A week of local sports: Looking back at the signature games from last week
Boys 3A Soccer - Gooding Vs. Kimberly

Kimberly's Tegan Newlan (5) battles Gooding's (3) during their game Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Kimberly High School.

Gooding won the game 3-1.

Gooding defeated Kimberly 3-1 in this conference game to make their conference record 6-0-1.

Girls Soccer - Jerome Vs. Twin Falls

Twin Falls' Reagan Rex eyes the ball along with Jerome's Alexis Jasper during their game Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls.

Two Twin Falls freshman did the scoring for the Bruins in the 3-0 win over the Tigers. Ava Schroeder had two goals and Tiffany Humphries had one.

Girls Soccer - Declo Vs. Filer

Filer's Ella White plays against Declo's Taylor Teagan during their game Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Filer.

The Wildcats had goals from sophomore Cadence Douglas, senior Anna White, sophomore Lisset Alonso off an assist by senior Griselda Vasquez and senior Eddie Perez in this 4-0 home win over the Hornets.

3A Football - Filer Vs. Kimberly

Kimberly's Brett Bronson runs the ball against Filer during their game Thursday night, Oct. 1, 2020, in Kimberly.

Kimberly continued their undefeated streak and brought down Filer 49-21, making their record 6-0 after their first conference game.

Twin Falls takes down Minico boys soccer

Minico keeper Angel Naverette throws the ball into play in the game against Twin Falls on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls. Twin Falls defeated Minico 2-1.

Twin Falls defeated Minico 2-1 in this Great Basin 7 Conference match-up. Sophomore William Preucil scored both Twin Falls goals off assists by junior Anthony Botch.

Lighthouse Christian runs through Murtaugh

Lighthouse Christian running back Armando Carllson celebrates after scoring against Murtaugh on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls. Lighthouse Christian defeated Murtaugh 50-16.

Lighthouse Christian defeated Murtaugh 50-16, despite Murtaugh totaling 21 more offensive yards than Lighthouse Christian. All of Lighthouse Christian’s 50 points were scored in the first half, with three passes to Jack DeJong, a run by Armando Carllson, two interceptions by Clay Silva and a fumble recovery touchdown by Kevin Holliday.

