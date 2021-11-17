2021 Volleyball All-Conference Teams

Great Basin Conference
Player of the Year
#15 OH/MB Brenley Hansen – Twin Falls High School
Coach of the Year
Kristyn Rutland– Wood River High School
First Team
#8 OH Kindal Holcomb– Twin Falls High School
#11 OH/DS Addison Fullmer– Twin Falls High School
#12 MB Willa Laski– Wood River High School
#2 S Samantha Chambers– Wood River High School
#14 OPP Maddie Bland- Canyon Ridge High School
#14 O/H Carlie Latta- Minico High School
#2 OH Sydney Searle– Burley High School
Second Team
#3 Lib Kadence Boyd– Twin Falls High School
#14 MB Cierra Bohrn– Twin Falls High School
#9 DS/Lib Charlotte Loomis– Wood River High School
#7 Lib/DS Sophia Vandenberg– Wood River High School
#5 OH Abby McClain– Canyon Ridge High School
#3 OH Hailey Shirley– Burley High School
#1 S Lynzey Searle– Burley High School
Honorable mention
#5 S/OPP Halle Walker– Twin Falls High School
#16 S/OPP Addison Nielsen– Twin Falls High School
#8 MB Jenna Oppedyk– Mountain Home High School
#10 OH Sidney Wilson– Wood River High School
#1 OH Kadance Jacobson– Wood River High School
#9 Lib Erika Gonzalez– Jerome High School
#15 OH Taylor Toral– Jerome High School
#4 OH Jordann Noorlander– Canyon Ridge High School
#15 L/DS Maddy Eggerth– Canyon Ridge High School
#5 O/H Livia Swenson– Minico High School
#9 MB Megan Sanderson– Minico High School
#4 M Brynli Seely– Burley High School
Canyon Conference
First Team
Elle Brase Sr Declo
Samantha Matthews Jr Declo
Kamden Peterson Sr Declo
Kadance Spencer Sr Declo
Alexia Huettig Fr Valley
Justyce Schilz Sr Valley
Ana Scot Sr Wendell
Second Team
Ellie Christoperson Jr Declo
Ella Gibby Sr Declo
Macie Larsen Sr Declo
Ella Zacarias Jr Wendell
Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference
Coach of the Year
Melissa Edwards (Kimberly) & Trica Adkinson (Gooding)
First Team
MVP: Alexis Monson Filer setter/OH Senior
Sydney Snyder Kimberly OH Senior
Kelsy Stanger Kimberly MH Junior
Reece Fleming Goodng Setter Senior
Alx Roe Gooding OH Senior
Lily Waltman Buhl OH Senior
Camille Starley Filer OH Senior
Second Team
Jessie Perron Junior Libero Kimberly
Eliza Anderson Junior OH Kimberly
Kiera Patterson Senior MH Gooding
Izzy Stockham Sophomore OH Gooding
Allie Bishop Sophomore MH Kimberly
Alli Jo Alger Senior OPP Filer
Sawtooth Conference 1A DII
Coach of the Year
Natalie Heurkins - Sun Valley Community School
Player of the Year
Kasey Hendren - Richfield
Offensive Player of the Year
Ryleigh Ferguson - Hansen
Defensive Player of the Year
Hailey Astle - Dietrich
First Team
Jane Parke - Carey
Maddyson Jones - Richfield
Maeve Bailey - Sun Valley
Dalli Elison - Hagerman
Berenice Vargas - Carey
Tobi Hubert - Dietrich
Fallon O'Barr - Richfield
Second Team
Jessika Power - Dietrich
Samantha Osborne - Hagerman
Allie Wilson - Sun Valley
Shayli Smith - Carey
Alexis Schmidt - Hansen
Jenna Christiansen - Dietrich
Rubi Rangel - Hansen
Honorable Mention
Saige Hubert - Dietrich
Kourtney Patterson - Carey
Avery Flammer - Hagerman
Mackenzie Riley - Richfield
Jordyn Kennison - Castleford
Layla Von Berndt - Dietrich
Ellie Whitmarsh - Hagerman
Snake River Conference 1A D1
Coach of the Year
Lisa Nebeker - Murtaugh
Player of the Year
Addison Stoker - SR - Murtaugh
First Team
1. Aleia Blakeslee - SR – Lighthouse
2. Ashlee Stanger - Soph – Murtaugh
3. Maddie Shetler - Soph – Lighthouse
4. Julia Magana - SR – Oakley
5. Dani Regalado - SR – Shoshone
6. Addie Mitton - JR – Oakley
Second Team
1. Madi Fink - SR - Glenns Ferry
2. Adysyn Stanger - Soph – Murtaugh
3. Karlie Chapman - JR – Shoshone
4. Caroline Schumann - JR - Raft River
5. Lacee Power - JR – Oakley
6 Ella DeJong - Soph – Lighthouse
Honorable mention
1. Kenidy Parke - SR - Raft River
2. Jessica Zavala - SR – Murtaugh
3. Kyan Jackson -SR - Glenns Ferry
4. Abby Rex - JR - Raft River
5. Melina Tellez - FR – Shoshone