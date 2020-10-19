4A Great Basin 7 Conference Volleyball District Tournament and more local sports results

Sun Valley Community School 3, Hagerman 0: CASTLEFORD – No. 2 Sun Valley Community School swept No. 6 Hagerman 25-23, 25-16, 25-22 in the loser out match. No details were available. Sun Valley Community School will play Richfield in a loser out game on Tuesday 20 minutes after Hansen-Dietrich game.

Carey 3. Hansen 0: CASTLEFORD—No. 7 Hansen fell to No. 3 Carey in straight sets, 25-16, 25-21, 25-17. No details were available. Hansen will play Dietrich Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and Carey will play Castleford also on Tuesday 20 minutes after SVCS-Richfield game.

1ADI District Volleyball

Oakley 3, Raft River 0

Oakley 3, Shoshone 1: SHOSHONE – The fourth-seeded Hornets had to win back-to-back loser out matches to stay alive in the district tournament. Oakley won in straight sets, 25-20, 25-14, 25-18 over fifth-seeded Raft River in the first loser out game. Oakley senior Brooke Power led the Hornets with nine kills followed by sophomore Kylan Jones with eight and senior Lyzan Gillette had 26 digs. Following the win over Raft River, Oakley topped No. 3 Shoshone, 25-14, 25-13, 25-20 behind eight kills by Jones and Gillette with 32 digs. Oakley will play Murtaugh on Wednesday in a loser out game at 4:30 p.m.