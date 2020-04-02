3 Lighthouse players sign with Tacoma basketball, stuck at home for now

“When I looked down at it, I knew it was way more than a cramp,” Munsee said.

He had broken his tibia and fibula. On a scale of 1 to 10, he said the pain was “a definite 10.”

The devastating injury was supposed to end his high school career. Coming back from a broken leg in time to play any part of the upcoming basketball season seemed impossible; many teams stopped recruiting him.

“When the injury happened, a lot of those things fell apart because coaches either lost interest or didn’t believe that I could come back from an injury like that,” he said. “One that stuck with me even with the injury was Tacoma, and that was a huge reason why I’m committed. Coach TJ has a chip on his shoulder, and he believes in me, and I have a chip on my shoulder too, not being able to play and do what I wanted to do this season.”

Munsee hit rehab hard and defied the odds by returning for one game before the season ended, a district tournament loss to Carey in February. Just four months earlier, his lower leg had been broken in half.

“I don’t know of many kids who would put themselves through that type of punishment and pain to get back to where he needed to be to be able to play,” said Caughell, who never wavered in his commitment to Munsee through the injury.