20 must-see Idaho high school football players this fall, including several D-I prospects

He already has an offer from Whitworth (NCAA Division III). Expect more to roll in after an impressive summer on the camp circuit.

“He will sling the ball around for Cole Valley and make us cover the entire field,” New Plymouth coach Dallan Rupp said. “With the amount of weapons he has, this will be difficult.”

JULIAN GALLEGOS, OL/DL, NOTUS

The senior racked up 17 sacks a year ago to earn the defensive player of the year award in the 1A Division I WIC and second-team All-Idaho honors. And he did it all while playing with a torn meniscus.

With the knee fully healed, watch for him to terrorize opposing QBs and offensive linemen alike.

“He is much stronger and faster, and looks better than he did last year,” Notus coach Joe Woodland said.

BRAYDEN GARRISON, LB, MOUNTAIN VIEW

The senior anchors the Mavs’ defense again after ranking third in the 5A ranks with 11.9 tackles per game last fall. His nose for the ball ensures he’ll make plays all over the field, erasing mistakes. And he delivers big hits once he gets there.