2020 Idaho all-state soccer teams announced
2020 Idaho all-state soccer teams announced

Kimberly tops Buhl for a shot at state

Kimberly defender Payton Jackman battles with Buhl sophomore Jorgia Leavens for possession of the ball Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, during the High Desert conference district tournament state play-in game at Kimberly High School in Kimberly. Kimberly defeated Buhl 2-1 to earn their spot in the state tournament.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

IHSSCA/USC 3A Girl's All State 2020

First Team

Brooke Richardson 12 McCall-Donnelly HS

Payton Jackman 12 Kimberly HS

Caroline Estep 12 Sun Valley Community School

Riley Jo Anderson 12 Coeur d'Alene Charter School

Zoie Armstrong 12 Marsh Valley HS

Sunny Bennion 12 Sugar-Salem HS

Falon Hanna 12 Sun Valley Community School

Maia McSherry 12 McCall-Donnelly HS

Rebekah Hines 10 Coeur d'Alene Charter School

Abby Marshall 11 Marsh Valley HS

Ellie Puzey 10 Sugar-Salem HS

Christine Estep 12 Sun Valley Community School

Naomi Connolley 12 Grangeville HS

Kiley Cutler 12 Coeur d'Alene Charter School

Honorable Mention

Kennedy Chambers 12 Sugar-Salem HS

Maycee Lunt 11 Marsh Valley HS

Abbi Roubidoux 10 Fruitland HS

Alondra Quezada 12 Buhl HS

Kaylee Hunt 10 American Falls HS

Caeley Ryan 12 McCall-Donnelly HS

3A Girls Player of the Year

Sarah Hines 12 Coeur d'Alene Charter School

3A Girls Coach of the Year

Stacy Smith Coeur d'Alene Charter School

IHSSCA/USC 3A Boy's All State 2020

First Team

Gabe Rasmussen 12 Weiser HS

Caelin Bradshaw 12 Sun Valley

Rafa Villa 12 American Falls

Jordan Watkins 12 Weiser HS

Adolfo Alvarez 12 American Falls

Jimmy Ayllon 12 McCall-Donnelly HS

Kai Nelson 12 Sun Valley

Chris Gonzalas 12 Weiser HS

Marcos Tarelo 11 Weiser HS

Willie DeWolfe 12 Sun Valley

Manuel Rosales 11 American Falls HS

Julio Lopez 10 American Falls HS

Honorable Mention

Bryan Juarez 10 Weiser HS

Jose Jaimes 12 American Falls HS

Alfonso Hernandez 11 Weiser HS

Edgar Ayala 11 Weiser HS

3A Boys Player of the Year

Bernard Kindall 12 McCall-Donnelly HS

3A Boys Coach of the Year

Richard Whitelaw Sun Valley Community School

IHSSCA/USC 4A Girl's All State 2020

Name Year School

First Team

Sydnee Marlow 12 Preston HS

Andie Bell 11 Preston HS

Lexi Chatterton 10 Bishop Kelly HS

Zoey Beebe 12 Canyon Ridge HS

Emma Thielbahr 11 Sandpoint HS

Peyton Dion 12 Columbia HS

Ali Chatterton 12 Bishop Kelly HS

Kaylin Bailey 11 Twin Falls HS

Elisabeth Plouy 12 Twin Falls HS

Addison Moser 12 Preston HS

Mia Cartwright 12 Bishop Kelly HS

Jordie Breeden 12 Sandpoint HS

Sophia Schmautz 9 Bishop Kelly HS

Hattie Larson 12 Sandpoint HS

Josie Brence 12 Middleton HS

Piper Frank 11 Sandpoint HS

Tasha Miller 11 Skyline HS

Kimberly Castillo Zamora 12 Canyon Ridge HS

4A Girls Player of the Year

Kylie Laren 12 Preston HS

4A Girls Coach of the Year

Brandon Lyon Preston HS

IHSSCA/USC 4A Boy's All State 2020

Name Year School

First Team

Ryan Solis 12 Emmett HS

Alex Cruz 12 Caldwell HS

Dylan Vanderpool 12 Vallivue HS

Will Carey 11 Bishop Kelly HS

Juan Osuna 12 Vallivue HS

Raoul Barragan 12 Vallivue HS

Evan Oldberg 12 Moscow HS

Alfredo Ortiz 12 Jerome HS

Alimasi Jamari 12 Canyon Ridge HS

Chuy Gonzales 12 Caldwell HS

Frankie Garcia 12 Blackfoot HS

Zander Moore 12 Sand Point HS

Colton Crawford 10 Bishop Kelly HS

Honorable Mention

Nick Canceres 11 Caldwell HS

Evan Yost 12 Century HS

Nic Taugher 11 Bishop Kelly HS

Michael Delatorre 12 Canyon Ridge HS

Bernard Kindall 12 Wood River HS

Ubaldo Palacios 11 Jerome HS

4A Boys Player of the Year

Damien Arguello 12 Caldwell HS

4A Boys Coach of the Year

Christian Adamson Vallivue HS

