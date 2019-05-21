Tennis, Saturday, May 18
The Sun Valley Community School tennis team qualified six boys for the 3A State Tournament. Eighteen varsity players competed in the District Tournament to earn a chance to compete in the State Championship. The Boys team became 3A District Tennis Champions for the 19th year in a row and earned 60 points.
QUALIFIED FOR STATE:
#1 Boys Singles: Peter Morawitz: Four time 3A District Boys Singles Champion
#2 Boys Singles: Meeks finished 3rd in the tournament
#1 Boys Doubles: Shea and William finished 2nd in the tournament
#2 Boys Doubles: Nils and Caelin finished 3rd in the tournament.
Elle Mann (Girls Singles #2) and Walker/Mallory (Mixed Doubles #1) battled in the Consolation Finals.
“All players fought hard,” said coach Phil Huss. “It was an amzing effort out there. Everyone learned how to compete hard and manage multiple matches in one day.”
At the 3A State Championship Friday and Saturday, six boys (fewest number of tennis players at State in 20 years) earned the ninth Community School State Tennis title and fourth since Huss took over as coach.
#1 Boys Singles: Peter Morawitz 3A Boys Singles Champion for the third time: defeated Weiser #1, Fruitland #1 and Payette #1. Final match against Payette’s Francesco Scarpelli was 6-1, 5-7, 6-3.
#2 Boys Singles: Meeks Sanchez-duPont finished 4th in the tournament: defeated Weiser #2 and Weiser #1 to lose to Gooding’s Exchange student Robert Musselmann.
#1 Boys Doubles: Shea and William finished 4th in the tournament. Defeated Fruitland #1 in the semifinals and Weiser #1 in the consolations. Key matchups went our way.
#2 Boys Doubles: Nils and Caelin lost to Fruitland #2 in a third set tiebreaker, but went onto to overcome a 5-0 deficit against Weiser #2 to win 8-6 in an eight game proset.
SVCS, Weiser, Fruitland, Sugar Salem, Payette, and Parma all had a shot at the Boys Title.
SVCS players won key matches against Fruitland and Weiser (see above) to keep these teams from accumulating team points.
KEY WINS:
SVCS 40 team points
Fruitland 32
Parma 30.5
Sugar Salem 18
Payette 16
Weiser 14.5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.