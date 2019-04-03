March 28 to 30 Results Baseball
Wood River 9, Lakeland 4
Reynolds, Ore.5, Wood River 4
BOISE – The Wolverines lost to Reynolds, Ore., 5-4 on Friday, March 29 and defeated Lakeland, 9-4 on Saturday, March 30 at the Bucks Bag Spring Classic in Boise.
Monday, April 1 Results Softball
Bonneville 13, Minico 1
Minico 6, Bonneville 5
RUPERT – Nothing seemed to work out right for the Spartans in their first game loss to Bonneville, 13-1. The Bees held the Spartans to only four hits and collected 16. Minico left 10 runners on base. In fact, the highlight of the offensive game for Minico was a double by sophomore Amber Wickel. Seniors Maddi Moultrie had a single as did junior Jacinda Banda with senior Kiara Garza hitting a double but no runs scored from their efforts. Taelor Hernandez started on the mound and surrendered seven runs on 12 hits and struck out two over three and a third innings. Wickel threw one and two-thirds innings in relief.
In game two, after the Bees scored two runs in each of the second and third innings, the Spartans were able to match the four runs on RBIs by Hernandez, senior Cedar Bingham and Banda in the fourth inning followed by a Wickel home run in the fifth inning giving Minico the 5-4 lead. Hernandez hit a one-out double in the sixth inning and came around to score on a sacrifice by Banda giving the Spartans the win 6-5. Minico (2-6, 1-3) host Preston on Wednesday for a double header starting at 3 p.m.
TENNIS
Canyon Ridge 8, Burley 4
Boys singles: 1. Max Jensen (CR) def: Alex Gill (B), 6-2, 6-0; 2. Sebastian Ruiz (B) def. Serges Mugales (CR), 6-1, 6-1; 3. Jack Jensen (CR) def. Dallin Larsen (B), 6-4, 6-2.
Boys doubles: 1. Zack Nedbalek/Ty Greaves (CR) def. Jacob Graham/Noah Masoner (B), 6-1, 7-6; 2. Quinn Christiansen/Brayden Bowen (B) def. Kaden Smith/Garrett Peter (CR), 6-2, 6-3.
Girls singles: 1. Francie Roberts (CR) def. Maddi Pilling (B), 6-1, 6-1; 2. Mimi Roberts (CR) def. Breelynn Wozniak (B), 6-0, 6-2; 3. Mercedes McKinney (CR), def. Clara Gerrett (B), 6-2, 6-2.
Girls doubles: 1. Kylee Kruckenburg/Makayla Larsen (B) def. Maycee Knowlton/Afton Beard (CR), 6-2, 6-2; 2. Eliza DeTemple/Sadie Cook (B) def. Tayla Stevens/Lauren Wilcox (CR), 6-4, 6-2.
Mixed: 1. Donna Paurevic/Landon Lloyd (CR) def. Christian Farfen/Abby Monroe (B), 6-3, 3-6, 7-5; 2. Hallie Memmott/Aiden Humble (CR) def. Logan Manion/Sylvia Heiner (B), 6-2, 6-3.
Tuesday, April 2, 2019 Softball
Filer 13, Wendell 1
Filer 24, Wendell 1
FILER – The Wildcats scored 11 runs in the second inning on their way to the 13-1 win over the Trojans in game one on Tuesday. Filer had 10 hits to Wendell’s two. Sophomore McCarty Stoddard threw 70 pitches in five innings giving up one run, on two hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. She did give up a home run to senior Ayla Geer in the fourth inning and freshman Aa Maria Scott had the other Trojan hit. Junior Riley Eldridge, junior Kailey Brown, and McCarty Stoddard each had two hits. Stoddard’s two hits were both doubles. Sophomore Samantha Taylor hit a double and led Filer with three RBIs.
Game two picked up for the Filer offense like in the first game scoring 17 runs in the first inning with the Wildcats sending 20 batters to the plate. Taylor started for Filer and got the win. She went two innings allowing no hits or runs. Jolene Boyer pitched the last inning giving up a run with two strikeouts and two walks. Junior Sophie Bartholomew (2-2) hit a triple and a home run and had three RBIs. McCarty Stoddard (2-3) had two RBIs, senior Jaylee Bingham (2-3), senior Fallon Stoddard (1-1) with two RBIs. Taylor, Boyer, junior Marhi Carter each had doubles.
Senior Reagan Talbert was the starter for Wendell and pitched a third of an inning giving up six hits, 11 runs, striking out one and issuing four walks. Junior Gaby Ponce come in and pitched one inning and got the loss. She allowed 10 hits, 13 runs and walked six. The Trojans scored their only run on a hit batter and a RBI ground out by junior Maria Acevedo.The Wendell defense committed nine errors. Filer (4-3) will play Teton on Friday at 1 p.m. in the Spring Classic at Kimberly. Wendell (0-10) travels to Declo on Tuesday.
Golf
Twin Falls @ Canyon Springs
Boys Team Scores: 1. Kimberly, 345: 2. Lighthouse Christian, 352: 3. Filer, 365.
Boys Individuals top 3: 1. John Burg, Lighthouse Christian, 80; 2. Drake Baumann, Kimberly, 81; 3. (tie) Landon Dey, Filer, and Jett Shaw, Dietrich, 82.
Girls Team Scores: 1. Buhl, 357; 2. Kimberly, 424; 3. Lighthouse Christian, 437.
Girls Individuals top 3: 1. Kylie Crossland, Buhl, 79; 2. Tenlee Scott, Buhl, 86; 3. Reece Garey, Kimberly, 95.
