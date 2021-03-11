All-Conference Basketball Teams

Canyon Conference All-Conference Teams
Girls Basketball
Makenna Kohtz, Valley
Bailey Stephens, Valley
Julianna Pope, Wendell
Aryana Kahalioumi, Declo
Kadance Spencer, Declo
Macie Larsen, Declo
Aspen Stinemates, Wendell
Ana Scott, Wendell
Railey Hodges, Valley
Kelbi Lewis, Valley
Boys Basketball
Omar Campos, Valley
Kyle Christensen, Valley
Zane Kelsey, Wendell
Joe DeMasters, Wendell
Sam Nebeker, Declo
Zade Swainston, Wendell
Garrett Christensen, Valley
Diego Torres, Wendell
Jadon Johnson, Valley
Isaac Slade, Wendell
Sawtooth Boys Basketball All-Conference
Most Valuable Player - Brady Power, Dietrich Senior
Co-Offensive - Player of the Year - Hunter Smith, Carey Senior
Co-Offensive - Player of the Year - Carsn Perkes, Richfield Sophomore
Defensive - Player of the Year - Manuel Cabrera, Dietrich Senior
Coach of the Year - Wayne Dill, Dietrich
1st Team
Rhys Dill, Dietrich Senior
Breken Clarke, Camas Junior
Dallin Parke, Carey Senior
Jonathon Camarillo, Hansen Senior
Eric Taylor, Castleford Junior
2nd Team
Jett Shaw, Dietrich Junior
Clay Kent, Richfield Sophomore
Dawson Kramer, Camas Junior
Cody Power, Dietrich Sophomore
Luke Dalton, Richfield Sophomore
Honorable Mention
Ethan Roland, Castleford Sophomore
Tom Gibson, Hansen Junior
Ashton Sparrow, Carey Senior