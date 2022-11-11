 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

111222-twn-spt-results_merged

Thursday’s Results Football semifinals

1AD1 Football Tournament #1 Oakley 26, #5 Carey 18

Girls basketball Hansen 52, Castleford 22 Friday’s Results

Football semifinals

4A Football Tournament

#1 Bishop Kelly 33, #4 Minico 15

Halftime Bishop Kelly 27, Minico 0

1AD2 Football Tournament Dietrich 72, Garden Valley 20 Halftime Dietrich 52, Garden Valley 20

Girls basketball Mountain Home 62, Vallivue 35

Halftime Mountain Home 32, Vallivue 7

Mountain Home: Madilynn Keener 36 points

Lighthouse Christian 44, Liberty Charter 39

Halftime Lighthouse Christian 32, Liberty Charter 19

Lighthouse Christian: Bele Rogers 13 points, Jordan Wolverton 11 points

Kimberly 63, Canyon Ridge 46

Halftime Kimberly 32, Canyon Ridge 17

Kimberly: Kelsy Stanger 24 points, Mekell Wright 15 points, Macy Dille 12 points

Marsh Valley 41, Filer 33

Halftime Marsh Valley 19, Filer 12

Filer: Josalyn Bailey 10 points, Hazel Fischer 9 points

Richfield 40, Wendell 25

Halftime Richfield 23, Wendell 9

Richfield: Kasey Hendren 16 points, Madalyn Long 8 points

Wendell: Brianna Egbert 6 points

Saturday’s Schedule Football semifinals

1AD2 Football Tournament Castleford vs. Kendrick @Bengal Field, Lewiston, 4 p.m. Girls basketball Century @Burley

Highland @Minico

Hansen @Murtaugh

