Great Basin Conference District Golf Tournament results from the Preston Country Club, Monday, May 6.

Boys Teams:

1st, Twin Falls, 339

2nd, Minico, 346

3rd, Preston, 351

4th, Pocatello, 372

Boys Individual:

1st, 69, Ridge Pickup, Burley

2nd, 73, Joey Gibson, Minico

3rd, 79, Braden Anderson, Twin Falls

4th, 80, Garrett Kelly, Preston

Girls Teams:

1st, Twin Falls, 336

2nd, Pocatello, 394

3rd, Century, 402

No details for the girl’s individual score placement was given.

The following Teams will be heading to the High School Golf State Championship Tournament for the Great Basin Conference 4A:

Boys Teams:

1st Place Twin Falls 339

2nd Place Minico 346

3rd Place Preston 351

4th Place Pocatello 372

Girls Teams:

1st Place Twin Falls 336

2nd Place Pocatello 394

3rd Place Century 402

UP COMING

The 2019 4A High School Golf State Championship Tournament will be held Monday, May 13 & Tuesday, May 14 in Twin Falls, ID at the Twin Falls Golf Club.

Saturday, May 11

Baseball

Glenn’s Ferry 10, Wilder 0

Play in games, 3A state:

South Fremont 12, Filer 1

Softball

Glenn’s Ferry 10, Rimrock 7

Play in game, 3A state:

Filer 14, Sugar Salem 4

