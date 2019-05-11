Great Basin Conference District Golf Tournament results from the Preston Country Club, Monday, May 6.
Boys Teams:
1st, Twin Falls, 339
2nd, Minico, 346
3rd, Preston, 351
4th, Pocatello, 372
Boys Individual:
1st, 69, Ridge Pickup, Burley
2nd, 73, Joey Gibson, Minico
3rd, 79, Braden Anderson, Twin Falls
4th, 80, Garrett Kelly, Preston
Girls Teams:
1st, Twin Falls, 336
2nd, Pocatello, 394
3rd, Century, 402
No details for the girl’s individual score placement was given.
The following Teams will be heading to the High School Golf State Championship Tournament for the Great Basin Conference 4A:
Boys Teams:
1st Place Twin Falls 339
2nd Place Minico 346
3rd Place Preston 351
4th Place Pocatello 372
Girls Teams:
1st Place Twin Falls 336
2nd Place Pocatello 394
3rd Place Century 402
UP COMING
The 2019 4A High School Golf State Championship Tournament will be held Monday, May 13 & Tuesday, May 14 in Twin Falls, ID at the Twin Falls Golf Club.
Saturday, May 11
Baseball
Glenn’s Ferry 10, Wilder 0
Play in games, 3A state:
South Fremont 12, Filer 1
Softball
Glenn’s Ferry 10, Rimrock 7
Play in game, 3A state:
Filer 14, Sugar Salem 4
