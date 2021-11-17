 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2021 Volleyball All-Conference Teams

  • 0
Burley volleyball goes toe-to-toe with Twin Falls

Twin Falls' Brenley Hansen (15) hits the ball over to Burley during their match Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Twin Falls High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Great Basin Conference

Player of the Year

#15 OH/MB Brenley Hansen – Twin Falls High School

Coach of the Year

Kristyn Rutland– Wood River High School

First Team

#8 OH Kindal Holcomb– Twin Falls High School

#11 OH/DS Addison Fullmer– Twin Falls High School

#12 MB Willa Laski– Wood River High School

#2 S Samantha Chambers– Wood River High School

#14 OPP Maddie Bland- Canyon Ridge High School

#14 O/H Carlie Latta- Minico High School

#2 OH Sydney Searle– Burley High School

Second Team

#3 Lib Kadence Boyd– Twin Falls High School

#14 MB Cierra Bohrn– Twin Falls High School

#9 DS/Lib Charlotte Loomis– Wood River High School

#7 Lib/DS Sophia Vandenberg– Wood River High School

People are also reading…

#5 OH Abby McClain– Canyon Ridge High School

#3 OH Hailey Shirley– Burley High School

#1 S Lynzey Searle– Burley High School

Honorable mention

#5 S/OPP Halle Walker– Twin Falls High School

#16 S/OPP Addison Nielsen– Twin Falls High School

#8 MB Jenna Oppedyk– Mountain Home High School

#10 OH Sidney Wilson– Wood River High School

#1 OH Kadance Jacobson– Wood River High School

#9 Lib Erika Gonzalez– Jerome High School

#15 OH Taylor Toral– Jerome High School

#4 OH Jordann Noorlander– Canyon Ridge High School

#15 L/DS Maddy Eggerth– Canyon Ridge High School

#5 O/H Livia Swenson– Minico High School

#9 MB Megan Sanderson– Minico High School

#4 M Brynli Seely– Burley High School

Canyon Conference

First Team 

Elle Brase Sr Declo

Samantha Matthews Jr Declo

Kamden Peterson Sr Declo

Kadance Spencer Sr Declo

Alexia Huettig Fr Valley

Justyce Schilz Sr Valley

Ana Scot Sr Wendell

Second Team

Ellie Christoperson Jr Declo

Ella Gibby Sr Declo

Macie Larsen Sr Declo

Ella Zacarias Jr Wendell

Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference

Coach of the Year

Melissa Edwards (Kimberly) & Trica Adkinson (Gooding)

First Team

MVP: Alexis Monson Filer setter/OH Senior

Sydney Snyder Kimberly OH Senior

Kelsy Stanger Kimberly MH Junior

Reece Fleming Goodng Setter Senior

Alx Roe Gooding OH Senior

Lily Waltman Buhl OH Senior

Camille Starley Filer OH Senior

Second Team

Jessie Perron Junior Libero Kimberly

Eliza Anderson Junior OH Kimberly

Kiera Patterson Senior MH Gooding

Izzy Stockham Sophomore OH Gooding

Allie Bishop Sophomore MH Kimberly

Alli Jo Alger Senior OPP Filer

Sawtooth Conference 1A DII

Coach of the Year

Natalie Heurkins - Sun Valley Community School

Player of the Year

Kasey Hendren - Richfield

Offensive Player of the Year

Ryleigh Ferguson - Hansen

Defensive Player of the Year

Hailey Astle - Dietrich

First Team

Jane Parke - Carey

Maddyson Jones - Richfield

Maeve Bailey - Sun Valley

Dalli Elison - Hagerman

Berenice Vargas - Carey

Tobi Hubert - Dietrich

Fallon O'Barr - Richfield 

Second Team

Jessika Power - Dietrich

Samantha Osborne - Hagerman

Allie Wilson - Sun Valley

Shayli Smith - Carey

Alexis Schmidt - Hansen

Jenna Christiansen - Dietrich

Rubi Rangel - Hansen

Honorable Mention

Saige Hubert - Dietrich

Kourtney Patterson - Carey

Avery Flammer - Hagerman

Mackenzie Riley - Richfield

Jordyn Kennison - Castleford

Layla Von Berndt - Dietrich

Ellie Whitmarsh - Hagerman

Snake River Conference 1A D1

Coach of the Year

Lisa Nebeker - Murtaugh

Player of the Year

Addison Stoker - SR - Murtaugh

First Team

1. Aleia Blakeslee - SR – Lighthouse

2. Ashlee Stanger - Soph – Murtaugh

3. Maddie Shetler - Soph – Lighthouse

4. Julia Magana - SR – Oakley

5. Dani Regalado - SR – Shoshone

6. Addie Mitton - JR – Oakley

Second Team

1. Madi Fink - SR - Glenns Ferry

2. Adysyn Stanger - Soph – Murtaugh

3. Karlie Chapman - JR – Shoshone

4. Caroline Schumann -  JR - Raft River

5. Lacee Power - JR – Oakley

6 Ella DeJong - Soph – Lighthouse

Honorable mention

1. Kenidy Parke - SR - Raft River

2. Jessica Zavala - SR – Murtaugh

3. Kyan Jackson -SR - Glenns Ferry

4. Abby Rex - JR - Raft River

5. Melina Tellez - FR – Shoshone

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Big NBA questions from Wednesday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News