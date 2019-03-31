Baseball
Bishop Kelly 13, Burley 3
NAMPA—It was a tough day on Saturday for the Bobcats, who lost 13-3 to Bishop Kelly at the Bucks Bag Spring Classic at Rodeo Park in Nampa in the run-rule four inning game. The Bobcats kept the game close until the Knights broke it open with six runs in the third inning. Senior Carson Noble took the loss for the Bobcats. He lasted four innings, allowing ten hits and 13 runs while striking out one and walking one. Sophomore Austin Cranney, junior Scott Ritchie, and junior Ramiro Garcia each collected one hit for the Bobcats. Garcia led Burley with two stolen of the five stolen bases.
Canyon Ridge 8, Marsh Valley 2
BOISE—Canyon Ridge fired up the offense in the first inning scoring four runs in the 8-2 win over Marsh Valley at the Bucks Bag Spring Classic at Borah High School. The Riverhawks had eight hits led by Chipper Garrett-Lagrone (2-3) with an RBI and senior McCoy Detweiler (2-3) with an RBI. Winning pitcher, sophomore Ian Hughes threw 92 pitches in the seven innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out five and walking three.
Minico 8, Sandpoint 7
BOISE – Junior Rylan Chandler led the Spartans to the 8-7 victory over Sandpoint at the Bucks Bag Spring Classic at Capital High School on Saturday. Chandler was 3-for-4 at the plate, with a double and home run, and four RBIs. Senior Mckay Chandler (2-4) with a double and junior Kasen Carpenter (2-3) had two RBIs for the Minico offense. Senior Tyler Giraud started on the mound for Minico and picked up the win. He surrendered seven runs on 12 hits over six innings, striking out five and walking two. Freshman Traver Miller threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen and recorded the last three outs to earn the save.
Fruitland 10, Jerome 9
NAMPA – Jerome fought back after falling down by four runs in the third inning but the comeback fell just short in the 10-9 defeat to Fruitland on Saturday at the Bucks Bag Spring Classic at Rodeo Park in Nampa. Fruitland took an early lead in the first inning and took the lead for good with five runs in the fourth inning. Sophomore Devyn Turner took the loss for the Tigers. He lasted three innings and allowed two hits and eight runs while striking out three and walking one. Senior Garrett Scarrow pitched the final two innings and gave up two hits, two run, and had two strikeouts and two walks.Sophomore JW James and senior Mason Rue each had three hits, and Kyle Craig had two. Rue and Garrett Elison each had a double. Junior Jarom Wallace hit a triple and three RBIs.
Skyview 2, Twin Falls 1
NAMPA—It came down to the last play, and the Bruins ended up on the wrong end of the 2-1 loss to Skyview on Saturday at the Bucks Bag Spring Classic at Skyview High School in Nampa. The game was tied at one with Skyview batting in the bottom of the seventh when the Hawks leadoff batter, Evan Harmon hit a walk-off game winning home run. Junior Kaden Stutzman started for the Bruins and pitched one inning. Freshman Luke Moon came in and pitched two innings allowing one run and striking out two and walking three. Junior Magnum Hofstetter pitched the last three innings and took the loss. He lasted three innings, giving up four hits and one run while striking out two and walking one. The Bruins managed only one hit by freshman Jace Mahlke.
Softball
Late Friday Result
Mountain View 10, Twin Falls 2
MERIDIAN – The Bruins suffered a 10-2 loss to Mountain View at WinThe Pitch Tournament at Mountain View High School in Meridian on Friday. The Bruins gave up 12 hits to the Mavericks in the game. Offensively, the Bruins were led by junior McKenna Todd who was 2-for-3 at the plate with two stolen bases, senior Kaitlynn Ayers was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and sophomore Brinley Iverson was 2-for-3. Sophomore Hannah Holcomb picked up her first loss of the year giving up seven runs while striking out four. The loss brings the Bruins record to 6-2 on the season. The Bruins play Hunter at 9 a.m. and Middleton at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Ridgevue High School in Nampa.
Saturday
Twin Falls 11, Hunter 6
Middleton 5, Twin Falls 3
NAMPA – Twin Falls record on Saturday was 1-1. The Bruins started the day off with the 11-6 win over Hunter but fell to Middleton 5-3 at WinThe Pitch Tournament at Ridgevue High School.
Junior Ashtyn Lucas was the winning pitcher in the 11-6 win over Hunter. Lucas pitched three innings giving up three runs, three hits and striking out four. Sophomore Piper Newton got some work in giving up four hits. Junior Clair Hodge was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, senior Kenzie Connell was 2-for-3 with a double, junior Kaitlynn Ayers was 2-for-3 including a home run and sophomore Brinley Iverson had a double and two RBIs.
Against Middleton, Connell was 2-for-3 with an RBI and sophomore Hannah Holcomb was 2-for-3. Several Bruins had extra base hits. Ayers hit a home run, Lucas and Iverson each had a double. Holcomb took the loss, throwing three innings giving up five hits. Connell came in relief and gave up four hits and one earned run in two innings of work. The Bruins are back in action on Wednesday at home against Wood River.
Canyon River 14, Sugar-Salem 5
Canyon Ridge 12, Thunder Ridge 1
MERIDIAN – The Riverhawks were 2-0 at WinThe Pitch Tournament at Mountain View High School on Saturday. Canyon River opened with the 14-5 win over the Diggers and followed that up with the 12-1 victory over Thunder Ridge.
Canyon Ridge secured the victory thanks to nine runs in the fifth inning against the Diggers. Senior Alicia Beverly was the winning pitcher for the Riverhawks. She lasted four innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out seven. Junior Kylee Gerstle threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. The offense was led by sophomore Aryah Castillo (3-for-3) with three RBIs, Gerstle (3-for-4)with a double and a triple and three RBIs, sophomore Jaycee Massie (3-for-4) including a double and a triple Beverly (2-for-3) with a double.
Canyon Ridge cruised to an easy victory over Thunder Ridge. Beverly picked up her second win of the day. She surrendered one run on four hits over five innings, striking out seven. The Riverhawks totaled nine hits in the game. Senior Katie Embretson, Beverly, and Kylee Fleming each collected multiple hits in the victory. Embretson led the Riverhawks with three hits in three at bats with two doubles and had three RBIs. Beverly was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Fleming was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
La Grande, Ore. 9, Gooding 3
Gooding 11, Borah 6
MERIDIAN – The Senators were defeated by La Grande 9-3 but beat Borah, 11-6 at the WinThe Pitch Tournament at Meridian High School.
Gooding found themselves down 9-2 in the third inning against La Grande. They struggled to put runs on the board with only three hits and had a tough time defensively containing La Grande. Junior Kassie Adkinson started the game for the Senators. She lasted six innings, allowing 11 hits and nine runs while striking out three. Freshman Alx Roe had two of the three Gooding hits. One of Roe’s hits was a double.
Junior Mallory Brown led things off on the rubber for Gooding. She allowed four hits and six runs over six innings, striking out six and walking five. The Senators scored four runs in the first inning against Borah with the first run coming on a Brown double. Adkinson, Brown, Roe and junior Cassidy Weaver each had two hits. Sophomore Kylee Cook and Weaver each had a double, Atkinson and Roe each had a triple.
Bishop Manogue 18, Jerome 3
Jerome 6, Rocky Mountain 4
CALDWELL – Jerome started Saturday morning off with an 18-3 loss to Bishop Manogue, Nev. but finished with a win over Rocky Mountain 6-4 at the WinThe Pitch Tournament at Vallivue High School.
Bishop Manogue got things started in the first inning when they put 10 runs on the scoreboard. They ended with 19 hits in the game to go with their 18 runs. Junior Mercedes Bell started for Jerome and pitched two innings allowing 15 runs on 13 hits and striking out one and walking eight. Junior Danielle Leal threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen. The highlight of the game was a home run by senior Vivi Ortega one of her two hits. Ortega also had three stolen bases.
Junior Abriana Hurtado got the win against Rocky Mountain. She gave up 10 hits, three runs, struck out three and walked one. Bell had three hits including a home run and Hurtado had two hits with a double. Hurtado and Bell each had two RBIs.
