 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A week of local sports: Looking back at the signature games from last week
0 comments

A week of local sports: Looking back at the signature games from last week

{{featured_button_text}}
Volleyball - Jerome Vs. Canyon Ridge

Canyon Ridge's Olivia Enders (9) gets her hand on the ball next to Mercedez Pina (3) against Jerome's Joleigh Harpel (16) during their match Tuesday night, Oct. 13, 2020, at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Canyon Ridge vs Jerome volleyball: Canyon Ridge defeated Jerome 3-0, finishing all three sets 25-16, 25-23, and 25-21.

Sun Valley vs Kimberly girls soccer

Sun Valley defeats Kimberly for district title

Sun Valley Community School senior Maddy Dunn tries to keep the ball away from Kimberly freshman Sydney Wayment on Wednesday during the High Desert Soccer Conference girls' district championship game at Kimberly High School in Kimberly. Sun Valley defeated Kimberly 2-1 to claim the district title.

: Sun Valley Community School took on Kimberly girls soccer in this High Desert conference district championship game. Kimberly entered the game with an undefeated season record and Sun Valley Community School has never been defeated in a district game. Sun Valley beat Kimberly 2-1.

Declo vs Buhl volleyball

Declo vs. Buhl volleyball

Declo's Ellie Darrington hits the ball over the net to Buhl during their match Thursday at Buhl High School. Declo won the match 3-2.

: The Hornets won the non-conference road match, 25-21, 25-14, 24-26, 20-25, 15-12 over the Indians. Senior Reina Elkin had 14 kills and seven aces and junior Lilly Waltman had 10 kills for Buhl.

Lighthouse Christian vs Oakley football

Lighthouse Christian takes on Oakley

Lighthouse Christian wide receiver Jack Dejong waits for the hike as Oakley defensive back Corbin Bedke stands ready to guard him Friday at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.

: Oakley defeated Lighthouse Christian School 50-18. Lighthouse Christian School, after winning the 1A-DII state championship last year, has moved up to the 1A-D1 division this year.

Mountain Home vs Twin Falls football

Football - Mountain Home Vs. Twin Falls

Twin Falls' Tyler Robbins scores during their game against Mountain Home on Friday night, Oct. 16, 2020, at Twin Falls High School.

: Twin Falls defeated Mountain Home 51-6. The Bruins totaled 473 yards of offense (184 yards rushing and 289 passing) and held the Tigers to only 113 yards (88 yards rushing and 25 yards passing) and had 26 first downs compared to six for Mountain Home in the Great Basin 7 Conference home win.

Kimberly vs Buhl girls soccer

Kimberly tops Buhl for a shot at state

Kimberly senior Emily Johnson consoles Buhl junior Aileen Verduzco after Kimberly defeated Buhl 2-1 Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, during the High Desert conference district tournament state play-in game at Kimberly High School in Kimberly.

: Kimberly defeated Buhl 2-1 in this state play-in game during the High Desert Soccer Conference district tournament at Kimberly High School.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News