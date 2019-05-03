Tuesday, April 23
Golf
Filer Open at Twin Falls Golf Club
Boys Team Scores: 1. Kimberly, 324; 2. Filer, 348; 3. Twin Falls JV, 364; 4. Declo, 377; 5. Murtaugh, 389; 6. Valley, 459; 7. Gooding, 483.
Boys Individuals: 1. Drake Baumann, Kimberly, 73; 2. Conner Murphy, Kimberly, 75; 3. Jordi Hansen, Murtaugh, 81.
Girls Team Scores: 1. Kimberly, 380.
Girls Individuals: 1. Reece Garey, Kimberly 91; 2. Aspen Askew, Kimberly, 95; 3. Rozy Cummins, Kimberly, 97.
Thursday, May 2
Tennis
Twin Falls Boys 5,
Wood River 1
Twin Falls Girls 4,
Wood River 2
Boys singles: 1. Jack Keating, (WR) def. Francisco Bacatello, (TF) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Kyler Western, (TF) def. Jake Simon, (WR), 6-3, 6-1; 3. Noah Pitts, (TF) def. Daniel Ziesing, (WR), 6-1 6-1.
Boys doubles: 1. Brandon Mix/Tyler Bowman, (TF) def.Sam Laski/Lucas Beste, (WR), 6-3,6-3; 2. Josh Mix/Trevor Farr (TF), won by default. 6-0, 6-0.
Girls singles: 1. Kate Carter 1-6 1-6 Lilly Brunell, (WR) def. Kate Carter, (TF), 6-1, 6-1; 2. Isabel Jacobs, (TF) def. Zoe Simon, (WR), 6-2, 6-4; 3. Emma Cox, (TF) def. Britta Heapy, (WR), 7-5, 6-0.
Girls doubles: 1. Camille Cox/Paige Fullmer, (TF), def. Denali Stephens/Abbie Heapy, (WR), 6-2, 6-2; 2. Eva Grover/Meg Keating, (WR) def. Isabel Manning/Laurel Thompson, (TF), 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Mixed: 1. Alyssa Coates/Corban Ward, (TF) def. Chris Davit/Penelope Weeks, (WR), 2-6, 6-2, 6-1; 2. Kyle Tingey/Madison Evans, (TF) def. Aiden Burchmore/Kate Connelly, (WR), 6-0, 6-0.
Baseball
Glenns Ferry 18, Wilder 6
WILDER – The Pilots scored in each inning in the 18-6 win over the host Wildcats. Tanner Martinez got the win for Glenns Ferry in the five inning game giving up nine hits, six runs with 12 strikeouts and one walk. Carson Grigg led the Pilots offense with three hits and a double in five at bats. Martinez (2-for-3) with two RBIs, Dillon Traudt (2-for-3) with three RBIs and Oscar Sanchez (2-for-3) with two doubles and two RBIs also had multiple hits for Glenns Ferry.
Softball
Glenns Ferry 7, Greenleaf Friends Academy 4 GLENNS FERRY – Glenns Ferry jumped out to an early lead in the 7-4 win over Greenleaf Friends Academy. Freshman Maddi Fink was credited with the victory allowing three hits and four runs over seven innings, striking out 11 and walking four. The Pilots had 11 hits and the Grizzlies had three. Junior Josie Phillps had three hits in four at bats, Fink (2-for-3), and Rylee Arellano (2-for-3) with a double and two RBIs. Sophomore Karlee Sterling and sophomore Lea Beth Hance each had a double.
Friday, May 3
Golf
3A District Golf at Clear Lakes
Boys Team Scores: 1. Buhl, 376; 2. Kimberly, 379; 3. Filer, 407; 4. Gooding, 472.
Boys Individuals: 1. Drake Baumann, Kimberly, 84; 2. A.J. Armitage, Buhl, 89;3. (tie) Connor Murphy, Kimberly and Braden Brown, Gooding, 92.
Girls Team Scores: 1. Buhl, 369: 2. Kimberly, 440.
Girls Individuals: 1. Kylie Crossland, Buhl, 80; 2. Zara Weaver, Buhl, 88; 3. Reina Elkin, Buhl, 98.
Baseball
3A District
Kimberly 15, Gooding 1
KIMBERLY –No. 1 seed Kimberly is the 3A district champion after defeating Gooding, 15-1. No. 3 seed Gooding will play at No. 2 seed Filer on Tuesday at 5 p.m. with the winner headed to a play-in game on Saturday.
Filer 10, Buhl 5
FILER – No. 2 seed Filer eliminated No. 4 seed Buhl, 10-6 and will host Gooding on Tuesday at 5 p.m
4A District
Wood River 11,
Mountain Home 1
TWIN FALLS—No. 8 seed Wood River defeated No. 9 seed Mountain Home at Twin Falls in a play-in game, 11-1.
Twin Falls 8, Wood River 4
TWIN FALLS—No. 1 seed Twin Falls defeated No. 8 seed Wood River, 8-4. Twin Falls will host No. 4 seed Canyon Ridge on Monday at 5 p.m. Wood River will travel to Pocatello to play No. 5 seed Century at 5 p.m. on Monday.
Preston 11, Jerome 4
RUPERT—No. 10 seed Preston defeated No. 7 seed Jerome, 11-4.
Minico 10, Preston 0
MINICO—No. 2 seed Minico defeated No. 10 seed Preston, 10-0. Minico will host No. 6 seed Burley at 5 p.m. on Monday and Preston will play at Pocatello on Monday at 5 p.m.
Canyon Ridge 8,
Century 4
TWIN FALLS- No. 4 seed Canyon Ridge vs No. 5 seed Century at Canyon Ridge, 8-4. Canyon Ridge will play at Twin Falls on Monday at 5 p.m. Century will host Wood River on Monday at 5 p.m.
Burley 8, Pocatello 7
POCATELLO—No. 6 seed Burley defeated No. 3 seed Pocatello, 8-7. Burley will play at Minico on Monday at 5 p.m. Pocatello will host Preston on Monday at 5 p.m.
Softball
3A District
Gooding 12, Filer 2
GOODING – The No. 1 seed Gooding defeated the No. 2 seed Filer, 12-2. Filer will host Kimberly on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Gooding will play the winner for the district title at 6 p.m.
Kimberly 5, Buhl 4
Kimberly – The No. 3 seed Kimberly eliminated No. 4 seed Buhl, 5-4. Kimberly will play at Filer on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and that winner will face Gooding for the district title at 6 p.m.
4A District
Preston 11, Century 1
TWIN FALLS—No. 8 seed Preston vs. No. 9 seed Century, 11-1.
Twin Falls 16, Preston 1
TWIN FALLS—No. 1 seed Twin Falls defeated Preston, 16-1.Twin Falls will host Pocatello on Monday at 5 p.m. Preston will travel to Burley in an elimination game on Monday at 5 pm.
Pocatello 10, Burley 1
POCATELLO—No. 3 seed Pocatello defeated No. 5 seed Burley, 10-1 and will be at Twin Falls on Monday at 5 p.m. Burley will host Preston on Monday at 5 p.m. in an elimination game.
Wood River 7, Minico 4
JEROME—No. 10 seed Wood River defeated No. 7 seed Minico, 7-4.
Jerome 15, Wood River 0
JEROME—No. 2 seed Jerome defeated Wood River, 15-0. Jerome will host Mountain Home on Monday at 5 p.m. Wood River will play at Canyon Ridge on Monday at 5 p.m.in an elimination game.
Mountain Home 14,
Canyon Ridge 4
MOUNTAIN HOME—No. 3 seed Mountain Home defeated No. 6 seed Canyon Ridge, 14-4. Mountain Home will play at Jerome on Monday at 5 p.m. and Canyon Ridge will host Wood River on Monday at 5 p.m. in an elimination game.
