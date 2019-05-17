4A State Baseball Tournament
Kuna 13, Minico 6
CALDWELL—Kuna beat Minico in the loser-out game at the College of Idaho today. No details were available.
3A State Baseball Tournament
Sugar-Salem 11, Kimberly 6
IDAHO FALLS—Sugar-Salem defeated Kimberly in game 8 of the state baseball tournament. No details were available. Kimberly will play South Fremont at 1 p.m. for the third place finish in game 10.
Twin Falls 7, Burley 2
CALDWELL—Twin Falls held a 4-0 lead over Burley by the third inning, in the Bruins 7-2 win over the Bobcats in the loser-out game at the College of Idaho in the 4A state tournament. Senior Lucas Young started for the Bruins and got the win. Young gave up two runs on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Leading the Bruins at the plate were junior Carson Walters (2-for-4) with one RBI, junior Sam Hoggarth (2-for-4) with a double and triple, junior Haylen Walker (3-for-4) with one RBI and junior Kolby Slagel with a double and two RBIs. Burley sophomore Slayder Watterson started for Burley and took the loss. He gave up eight hits and six runs in four and two thirds innings with one strikeout and three walks. Izaak Macias threw one and a third innings allowing one hit and one run. Senior Kody Condie was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Watterson had a hit for the Bobcats. Twin Falls will face Kuna at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
1A State Baseball Tournament
Glenns Ferry 4, Prairie 1
GLENNS FERRY—Glenns Ferry and Prairie were tied 1-1 until the Pilots broke lose for three runs in the sixth inning for the 4-1 win in the 1A state tournament. Carson Grigg was the winning pitcher for Glenns Ferry. He allowed one run on five hits with ten strikeouts and no walks. Tanner Martinez had two hits including a double to lead the Pilots at the plate. Oscar Sanchez had a hit and three RBIs and Oscar Villavicencio had a hit, one RBI and two stolen bases. Glenns Ferry will play Potlatch at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for the 1A championship.
