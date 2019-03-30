Baseball
Canyon Ridge 8, Lakeland 3
Skyline 4, Canyon Ridge 3
NAMPA – Canyon Ridge took a lead late and defeated Lakeland 8-3 but lost Friday afternoon to Skyline 4-3 at the Bucks Bag Spring Classic at Rodeo Park in Nampa.
Game one was tied at 3-3 against Lakeland with the Riverhawks batting in the top of the sixth. Senior Kade Parsons doubled home sophomore Steven Garrett-Lagrone who had reached base on an error by the Hawks. The Riverhawks added four more runs in the inning. Junior Nate Maxfield led things off on the mound for the Riverhawks and surrendered three runs on two hits over four innings, striking out four and walking six. Senior Kade Parsons pitched two innings and had four strikeouts. Canyon Ridge senior Casey Knaup went 2-for-3 at the plate and had an RBI and sophomore Luke Huddleson had a hit and three RBIs.
In game two, the loss to Skyline, the Riverhawks lost the 3-3 lead in the fifth inning on a run scoring sacrifice fly by the Grizzlies.Senior Drake Rosas started on the mound for Canyon Ridge going six innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and walking one. Rosas took the loss. Rosas, senior Avery Rambur, senior Casey Knaup, Parsons, Garrett-lagrone, and senior Eli Oneida each managed one hit for the Riverhawks. Canyon Ridge will play Marsh Valley at 1 p.m. Borah High School in Boise on Saturday.
Meridian 11, Burley 10
South Albany, Ore. 21, Burley 4
BOISE – Burley suffered two losses on Friday at the Bucks Bag Spring Classic at Borah High School on Friday. The Bobcats lost to Meridian, 11-10 and South Albany, Ore. 21-4.
It came down to the last play of the game against Meridian as the Bobcats ended up on the wrong end of an 11-10 defeat. Burley held a 10-6 lead into the sixth inning. After Meridian scored three runs making score 10-9, and with no outs, the Warriors batter Robbins tripled driving in two runs for the win. Losing pitcher junior Scott Ritchie surrendered five hits, six runs with one strikeout and four walks. Junior Izaak Macias pitched two innings allowing three runs and four walks. The Bobcats out hit the Warriors, 10-8. Leading Burley hitters were junior Ramiro Garcia (3-for-3) with two doubles, Ritchie (2-for-3) with two RBIs, and sophomore Jace Robinson (2-3) with three RBIs.
It was a tough game for Burley pitchers as eight different players (senior Kody Condie, Robinson, junior Connor Dailey, sophomore Austin Cranney, senior Carson Noble, Garcia, Macias and sophomore Josh Phipps) were used in the loss to South Albany. The Bobcat pitchers struggled giving up 12 hits, 21 runs (17 earned) with 12 walks and two strikeouts. Senior Kody Condie took the loss for Bobcats. He lasted one and one-third innings, allowing eight hits, ten runs with three walks. Burley scored three runs in the first inning but with the exception of the first inning, South Albany put up 12 runs in the second, four more in the third and five in the fourth. The Bobcats were held to only four hits, Noble (1-1), Garcia (1-1) with a double, Condie (1-1), and Macias (1-1). Macias and sophomore Slayder Watterson each had an RBI and Ritchie had two. Burley will play Bishop Kelly at 10:30 a.m. at Rodeo Park in Nampa on Saturday.
South Salem 3, Twin Falls 0
Capital 5, Twin Falls 4
BOISE – Twin Falls lost a pair of game at the Bucks Bag Spring Classic at Capital High School on Friday losing to South-Salem 3-0 in the first game and then to Capital, 5-4.
The South-Salem pitchers held the Twin Falls bats at bay allowing only three hits in the Bruins 3-0 loss. Junior Carson Walters started for the Bruins and took the loss. He gave up seven hits, three runs with nine strikeouts and one walk and a homerun. Junior Kaden Stutzman pitched two innings with one hit and two strikeouts. The South-Salem pitchers recorded 10 strikeouts. Stutzman, junior Magnum Hofstetter and Walters each had a hit for the Bruins. Walters hit was a double.
The loss to Capital and was a heartbreaker for Twin Falls as they lost the lead late in a 5-4 defeat. The game was tied at four with Capital batting in the bottom of the fifth when an error scored one run for Capital. The Bruins lost despite out-hitting Capital nine to three. Junior Haylen Walker took the loss for Twin Falls. He allowed three hits and five runs over six innings, striking out three and walking five. Hofstetter and Walters each had two hits and one RBI. Twin Falls faces Skyview at Skyview High School in Nampa at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Blackfoot 8, Jerome 7
CALDWELL – Jerome’s effort to come back from down six runs came up just short, as they fell 8-7 to Blackfoot on Friday. Blackfoot held a 6-0 lead thru four innings. The Tigers scored two runs in the fifth and sixth innings and added three in the seventh but the Broncos added two runs in the bottom of the sixth and Jerome came up one run short in the failed comeback. Sophomore Dalan Thompson started the game for Jerome and allowed four hits and six runs over four innings, striking out three and walking four. Junior Logan Kuhn and Colten Urrutia entered the game as relief, throwing one and two-thirds innings and one-third of an inning respectively.
For the Tigers, junior Jarom Wallace was 2-for-3 with a double, junior Garrett Elison was 2-for-4 with an RBI, senior Garrett Scarrow was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and senior Justin Page was 1-for-2 with a double. Jerome will play Fruitland at Rodeo Park in Nampa at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Caldwell 4, Wood River 3
BOISE—Wood River outhit Caldwell in the 4-3 loss to the Cougars on Friday. The Wolverines totaled nine hits and Caldwell had five. Senior Fabian Leos took the loss for Wood River. He surrendered four runs on five hits over six innings, striking out five and walking two. Leos was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and sophomore Boone Scherer was 2-for-3 including a double. Wood River will play Lakeland, 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Middleton 10, Minico 0
BOISE – Minico fell behind early and couldn’t get anything going in the 10-0 loss to Middleton on Friday at the Bucks Bag Spring Classic at Capital High School. The Vikings scored 10 runs on eight hits and the Spartans only had a single hit by junior Kasen Colter May took the loss for Minico. He lasted four innings, allowing five hits and eight runs with one strikeout and five base on balls. Junior Rylan Chandler came in and pitched one inning giving up three hits, two runs, and one strikeout. Minico will face Sandpoint at Capital High School in Boise at 1 p.m.
Softball
Twin Falls 13, Lakeland 2
MERIDIAN – It took only three innings for the Bruins to run-rule the Hawks, 13-2 at the Win The Pitch Tournament at Mountain View High School in Meridian. Senior Kenzie Connell pitched the three innings for Twin Falls allowing two hits and two runs with one strikeout and seven walks. The Bruins offense had 12 hits led by junior Kaitlynn Ayers (3-3) with two RBIs, sophomore Hannah Holcomb (2-2) with four RBIs and a homerun, senior Taylor Avram (1-2) two RBIs and a double, freshman Reagan Rex (1-2) with two RBIs and senior Savannah Fitzgerald (1-1) with a double and one RBI. Twin Falls plays Middleton at Win The Pitch Tournament at Ridgevue High School in Nampa on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Gooding 12, Thunder Ridge 2
Gooding 11, Centennial 4
NAMPA—The Gooding Senators blew over Thunder Ridge, 12-2 and weathered a push by Centennial winning 11-4 on Friday morning at the WinThe Pitch Tournament in Nampa.
Both Gooding and Thunder Ridge scored a run in the first inning but Gooding pulled away for good with six runs in the second inning. Junior Kassie Adkinson started for the Senators and allowed four hits and two runs over six innings, striking out four and walking three. Freshman Alx Roe was 3-for-4 including a pair of doubles and had two RBIs. Adkinson, junior Kelly Huddleston and freshman Wesley Church each had a hit and two RBIs.
Gooding secured the victory against the Patriots thanks to six runs in the first inning. The big bats for the Senators were Mallory Brown who was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and RBI and sophomore Kylee Cook (1-2) with a pair of RBIs and Adkinson had a triple. Cook got the start for Gooding. She went three and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out two. Brown and Adkinson worked the last third of the fourth inning. Gooding faces Borah at 3 p.m. at Meridian High School in Meridian on Saturday.
Centennial 11, Jerome 5
Jerome 19, Thunder Ridge 9
NAMPA – Jerome ended Friday with a win and a loss at the Win Pitch Tournament at Ridgevue High School in Nampa. Centennnial scored an 11-5 win over the Tigers and Jerome rolled over Thunder Ridge 19-9.
The Patriots scored three runs in the first inning and never trailed in the win over Jerome. Losing pitcher junior Abriana Hurtado started for Jerome and gave up eight hits, 10 runs and walked five. Freshman Lillianne Babcock came in and pitched one inning allowing one hit, one run, walking one and striking out one. The Tigers had five hits with two each by senior Vivi Ortega and junior Mercedes Bell. Bell also had four RBIs.
Jerome had 14 hits and Thunder Ridge collected nine in the high-scoring five inning game won by Jerome 19-9. The Tigers scored in every inning, Several Jerome players had multiple hits, including two triples and two homeruns. Jerome faces Rocky Mountain at 1 p.m.at Vallivue High School in Caldwell on Saturday. (No names were available for the Jerome Tigers).
Canyon Ridge 13, Eagle 5
Canyon Ridge 16, Borah 10
NAMPA – Canyon River picked up a pair of wins on Friday. The Riverhawks claimed a 13-5 victory over Eagle and had 17 hits in the 16-10 win over Borah at the WinThe Pitch Tournament in Nampa at at Ridgevue High School in Nampa.
The Mustangs fired up the offense in the first inning with a run followed up by Canyon Ridge evening the score off an Eagle error. The Riverhawks pulled away for good with six runs in the second inning. Senior Alicia Beverly led Canyon Ridge in the pitcher’s circle allowing two hits, four runs, nine strikeouts and two walks in four innings. The Riverhawks outhit the Mustangs, 10-3. Sophomore Alexia Pfister hit a double and a triple and had an RBI. Freshman Tania Mendez was 2-for-2 and sophomore Jaycee Massie had a homerun.
The Riverhawks trailed Borah in the top of the fifth inning when sophomore Abyah Castillo hit a grand slam on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring four runs. There were several Riverhawk players with multiple hits for the game, sophomore Allianna Tibbets (4-5) with two RBIs and two doubles, Massie (2-4) had two RBIs, Pfister (3-4) with three RBIs and a double, Kylee Flemming (2-3) had one RBI, and senior Karlee Embreston (2-3) with two RBIs. Beverly earned the win for Canyon Ridge. She went four innings, allowing ten runs on seven hits, struck out one and walked two.
