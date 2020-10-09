A right to play: Sun Valley Community School enters tournament after playing only 2 games in regular season

SUN VALLEY — Despite playing only two conference games throughout the season, Sun Valley Community School will enter the 3A High Desert Soccer Conference as the number two seed.
Their participation in the conference is a decision that has upset some fans.
“It feels like they’re taking advantage of the COVID-19 rule,” Alison Hurwitch said. Her son, Zach Curtsinger, is a senior on the Gooding boys’ soccer team.
The Idaho High School Activities Association made a ruling this year that no team could be penalized for cancellations due to COVID-19 related issues. Games canceled for this reason would not count as a win or loss for either team involved.
The concern with parents is not the athletes’ right to play, which Hurwitch said she fully supports, but rather the competitive equality among teams.
Other schools have had to deal with injuries and illnesses throughout the season. With a disproportionate amount of games, Sun Valley Community School hasn’t had to contend with these issues.
“They’re coming into this tournament with a completely fresh team having not made the same level of sacrifice and commitment that other teams have,” Hurwitch said.
While some view the lack of games as an advantage, Richard Whitelaw, Sun Valley Community School athletic director and varsity boys’ soccer coach, disagrees.
“We haven’t played since Sept. 19,” Whitelaw said. “You can only scrimmage yourself so much. We aren’t really match-fresh because we haven’t been playing.”
Where other teams have gotten into the rhythm of competitive play and have had to push themselves farther during games, Sun Valley players haven’t been able to.
Trudy Weaver, athletic director at Filer High School, agrees that the lack of competition puts Sun Valley at a disadvantage. Furthermore, she believes the students shouldn’t be penalized for something that was completely out of their control.
“There’s not a kid in Blaine County that wishes they weren’t competing like the rest of us,” Weaver said. “They would be there for all 18 games if they had the opportunity to.”
Ty Jones, executive director of the IHSAA, said the lack of games for Sun Valley has no effect on their right to play.
“We guarantee that all teams have an opportunity to play in the district tournament,” he said.
This means that even if a team missed all of their games in a traditional season, they would still get to play at districts. This season has been far from traditional for all fall sports, but that does not negate the rights of the teams.
“Nobody wants to be in this situation, but it’s no fault of the kids,” Jones said. “Especially with what we have going on with this pandemic, any time you can give a sense of normalcy in an otherwise abnormal situation is going to be what’s best for kids.”
They cannot deny a team the chance to play, but the athletic directors of the conference can choose how a team is seeded and what other restrictions might be imposed.
According to Weaver, the athletic directors of the High Desert Soccer Conference have had numerous meetings to determine what to do in this situation. Because of their lack of games, creating an accurate seeding for Sun Valley has been challenging.
“This is just uncharted territory for all of us,” Weaver said.
Ultimately, the conference made the decision to seed Sun Valley as the number two school based on prior years’ performances. The boys’ soccer team are two-time defending state champions and the girls’ team is undefeated in conference play.
If the conference went by points, Sun Valley would be seeded sixth. In a single-elimination tournament like districts, they could potentially knock out the number three team in the first game. Seeding them higher allows teams that have played all season and earned their rank to compete in more games.
Additionally, Sun Valley has forfeited the right to host conference games, removing their home-field advantage and forcing them to travel for each game.
“We’re doing our best to work with everybody and make this as fair as possible,” Weaver said.
The decision to cancel the majority of games throughout the season was not one made by the students or the coaches, but the school’s administration. Sun Valley Community School evaluated each game the day of competition. If the opposing school was ranked too highly on the COVID-19 color chart, as outlined by the Harvard Global Health Institute risk index, the game was canceled.
“We’ve been very cautious about how we approach this,” Whitelaw said.
After analyzing data for the past couple months, the school decided to allow the soccer teams to participate in the district tournament, something the players have been hoping and waiting for.
“It’s not as if we had some grand design to jump into the district tournament,” Whitelaw said. “This has been ongoing and we want to make sure we have a healthy and safe environment for our students to compete.
Whether opposing fans agree with it or not, Sun Valley will compete in the High Desert Soccer Conference this weekend. The boys’ team will face off against Declo at 4 p.m. Friday, while the girls take on Bliss at the same time. Both games will be played at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls.
