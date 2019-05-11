Baseball
Glenns Ferry 19,
Rimrock 1 GLENNS FERRY—The Pilots scored 16 runs in the first inning in the 19-3 win over Rimrock. Carson Grigg was the Glenns Ferry winning pitcher with no hits, one run, one walk and one strikeout in 2.1 innings. Manny Garcia and Oscar Sanchez each threw in the game. Nick Hernendez was (2-for-2) and Ryan Nelson, Grigg, Wyatt Castagneto, Oscar Sanchez, Oscar Villavicencia, Tanner Martinez and Adam Tellez had one hit.
4A districts
Burley 2, Pocatello 1
POCATELLO—The No. 6 seed Bobcats earned the third place finish and a trip to state with the 2-1 win over No. 3 seed Indians. The score was tied 1-1 until the bottom of the sixth when Burley scored the lead run on a groundout for the win. The Bobcat won the game despite being out hit 7-3 by Pocatello.
Slayder Watterson got the win for Burley allowing seven hits, and one run in six innings with six strikeouts and four walks. Carson Noble worked one inning in relief. Payton Cleaves gave up three hits and two runs with 10 strikeouts and three walks in the loss. Ramiro Garcia, Kody Condie and Matt Evans had the Bobcat hits. Cleaves had two hits for Pocatello.
Minico 4, Twin Falls 7
TWIN FALLS—No. 1 seed Twin Falls scored five run in the third inning followed by single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take the District Championship win over No. 2 seed Minico. Both teams will go to state with Twin Falls the Great Basin 10 Champ and Minico the runner-up. Tai Walker was the Bruins winning pitcher giving up nine hits and four runs in five innings striking out three and walking two.
Walters pitched two innings with two walks and five strikeouts. Walker was three-for four with two RBIs and Magnum Holstetter, Sam Hoggarth, Carson Walters had two hits. Travis Miller was the losing pitcher in two innings for the Spartans giving up nine hits, four runs and one walk. Tyler Giruad threw one inning and Kobe Matsen worked three. Matsen had thee hits and Tazyn Twiss had two hits including a double.
Softball
Mountain Home 10,
Twin Falls 9
TWIN FALLS—It took eight innings for the No. 3 seed Mountain Home to defeat No. 1 seed Twin Falls, 10-9. The Tigers outhit the Bruins 10-9. Holcumb took the loss after surrendering eight hits and seven runs with one strikeout and three walks. Connell came in for three innings and allowed two hits, two runs with two walks and one strikeout. Connell, Ayers and Iverson each had two hits. Connell, Iverson and Holcumb each had a double and McKechnie had a triple. Anderson was (3-for-4) with two RBIs for the Tigers.
Jerome 7, Pocatello 1
JEROME—No. 2 seed Jerome won the District Championship with the 7-1 win over No. 4 seed Pocatello. Sophomore Piper Newton was the winning pitcher for the Tigers going seven innings allowing one run on four hits and striking out seven and walking two. Junior Clair Hodge had three hits with four RBIs including a double and two home runs.
Newton was (2-for-3). Hanna Evans was the losing pitcher for Pocatello. She allowed six hits, seven runs with two strikeouts and one walk. Kylie Dubbe, Maddi Palmer, Lakecia Ramirez and Sydney Wilde each had a hit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.