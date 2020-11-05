 Skip to main content
2020 Sawtooth All-Conference Volleyball Team
Volleyball - Carey Vs. Lighthouse Christian

Carey's Kylie Wood sets the ball during their match Thursday night, Oct. 5, 2017, in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Player of the Year: Eden Schilder — Castleford

Offensive Player of the Year: Zailee Poulson — Castleford

Defensive Player of the Year: Kylie Wood — Carey

Coach of the Year: Josie Wells — Castleford

1st Team All-Conference:

Lola Street — Sun Valley Community School, Layla Von Berndt — Dietrich, Ryleigh Ferguson — Hansen, Maddyson Jones — Richfield, Aubrey Mahannah — Castleford, Jan Parke — Carey, Serena Kent — Richfield

2nd Team All-Conference:

Zoey Mitton — Carey, Ashlyn Wells — Dietrich, Allie Wilson — Sun Valley Community, Aubrey Peters — Hansen, Shaylee Farnworth — Carey, Josie Zimmers — Castleford, Samantha Osborne — Hagerman

Honorable Mention:

Zowie Quillin — Carey, Emma De Kiewiet — Castleford, Tobi Hubert — Dietrich, Adyson Perkes — Richfield, Alyssa Whittle — Camas County, Noelle LaFleur — Sun Valley Community, Hailey Astle — Dietrich

