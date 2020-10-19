A week of local sports: Looking back at the signature games from last week

Canyon Ridge vs Jerome volleyball: Canyon Ridge defeated Jerome 3-0, finishing all three sets 25-16, 25-23, and 25-21.

Sun Valley vs Kimberly girls soccer

: Sun Valley Community School took on Kimberly girls soccer in this High Desert conference district championship game. Kimberly entered the game with an undefeated season record and Sun Valley Community School has never been defeated in a district game. Sun Valley beat Kimberly 2-1.

Declo vs Buhl volleyball

: The Hornets won the non-conference road match, 25-21, 25-14, 24-26, 20-25, 15-12 over the Indians. Senior Reina Elkin had 14 kills and seven aces and junior Lilly Waltman had 10 kills for Buhl.

Lighthouse Christian vs Oakley football

: Oakley defeated Lighthouse Christian School 50-18. Lighthouse Christian School, after winning the 1A-DII state championship last year, has moved up to the 1A-D1 division this year.

Mountain Home vs Twin Falls football