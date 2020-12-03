2020 Idaho all-state soccer teams announced

IHSSCA/USC 3A Girl's All State 2020
First Team
Brooke Richardson 12 McCall-Donnelly HS
Payton Jackman 12 Kimberly HS
Caroline Estep 12 Sun Valley Community School
Riley Jo Anderson 12 Coeur d'Alene Charter School
Zoie Armstrong 12 Marsh Valley HS
Sunny Bennion 12 Sugar-Salem HS
Falon Hanna 12 Sun Valley Community School
Maia McSherry 12 McCall-Donnelly HS
Rebekah Hines 10 Coeur d'Alene Charter School
Abby Marshall 11 Marsh Valley HS
Ellie Puzey 10 Sugar-Salem HS
Christine Estep 12 Sun Valley Community School
Naomi Connolley 12 Grangeville HS
Kiley Cutler 12 Coeur d'Alene Charter School
Honorable Mention
Kennedy Chambers 12 Sugar-Salem HS
Maycee Lunt 11 Marsh Valley HS
Abbi Roubidoux 10 Fruitland HS
Alondra Quezada 12 Buhl HS
Kaylee Hunt 10 American Falls HS
Caeley Ryan 12 McCall-Donnelly HS
3A Girls Player of the Year
Sarah Hines 12 Coeur d'Alene Charter School
3A Girls Coach of the Year
Stacy Smith Coeur d'Alene Charter School
IHSSCA/USC 3A Boy's All State 2020
First Team
Gabe Rasmussen 12 Weiser HS
Caelin Bradshaw 12 Sun Valley
Rafa Villa 12 American Falls
Jordan Watkins 12 Weiser HS
Adolfo Alvarez 12 American Falls
Jimmy Ayllon 12 McCall-Donnelly HS
Kai Nelson 12 Sun Valley
Chris Gonzalas 12 Weiser HS
Marcos Tarelo 11 Weiser HS
Willie DeWolfe 12 Sun Valley
Manuel Rosales 11 American Falls HS
Julio Lopez 10 American Falls HS
Honorable Mention
Bryan Juarez 10 Weiser HS
Jose Jaimes 12 American Falls HS
Alfonso Hernandez 11 Weiser HS
Edgar Ayala 11 Weiser HS
3A Boys Player of the Year
Bernard Kindall 12 McCall-Donnelly HS
3A Boys Coach of the Year
Richard Whitelaw Sun Valley Community School
IHSSCA/USC 4A Girl's All State 2020
Name Year School
First Team
Sydnee Marlow 12 Preston HS
Andie Bell 11 Preston HS
Lexi Chatterton 10 Bishop Kelly HS
Zoey Beebe 12 Canyon Ridge HS
Emma Thielbahr 11 Sandpoint HS
Peyton Dion 12 Columbia HS
Ali Chatterton 12 Bishop Kelly HS
Kaylin Bailey 11 Twin Falls HS
Elisabeth Plouy 12 Twin Falls HS
Addison Moser 12 Preston HS
Mia Cartwright 12 Bishop Kelly HS
Jordie Breeden 12 Sandpoint HS
Sophia Schmautz 9 Bishop Kelly HS
Hattie Larson 12 Sandpoint HS
Josie Brence 12 Middleton HS
Piper Frank 11 Sandpoint HS
Tasha Miller 11 Skyline HS
Kaylin Bailey 11 Twin Falls HS
Kimberly Castillo Zamora 12 Canyon Ridge HS
4A Girls Player of the Year
Kylie Laren 12 Preston HS
4A Girls Coach of the Year
Brandon Lyon Preston HS
IHSSCA/USC 4A Boy's All State 2020
Name Year School
First Team
Ryan Solis 12 Emmett HS
Alex Cruz 12 Caldwell HS
Dylan Vanderpool 12 Vallivue HS
Will Carey 11 Bishop Kelly HS
Juan Osuna 12 Vallivue HS
Raoul Barragan 12 Vallivue HS
Evan Oldberg 12 Moscow HS
Alfredo Ortiz 12 Jerome HS
Alimasi Jamari 12 Canyon Ridge HS
Chuy Gonzales 12 Caldwell HS
Frankie Garcia 12 Blackfoot HS
Zander Moore 12 Sand Point HS
Colton Crawford 10 Bishop Kelly HS
Honorable Mention
Nick Canceres 11 Caldwell HS
Evan Yost 12 Century HS
Nic Taugher 11 Bishop Kelly HS
Michael Delatorre 12 Canyon Ridge HS
Bernard Kindall 12 Wood River HS
Ubaldo Palacios 11 Jerome HS
4A Boys Player of the Year
Damien Arguello 12 Caldwell HS
4A Boys Coach of the Year
Christian Adamson Vallivue HS
Twin Falls falls to Preston, takes second in state
Canyon Ridge falls to Blackfoot in semi-finals
Jerome falls to Vallivue in semi-finals
Canyon Ridge advances to semi-finals
Twin Falls girls takes down Bishop Kelly
Kimberly tops Buhl for a shot at state
Sun Valley defeats Kimberly for district title
