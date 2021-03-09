 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Sawtooth Girls Basketball All-Conference
0 comments

2021 Sawtooth Girls Basketball All-Conference

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Most Valuable Player - Kylie Wood Carey Senior

Offensive Player of the Year - Ashly Botz, Camas County Junior

Co-Defensive Player of the Year - Hailey Astle, Dietrich Sophomore

Co-Defensive Player of the Year - Kasey Hendren, Richfield Freshman

Coach of the Year - Jon Botz, Camas County

1st Team

Aubrey Mahannah - Castleford Senior

Alyssa Whittle - Camas County Junior

Serena Kent - Richfield Senior

Jane Parke - Carey Sophomore

Layla Von Berndt - Dietrich Junior

2nd Team

Ashlyn Wells - Dietrich Senior

Sam McFadyen - Camas County Senior

Tori Truman - Richfield Junior

Lizbeth Ruiz - Carey Senior

Laura Thompson - Camas County Junior

Honorable Mention

Aubrey Peters - Hansen Senior

Berenice Vargas - Carey Sophomore

Abbygail Hendricks - Dietrich Sophomore

Zowie Quillen - Carey Senior

Hannah Skinner - Hansen Junior

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News