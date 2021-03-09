2021 Sawtooth Girls Basketball All-Conference

Most Valuable Player - Kylie Wood Carey Senior
Offensive Player of the Year - Ashly Botz, Camas County Junior
Co-Defensive Player of the Year - Hailey Astle, Dietrich Sophomore
Co-Defensive Player of the Year - Kasey Hendren, Richfield Freshman
Coach of the Year - Jon Botz, Camas County
1st Team
Aubrey Mahannah - Castleford Senior
Alyssa Whittle - Camas County Junior
Serena Kent - Richfield Senior
Jane Parke - Carey Sophomore
Layla Von Berndt - Dietrich Junior
2nd Team
Ashlyn Wells - Dietrich Senior
Sam McFadyen - Camas County Senior
Tori Truman - Richfield Junior
Lizbeth Ruiz - Carey Senior
Laura Thompson - Camas County Junior
Honorable Mention
Aubrey Peters - Hansen Senior
Berenice Vargas - Carey Sophomore