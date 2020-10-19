4A Great Basin 7 Conference Volleyball District Tournament and more local sports results

Monday, Oct 19
Volleyball
4A Great Basin 7
Conference Volleyball
District Tournament
Minico 3, Canyon Ridge 2: RUPERT – The No. 5 Riverhawks fell in five sets, 25-14, 25-10, 24-26, 21-25, 15-9 to the No. 4 Spartans in the loser out match. Minico junior Megan Sanderson had a game-high 16 kills followed by junior Talin Stimpson with 10 and junior Shari Tanner had six aces. Freshman Carlie Latta led the Spartan defense with 21 digs. For Canyon Ridge, senior Lanie Elliott had 15 kills and senior Alyssa Ortiz followed with seven. Minico will play Wood River in Burley on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.
1A-DII District
@Castleford
Dietrich 3, Camas County 0: CASTLEFORD – With the fifth-seeded Blue Devils three-set, 25-8, 25-18,25-11 victory over the eighth-seeded Mushers, Camas County was eliminated. Junior Jenna Christiansen and senior Ashlyn Wells each had 10 kills and junior Layla Von Berndt had 16 digs for the Blue Devils. Dietrich moves on to face Hansen Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Castleford 3 Richfield 0: CASTLEFORD—No. 1 Castleford downed No. 4 Richfield in three sets, 25-16, 25-8, 25-11. Leading the Wolves were senior Eden Schilder with 12 kills and nine digs and senior Zailee Poulson with 13 kills and four aces. Senior setter Josie Zimmers finished with 31 assists. Richfield will play Sun Valley Community School in a loser out game on Tuesday following Hansen-Dietrich game and Castleford will play Carey on Tuesday 20 minutes after SVCS-Richfield game..
Sun Valley Community School 3, Hagerman 0: CASTLEFORD – No. 2 Sun Valley Community School swept No. 6 Hagerman 25-23, 25-16, 25-22 in the loser out match. No details were available. Sun Valley Community School will play Richfield in a loser out game on Tuesday 20 minutes after Hansen-Dietrich game.
Carey 3. Hansen 0: CASTLEFORD—No. 7 Hansen fell to No. 3 Carey in straight sets, 25-16, 25-21, 25-17. No details were available. Hansen will play Dietrich Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and Carey will play Castleford also on Tuesday 20 minutes after SVCS-Richfield game.
1ADI District Volleyball
Oakley 3, Raft River 0
Oakley 3, Shoshone 1: SHOSHONE – The fourth-seeded Hornets had to win back-to-back loser out matches to stay alive in the district tournament. Oakley won in straight sets, 25-20, 25-14, 25-18 over fifth-seeded Raft River in the first loser out game. Oakley senior Brooke Power led the Hornets with nine kills followed by sophomore Kylan Jones with eight and senior Lyzan Gillette had 26 digs. Following the win over Raft River, Oakley topped No. 3 Shoshone, 25-14, 25-13, 25-20 behind eight kills by Jones and Gillette with 32 digs. Oakley will play Murtaugh on Wednesday in a loser out game at 4:30 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian 3, Murtaugh 2: TWIN FALLS—No. 1 Lighthouse Christian grinded out a 25-22, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17, 15-9 win over No. 2 Murtaugh. The Lions won sets one and four and the Red Devils put the pressure on with wins in sets two and three. For Lighthouse Christian, senior Kynlee Thornton finished with a double-double of 30 kills and 21 digs followed by freshman Ella DeJong with 14 kills. Freshman Maddy Shetler recorded 32 assists and senior Ellie Boland had 19. For the Lions defense, sophomore Madison Morton had 21 digs, Shetler and senior Ellie Jones each had 17 and senior Lauren Gomez had 15. Murtaugh will play Oakley at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Lighthouse Christian will play Murtaugh/Oakley winner on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
