A week of local sports: Looking back at the signature games from last week

Gooding defeated Kimberly 3-1 in this conference game to make their conference record 6-0-1.

Two Twin Falls freshman did the scoring for the Bruins in the 3-0 win over the Tigers. Ava Schroeder had two goals and Tiffany Humphries had one.

The Wildcats had goals from sophomore Cadence Douglas, senior Anna White, sophomore Lisset Alonso off an assist by senior Griselda Vasquez and senior Eddie Perez in this 4-0 home win over the Hornets.

Kimberly continued their undefeated streak and brought down Filer 49-21, making their record 6-0 after their first conference game.

Twin Falls defeated Minico 2-1 in this Great Basin 7 Conference match-up. Sophomore William Preucil scored both Twin Falls goals off assists by junior Anthony Botch.

Lighthouse Christian defeated Murtaugh 50-16, despite Murtaugh totaling 21 more offensive yards than Lighthouse Christian. All of Lighthouse Christian’s 50 points were scored in the first half, with three passes to Jack DeJong, a run by Armando Carllson, two interceptions by Clay Silva and a fumble recovery touchdown by Kevin Holliday.

