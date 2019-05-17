4A State Tournament
Baseball
Twin Falls 13, Kuna 3
CALDWELL - Junior Haylen Walker got the start and the win for the Bruins in the 13-3 route over the Kavemen at the 4A state baseball tournament at Vallivue High School on Saturday. Twin Falls scored three runs in the first inning with the first run coming on a run scoring triple by junior Carson Walters. The Bruins held a 11-2 lead after five innings and outhit Kuna 11-5. Walker gave up five hits and three runs with six strikeouts and no walks. Junior Magnum Hofstetter (2-for-3), Walters (2-for-4) with four RBIs and a triple, Walker (1-for-2) with two RBIs, junior Kaden Stutzman (2-for-2) with an RBI, freshman Jace Mahike (1-for-4) with a triple and one RBI, junior Parker Maxfield (1-for-1), and sophomore Tai Walker (1-for-2) led the Bruins at the plate.
Softball
Bishop Kelly 11, Jerome 2
COEUR d'ALENE - The Tigers and Knights were tied 2-2 until Bishop Kelly blew the game open with nine runs late in the game to top off the 11-2 win over Jerome at Coeur d'Alene High School. Jerome scored first on a two run triple by Hurtado in the first inning. Bishop Kelly tied the score in the top of the fourth and put the game out of reach with the nine run sixth inning. The Knights outhit the Tigers 12-3 in the victory. Jerome junior Abriana Hurtado worked double duty on the mound as well as at the plate. Hurtado threw five and a third innings allowing 11 hits and 10 runs with five strikeouts. Senior Payton Miller relieved Hurtado in the sixth inning and went .2 of an inning with one hit and no runs. Senior Vivi Ortega (1-for-2), junior Abriana Hurtado (1-for-2) with two RBIs and a triple and junior Jentry Mills (1-for-2) were the leading batters for Jerome. Riley Jones was the winning pitcher and also led the Knights with three hits in four at bats followed by starting pitcher Jaylynn Stinson with two hits and two RBIs and Kassidy Taylor with two hits.
3A State Tournament
Baseball
South Fremont 12, Kimberly 0
IDAHO FALLS - The Cougars had a three run lead by the second inning and added nine more runs in the fourth in the 12-0 loser-out win over the Bulldogs at Melaleuca Field. South Fremont finished with 13 hits and held Kimberly to only three hits in the win. Senior Tristyn O'Donnell started for the Bulldogs and surrendered 10 hits and nine runs with four strikeouts, three walks and a home run. Senior Austin Phillips came into the game in the fourth inning and allowed three hits and two runs with one strikeout and one walk. Senior Andrew Satterfield (2-for-3) and Phillips (1-for-1) were the top hitters for the Bulldogs.
Late Friday Results
Sugar-Salem 11, Kimberly 6
IDAHO FALLS - The Diggers held a 10-3 lead after five innings on the way to the 11-6 win over the Bulldogs on Friday at Melaleuca Field in the 3A state tournament. Sugar-Salem outhit Kimberly 9-5 in the victory. Junior Dawson Cummins was the losing pitcher for Kimberly. Cummins worked two and a third innings allowing five runs on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Junior Brennan Chappel came in relief for 3.2 innings. He gave up five hits and six runs with two strikeouts and three walks. Senior Braxton Hammond (1-for-2) had two RBIs, junior Keegan Fife (1-for-3), senior Andrew Satterfield (1-for-3) had a double and two RBIs, senior Austin Phillips (1-for-3) had a double and Cummins (1-for-3) had an RBI for the Bulldogs.
Softball
Filer 6, Gooding 2
COEUR d'ALENE - Two Sawtooth Central Idaho foes faced off in the 3A championship game with the Filer Wildcats claiming the title over the Gooding Senators. The Senators scored in the first inning with a leadoff double by junior Kassie Adkinson, a passed ball and a ground out and added a second run on a sac fly by freshman Reece Fleming following a double by junior Mallory Brown in the second. Filer put together three singles, a double, an error and a fielder's choice to score three runs in the third to take the 3-2 lead and added three more runs in the fourth for the 6-2 win. Filer starter Sophomore McCarty Stoddard got the win with two runs on two hits with one strikeout and five walks in four and two-thirds innings. Gooding starter junior Kassie Adkinson gave up nine hits and six runs with one strikeout and took the loss. Brown threw one inning with one strikeout and one walk. Senior Fallon Stoddard had two doubles and two RBIs, freshman Lexi Monson had two hits and an RBI and senior Jaylee Bingham had two hits and two RBIs. Adkinson and Brown had the only two Gooding hits.
Gooding 5, South Fremont 4
COEUR d'ALENE - The Senators scored two runs in the first inning and the Cougars matched with two runs in the top of the second. Gooding added three more runs in the bottom of the second on the way to the 5-4 win. Winning pitcher junior Mallory Brown started on the mound for Gooding and lasted five innings. She gave up six hits and four runs with nine strikeouts and three walks. Leading Gooding at the plate were junior Kassie Adkinson (2-for-3) with a double, sophomore Jamie Carter (2-for-2) with a home run and an RBI and Brown (1-for-1) with a triple and an RBI. Gooding with face Filer in the championship game at 6 p.m.
Gooding 3, Fruitland 2
COEUR d'ALENE - The Senators trailed 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning when an error by the Fruitland pitcher fielding a bunt by freshman Lexy Trana allowed freshman Reece Fleming and junior Kassie Adkinson to score in the 3-2 win over the Grizzlies. Adkinson earned the win for Gooding in five innings giving up only one hit and two runs with four strikeouts and one walk. Junior Cassidy Weaver had a double in two at bats and Fleming had the second Senators hit. Gooding will play South Fremont at 4 p.m.
Filer 6, Timberlake 5
COEUR d'ALENE - Two Filer home runs in the first two innings gave the Wildcats an early lead at 4-0 until the White Tigers took the lead with five runs including a grand slam by Bernie Carhart in the fifth. After the Wildcats tied the score with a run in the bottom of the fifth, senior Jaylee Bingham singled home the sixth run in the sixth inning giving Filer the 6-5 win. Filer sophomore Samantha Taylor hit a one out single and junior Sophia Bartholomew followed with a home run in the first inning giving the Wildcats the early lead over Timberlake. Filer added two more runs in the second inning with a home run by freshman Lexy Monson after a walk to senior Fallon Cassidy at Ramsey Park.
Sophomore McCarty Stoddard started for the Wildcats and got the win. She lasted five innings allowing two hits and two runs while striking out five and walking one. Taylor threw .1 of an inning in relief. Taylor was one of the leaders at bat for Filler with two hits in three at bats. junior Sophia Bartholomew (1-for-3) with a home run and two RBIs and freshman Lexi Monson (3-for-3) with a home run and two RBIs. Filer will face Gooding in the championship game at 6 p.m.
Filer 7 Homedale 6
COEUR d'ALENE - The Wildcats held a 7-3 lead over the Trojans into the bottom of the fifth. After Homedale added three runs in the home half of the fifth, Filer was able to hold on for the 7-6 victory. Sophomore McCarty Stoddard got credit for the win in two and a third innings allowing one run on two hits and walking one. Sophomore Samantha Taylor threw two and two-thirds innings in relief. She gave up five hits and five runs with two strikeouts and two walks. McCarty Stoddard had two doubles and was (3-for-3) with an RBI, junior Sophia Bartholomew had two hits in three at bats including a double with two RBIs, junior Kailey Brown was (2-for-3) and senior Fallon Cassidy was (3-for-3) with an RBI. Taylor was (1-for-3) with a triple. Filer will play Timberlake at 4 p.m.
2A State Tournament
Baseball
Melba 6, Declo 1
OROFINO -The Hornets faced the Mustangs in the 2A State Championship game at Orofino High School with Melba claiming the title. The Mustangs took a 6-1 lead after the first three innings with three hits and four Declo errors. Neither team put a run on the board in the final four innings. Senior Nathan Duke was the starting pitcher for the Hornets allowing two hits and three runs with four walks Puentes came in in the second and lasted one inning surrendering one hit, three runs with one strikeout and three walks. Sayger Kidd replaced Puentes in the third inning and pitched three and two-thirds innings with four strikeouts and two walks. Puentes (1-for-3) had a double, Kidd (1-for-3) with an RBI, Keegan Ramsey (1-for-2) and senior Mckay Breshears (1-for-3) for the Hornets at the plate.
Declo 6, Nampa Christian 4
OROFINO - The Hornets broke open a 1-1 game with three runs in the fourth inning and added two more in the sixth to take the lead over the Trojans in the 6-4 win at Orofino High School. Both teams finished with five hits.
Sophomore Gabe Mathews was the starting pitcher for Declo and threw 109 pitches in six innings for the win. He gave up five hits and four runs with eight strikeouts and six walks. Senior Nathan Duke pitched the seventh inning and had two walks. Senior Ben Puentes was (1-for-4) including a double, Gabe Mathews (1-for-4) with an RBI, senior McKay Breshears (1-for-2) with an RBI, Duke (1-for-3) with an RBI, and Keegan Ramsey (1-for-3) led the Hornets offense. Declo will play Melba at 5 p.m.
Softball
Melba 12, Declo 11
PULLMAN, Wash. - With the game tied at nine with the Mustangs batting in the top of the seventh, Melba scored two runs on a ground out and added an additional run breaking the tie. Declo came back with two runs in the bottom of the inning just coming up short in the Melba 12-11 win at Washington State University. Senior Maddie Ramsey was the losing pitcher in seven innings. She allowed nine hits and 12 runs with two strikeouts and four walks. Junior Sydney Ramsey had three hits in four at bats and one RBI. Junior Amanda Bott was (2-for-4) with a double and a home run with two RBIs.
1A State Tournament
Baseball
Potlatch 13,Glenns Ferry 0
GLENNS FERRY - The Pilots trailed from the first inning when the Loggers scored a run on the way to the 13-0 victory in the 1A championship game. Potlatch finished with 14 hits and Glenns Ferry had three. Tanner Martiniez took the loss for Glenns Ferry in 4.2 innings. He allowed 13 hits and 12 runs with six strikeouts and three walks. Dillon Traudt worked a .1 of an inning in relief. He gave up one hit which was a home run with one strikeout. Traudt had two hits and Oscar Sanchez had the other Pilots hit.
