A right to play: Sun Valley Community School enters tournament after playing only 2 games in regular season

“We haven’t played since Sept. 19,” Whitelaw said. “You can only scrimmage yourself so much. We aren’t really match-fresh because we haven’t been playing.”

Where other teams have gotten into the rhythm of competitive play and have had to push themselves farther during games, Sun Valley players haven’t been able to.

Trudy Weaver, athletic director at Filer High School, agrees that the lack of competition puts Sun Valley at a disadvantage. Furthermore, she believes the students shouldn’t be penalized for something that was completely out of their control.

“There’s not a kid in Blaine County that wishes they weren’t competing like the rest of us,” Weaver said. “They would be there for all 18 games if they had the opportunity to.”

Ty Jones, executive director of the IHSAA, said the lack of games for Sun Valley has no effect on their right to play.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We guarantee that all teams have an opportunity to play in the district tournament,” he said.

This means that even if a team missed all of their games in a traditional season, they would still get to play at districts. This season has been far from traditional for all fall sports, but that does not negate the rights of the teams.