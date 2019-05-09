Wednesday, May 8 Baseball
4th District
Burley 3, Century 1
POCATELLO—No. 6 seed Burley defeated No. 5 seed Century, 3-1 in the loser-out game. Kody Condie and Izaak Macias both went (2-for-3) for the Bobcats and Slayder Watterson and Condie each had a double. Scott Richie was the winning pitcher for Burley going five innings allowing two hits, one run with five walks and one strikeout. Watterson came in from the bullpen for 1.2 innings recording four strikeouts.
Skyler Warner was the losing pitcher for the Diamondbacks surrendering six hits, three runs with one walk and two strikeouts. Cole Roske and Brendan Daniels had the two Century hits. The Bobcats will play at Pocatello on Friday at 4 p.m.
Pocatello 11, Canyon Ridge 1
POCATELLO—No. 3 seed Pocatello jumped out to the 11-1 lead after three innings for the win over No. 4 seed Canyon Ridge. Senior Avery Rambar was (2-for-2) with a double and a RBI for Canyon Ridge. Rambar also was the losing pitcher throwing two innings and giving up six hits, six runs with one walk. Sophomore Ian Hughes and sophomore Luke Hudelson followed in relief.
Jadon Marely and Trei Hough had two hits for Pocatello. Hough was the winning pitcher allowing four hits, one run with six strikeouts and one walk. Pocatello hosts Burley on Friday at 4 p.m.
Softball
Mountain Home 8, Burley 7
MOUNTAIN HOME—No. 5 seed Burley held a 7-3 lead until the fifth inning when No. 3 seed Mountain Home scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth and took the lead with three more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for the 8-7 win in the loser-out game.
Senior Mallory Beck was the leading hitter for the Bobcats going (4-for-4) with an RBI but was also the losing pitcher for Burley giving up seven hits, eight runs with seven strikeouts and six walks. Reece Floyd had three doubles and Paisley Mederios had two hits for the Tigers Starting pitcher Brianna Garcilazo and winning pitcher, Regan McDaniel were on the mound for Mountain Home. Mountain Home will travel to No. 1 seed Twin Falls on Friday at 4 p.m.
Twin Falls 10, Canyon Ridge 3
TWIN FALLS—After No. 6 seed Canyon Ridge led off the game with two runs in the first inning, No. 1 Twin Falls tied the score in the bottom of the inning and pulled away with a run in the second and seven in the third in the 10-3 loser-out win by the Bruins. Junior Kaitlyn Ayers was (3-for-4) to lead Twin Falls at the plate. Senior Karlie Embretson and junior Gerstle both had two hits and sophomore Jaycee Massie hit a home run for the Riverhawks.
Sophomore Hannah Holcomb got the seven inning win for the Bruins giving up six hits, three runs with eight strikeouts and no walks. Senior Alicia Beverly suffered the loss. She allowed seven hits, 10 runs with four walks and four strikeouts.Twin Falls will host Mountain Home on Friday at 4 p.m.
