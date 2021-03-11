 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-Conference Basketball Teams
0 comments

All-Conference Basketball Teams

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Canyon Conference All-Conference Teams

Girls Basketball

Makenna Kohtz, Valley

Bailey Stephens, Valley

Julianna Pope, Wendell

Aryana Kahalioumi, Declo

Kadance Spencer, Declo

Macie Larsen, Declo

Aspen Stinemates, Wendell

Ana Scott, Wendell

Railey Hodges, Valley

Kelbi Lewis, Valley

Boys Basketball

Omar Campos, Valley

Kyle Christensen, Valley

Zane Kelsey, Wendell

Joe DeMasters, Wendell

Sam Nebeker, Declo

Zade Swainston, Wendell

Garrett Christensen, Valley

Diego Torres, Wendell

Jadon Johnson, Valley

Isaac Slade, Wendell

Sawtooth Boys Basketball All-Conference

Most Valuable Player - Brady Power, Dietrich Senior

Co-Offensive - Player of the Year - Hunter Smith, Carey Senior

Co-Offensive - Player of the Year - Carsn Perkes, Richfield Sophomore

Defensive - Player of the Year - Manuel Cabrera, Dietrich Senior

Coach of the Year - Wayne Dill, Dietrich

1st Team

Rhys Dill, Dietrich Senior

Breken Clarke, Camas Junior

Dallin Parke, Carey Senior

Jonathon Camarillo, Hansen Senior

Eric Taylor, Castleford Junior

2nd Team

Jett Shaw, Dietrich Junior

Clay Kent, Richfield Sophomore

Dawson Kramer, Camas Junior

Cody Power, Dietrich Sophomore

Luke Dalton, Richfield Sophomore

Honorable Mention

Ethan Roland, Castleford Sophomore

Tom Gibson, Hansen Junior

Ashton Sparrow, Carey Senior

Tristen Smith, Camas Freshman

Hudson Lucero, Richfield Sophomore

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News