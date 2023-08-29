TWIN FALLS — Cierra Bohrn blasted 12 kills as Twin Falls swept its season opener in volleyball, 3-0 (25-18, 30-28 and 25-19) over Wood River on Tuesday night.

"They are a fantastic group," Bruins coach Jaclyn Hawkins told the Times-News. "Quite a few of them have good experience but we also have some youth, too. I think the thing I'm most impressed with is their serving and ball control and just the great teammates that they are."

Wood River took one of its first leads with a 1-0 mark in the third and led by as many as three in the set. The Bruins, in large part thanks to several timely points from Bohrn, conquered the deficit and eventually clinched the sweep.

Halle Walker and Elizabeth Hodge added nine kills for the Bruins. Rylee Hansen contributed five while Skylar Walker logged three.

Addison Nielsen also accumulated five kills and helped with 15 assists. Josephine Preucil led TFHS with 20 assists. Halle Egbert and Kadence Boyd secured a dozen digs.

The Bruins (1-0) battle Highland at 5 p.m. Wednesday at a quad meet at Wood River.

The Wolverines host Century at 5 p.m. Wednesday and Highland at 6:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Carey 3, Castleford 0 (25-19, 25-21 and 25-18)

Paige Black collected 17 assists, four aces and five kills in the Panthers' home opener. Maddie Bennion also added seven kills; five from Maggie D'Orazio and four from Meredith Hoskins, who led the team with four aces. Bennion tallied three aces while D'Orazio aced two.

Andie Simpson earned 21 receptions with three digs. Carey (1-1 overall) hosts Challis at 4 p.m. Wednesday, while Castleford (1-1 overall, 1-0 Sawtooth Conference) visits Camas County at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Hagerman @ Shoshone (n/a)

Sun Valley Community School 3, Twin Falls Christian Academy 1 (25-20, 24-26, 25-11 25-17)

Hanna Bailey tallied 18 kills while Elliie Hunter aced eight in the Cutthroats' first win of the season. The Cutthroats (1-1 overall) host Richfield at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Mountain Home @ Minico (n/a)

Filer @ Declo (n/a)

Canyon Ridge 3, Jerome 0 (25-12, 25-21 and 25-15)

The Riverhawks, the defending Great Basin Conference champions, won their home opener and visit Mountain Home at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Lighthouse Christian 3, Oakley 2 (25-20, 27-29, 25-21, 14-25 and 15-7)

The Lions opened its season with a win for the first time since 2021. It also marked Jerika Gonzales' first win as head coach.

Gooding 3, Buhl 0 (25-15, 25-18 and 25-12)

Audrey Schilder led the Senators with 16 kills, two aces, five blocks and four digs. Izzie Stockham added 13 kills with seven digs. Dominixe Celaya charted 27 assists with nine kills.

The Senators (2-0) host Kimberly at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, while the Indians host Filer at the same time.

Dietrich @ Valley (n/a)

Wendell 3, Raft River 1 (25-23, 23-25, 25-21 and 25-16)

Wendell earned its first win of the season in this battle of Trojans. Wendell (1-2 overall) visits Hansen at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, while Raft River (0-2 overall) hosts Richfield at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Murtaugh 3, Rockland 1 (19-25, 25-19, 25-17 and 25-17)

GIRLS SOCCER

Bliss 3, Filer 1

Filer's Sophie Capps scored the Wildcats' lone goal with an assist from Izzy Garcia. Garcia and Capps led the Wildcats with two shots on goal. Goalkeepers Cadence Elliott recorded a save in the first half while Isabelle Goers saved four in the second half.

Kimberly 3, Buhl 0

Sun Valley Community School 12, Wendell 1

Mia Hansmeyer scored her fourth straight hat trick while Rylee Miller also scored three times in the Cutthroats' rout. Maddy Vieara McCarthy and Scarlett Rixon scored twice. Piper Schmitz and Ruby Crist also added a goal each.

Brynley Gage led the Cutthroats with two assists. Rixon, Grayson Schmitz and Vieara McCarthy also logged an assist each.

Cutthroats coach Kelly Feldman awarded Vieara McCarthy player of the game honors.

SVCS (4-1 overall, 4-0 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference) host Kimberly at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Wendell (0-3 overall, 0-3 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference) visits Declo at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Declo @ Gooding (n/a)

BOYS SOCCER

Filer @ Bliss (n/a)

Sun Valley Community School 4, Wendell 1

SVCS' Asher Maxwell scored twice as the Cutthroats stopped Wendell in this battle of unbeatens. Walker Pate and Tommy Hovey also scored for the Cutthroats.

The Cutthroats (4-0 overall, 4-0 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference) host Kimberly at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, while the Trojans (2-1-0 overall, 2-1-0 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference) visit Declo at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Buhl 2, Kimberly 2

Fernando Espinoza Arciga and Manuel Garcia Saucedo scored in the Indians' first draw of the season. Kimberly stats were not provided.

Buhl (1-1-1 overall, 1-1-1 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference) hosts Bliss at 4:30 p.m. Thursday while Kimberly (1-1-2 overall, 1-1-1 Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference) visits Gooding at the same time.

Declo @ Gooding (n/a)