins, who went on to defeat Columbia for the 4A consolation championship at last weekend’s state tournament. The 6-foot-10 senior was followed by another Twin Falls senior on the first team.

Guard Faust Ystueta, Twin Falls’ second-leading scorer, got the nod after a strong season running the point for the Bruins. He was joined by Minico’s senior big man and top scorer, Kobe Matsen on the first team. A Century duo filled out the remainder of the first team, as seniors Max Rogers and Deshun Harwell were selected. Rogers was also named defensive player of the year.

Burley’s all-action junior Jace Whiting was selected for the second team, as was Minico junior Kasen Carpenter and Wood River junior John Radford, all of whom did a bit of everything for their teams this season.

The rest of the second team included Mountain Home senior Jared Adams, Pocatello junior Isaac Brown and Preston junior Luke Smellie.

Two more Twin Falls seniors made the all-conference third team, as Winston Duggan and Ryan Ball each got chosen. They were joined by Minico junior Rylan Chandler and Canyon Ridge junior Louie Cresto, along with Mountain Home freshman Brandon Bethel, Pocatello junior Kaden Hales and Preston junior Cooper Hobson.

Preston head coach Tyler Jones was named coach of the year after leading the Indians to the 4A state championship game, where they were defeated by Idaho Falls in overtime.

Though they weren’t included in the all-conference teams, one player from each squad was chosen as the sportsperson of the year for his team.

Century’s Ethan Burke, Pocatello’s Tyler Olsen, Minico’s Abe Guzman, Burley’s Ridge Garrard, Jerome’s David Lloyd, Canyon Ridge’s Zandrew Webb, Preston’s Riley Parker, Wood River’s Kade Heitzman, Mountain Home’s Bryson Wright and Twin Falls’ Lucas Young were the picks.

All-Great Basin Conference Selections

Coach of the Year: Tyler Jones, Preston

Co-Player of the Year: Ty Hyde, Jr., Preston

Co-Player of the Year: Mitchell Brizee, Sr., Twin Falls

Defensive Player of the Year: Max Rogers, Sr., Century

First Team

Mitchell Brizee, Sr., Twin Falls

Ty Hyde, Jr., Preston

Max Rogers, Sr., Century

Kobe Matsen, Sr., Minico

Faust Ystueta, Sr., Twin Falls

Deshun Harwell, Sr., Century

Second Team

Jared Adams, Sr., Mountain Home

Jace Whiting, Jr., Burley

Kasen Carpenter, Jr., Minico

John Radford, Jr., Wood River

Isaac Brown, Jr., Pocatello

Luke Smellie, Jr., Preston

Third Team

Winston Duggan, Sr., Twin Falls

Cooper Hobson, Jr., Preston

Rylan Chandler, Jr., Minico

Kaden Hales, Jr., Pocatello

Ryan Ball, Sr., Twin Falls

Louie Cresto, Jr., Canyon Ridge

Brandon Bethel, Fr., Mountain Home

Sportsperson of the Year

Ethan Burke, Century

Tyler Olsen, Pocatello

Abe Guzman, Minico

Ridge Garrard, Burley

David Lloyd, Jerome

Zandrew Webb, Canyon Ridge

Riley Parker, Preston

Kade Heitzman, Wood River

Bryson Wright, Mountain Home

Lucas Young, Twin Falls

