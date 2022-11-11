111222-twn-spt-results_merged

Thursday’s Results Football semifinals
1AD1 Football Tournament #1 Oakley 26, #5 Carey 18
Girls basketball Hansen 52, Castleford 22 Friday’s Results
Football semifinals
4A Football Tournament
#1 Bishop Kelly 33, #4 Minico 15
Halftime Bishop Kelly 27, Minico 0
1AD2 Football Tournament Dietrich 72, Garden Valley 20 Halftime Dietrich 52, Garden Valley 20
Girls basketball Mountain Home 62, Vallivue 35
Halftime Mountain Home 32, Vallivue 7
Mountain Home: Madilynn Keener 36 points
Lighthouse Christian 44, Liberty Charter 39
Halftime Lighthouse Christian 32, Liberty Charter 19
Lighthouse Christian: Bele Rogers 13 points, Jordan Wolverton 11 points
Kimberly 63, Canyon Ridge 46
Halftime Kimberly 32, Canyon Ridge 17
Kimberly: Kelsy Stanger 24 points, Mekell Wright 15 points, Macy Dille 12 points
Marsh Valley 41, Filer 33
Halftime Marsh Valley 19, Filer 12
Filer: Josalyn Bailey 10 points, Hazel Fischer 9 points
Richfield 40, Wendell 25
Halftime Richfield 23, Wendell 9
Richfield: Kasey Hendren 16 points, Madalyn Long 8 points
Wendell: Brianna Egbert 6 points
Saturday’s Schedule Football semifinals
1AD2 Football Tournament Castleford vs. Kendrick @Bengal Field, Lewiston, 4 p.m. Girls basketball Century @Burley
Highland @Minico
Hansen @Murtaugh