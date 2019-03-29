Softball
Bear Lake 18, Wendell 0
WENDELL – Bear Lake pitcher Hailey Humpherys shut down Wendell, throwing a complete game shutout and leading the Bears to an 18-0 victory on Thursday. Humpherys allowed one hit and zero runs over three innings, striking out seven and walking zero. Senior Ayla Geer was on the rubber for Wendell. She allowed nine hits and 18 runs over three innings, striking out three. Senior Reafan Talbert had the only Trojanhit. Wendell is at Filer on Tuesday.
Baseball
Bear Lake 4, Wendell 3
WENDELL – Bear Lake scored two runs in the top of the eleventh inning to claim the win over Wendell. The Trojans added a single run in the bottom of the inning but came up short a run. Senior Felipe Paniogua started the game for Wendell and allowed three hits, two runs and had eight strikeouts over six and two-thirds innings. Losing pitcher senior Keevan Lindsay went four and a third innings, allowing two runs on four hits, striking out six and walking zero. Junior Tristen Wert, junior Don Bunn and freshman Aden Bunn each had a three hits and three RBIs for the Trojans. Wendell is at Declo on Tuesday.
Twin Falls 2, Crescent Valley 2
BOISE – A tight game between Twin Falls and Crescent Valley at the Bucks Bag Tournament at Timberline High School ended in a 2-2 tie on Thursday. Bruins junior Kolby Slagel drove in junior Carson Walters in the sixth inning to tie the game. Freshman Jace Mahlke went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Twin Falls offense. Junior Sam Hoggarth had a double and an RBI. Senior Lucas Young started on the mound for the Bruins and pitched three innings allowing one run, two hits, two strikeouts and four walks. Junior Magnum Hofstetter took over for Young in the fourth inning and gave up one hit, three strikeouts and one walk. The Bruins face South Salem at 1 p.m. and Capital at 3:30 p.m. on Friday at Capital High School.
Canyon Ridge 9, Middleton 6
BOISE – The Riverhawks snagged a late lead and defeated the Vikings 8-6 at the Bucks Bag Spring Classic on Thursday. The game was tied at five with Canyon Ridge batting in the top of the fifth when senior McCoy Detweiler’s sac fly scored sophomore Steven Garrett-Lagrone. Garrett-lagrone started the game for Canyon Ridge and pitched one inning allowing zero hits and four runs while striking out one. Winning pitcher senior Avery Rambur allowed two hits and two runs over four and a third innings with four strikeouts..Junior Nate Maxfield threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen. Garrett-Lagrone.was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Sophomore Luke Hudelson and Rambur each had two hits, and junior Chase Gray had a hit and two RBIs. Canyon Ridge will play Lakeland at 10:30 a.m. and Skyline at 3:30 p.m. at Rodeo Park in Nampa on Friday.
Skyview 4, Burley 0
NAMPA – The Skyview Hawks shutout the Burley Bobcats 4-0 at the Bucks Bag Spring Classic at Skyview High School on Thursday, Senior Carson Noble, junior Ramiro Garcia, junior Scott Ritchie, sophomore Slayder Watterson, and sophomore Jace Robinson each had one hit for Burley. Robinson had a double. Watterson started on the mound for the Bobcats and took the loss. He allowed seven hits, four runs, had two strikeouts and one walk. Scott Ritchie came in relief. Burley faces Meridian at 10:30 a.m. and South Albany, Ore. at 1 p.m. at Borah High School in Boise on Friday.
Minico 5, Madison 1
Minico 6, Skyline 1
BOISE – The Spartans picked up two wins at the Bucks Bag Spring Classic on Thursday Minico defeated Madison 5-1 and Skyline 6-1 at Timberline High School. Minico took the lead late in the win over Madison. The game was tied at 1-1 with the Spartans batting in the bottom of the fifth. Minico sophomore Tazyn Twiss tripled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs. Junior Kasen Karpenter took the win for Minico going six innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out two. Junior Rylan Chandler threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Senior Kobe Matsen was 2-for-3 and Twiss 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Matsen and Twiss each had doubles. Against Skyline, Minico had 10 hits and Skyline only three. The big bats for the Spartans were Matsen (2-for-4) and junior Rylan Chandler (3-for-3). Senior Colter May had a double and two RBIs and senior McKay Chandler also had two RBIs. Matsen got the win on the mound, pitching a complete seven inning game for Minico. He allowed three hits, struck out four and walked two. The Spartans play Middleton at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Capital High School.
Centennial 15, Jerome 0
Jerome 10, Sandpoint 4
BORAH – The Tigers lost to the Patriots, 15-0 and defeated Sandpoint, 10-4 at the Bucks Bag Spring Classic at Borah High School on Thursday. Jerome fell behind early and couldn’t come back in the loss to Centennial. The Patriots had 12 hits and put two runs on the board in the first inning which were more than enough. Jerome junior Jarom Wallace had two of the four Tiger hits. Senior Jayden Bos took the loss for Jerome. He allowed seven hits and eight runs over three innings and struck out two. The Tigers secured the victory against Sandpoint thanks to nine runs in the first inning. Sophomore Kyle Craig led Jerome with two hits in three at bats and senior Mason Rue and Wallace each recorded doubles. Junior Garrett Elison had two RBIs and Wallace, sophomore JW James, sophomore Dalon Thompson, senior Jace Mills and senior Garrett Scarrow each had single RBIs. Wallace earned the victory on the mound for Jerome allowing seven hits and four runs over five innings, striking out five and walking four.The Tigers will play Blackfoot at 1 p.m. at Vallivue High School in Caldwell on Friday.
Nampa 6, Wood River 5
NAMPA – The Nampa Bulldogs took Thursday’s game in dramatic fashion, with a 6-5 walk-off victory over Wood River. Senior Noah Roberts started the game for Wood River and lasted three innings, allowing seven hits and four runs while striking out two. Senior Fabian Leos took the loss for Wood River. He allowed three hits and two runs over three and two-thirds innings, striking out two and walking one. The Wolverines totaled eight hits in the game. Junior Andrew Nelson (3-for-4) and junior Huck Sprong (2-for-4) led Wood River at the plate. Wood River faces Reynolds at 10:30 a.m. and Caldwell at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
https://www.cricketwcup2019.com/
[url=https://www.cricketwcup2019.com/]cricket world cup live free![/url]
icc cricket world cup 2019 live streaming
icc cricket world cup 2019 live stream
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.