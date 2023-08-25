It's here.

No more partial schedules. A full slate of high school football throughout the Magic Valley begins Friday night.

Check out these scores and stats from the action.

This story will be updated throughout the night.

*Rankings from the Idaho High School Football Media Poll

Interstate

Desert Hills (St. George, Utah) 28, No. 5 (4A) Minico, 6 @ Madison High School, 0:45 SECOND QUARTER

Desert Hills won the 2022 Utah 4A state title and beat Minico’s week three opponent, Mountain Crest, in the semifinals.

Desert Hills leads 14-0 in the first quarter. Desert Hills scored its second touchdown after an interception from Minico quarterback Carson Wayment set up a short yardage situation.

Desert Hills was gifted another redzone situation off another Wayment interception but missed a 32-yard field goal.

Spartans' running back Spencer Pease gave Minico its first score with a 4-yard reverse handoff with 45 seconds left in the first half.

This game is part of the Rocky Mountain Rumble at Madison High School in Rexburg and can be streamed via this link at IdahoSports.com

St. Joseph Catholic High School (Utah) @ No. 1 (1A DI) Oakley, 7 p.m.

The Hornets’ quest for four straight 1A DI state titles begins against this Ogden-based private school.

Interclass

Raft River @ Tri Valley, 6 p.m.

Jerome @ Gooding, 7 p.m.

This matchup represents one of two conference matchups on Friday night.

Murtaugh JV @ Shoshone, 7 p.m.

Shoshone needs just one win this season to surpass its 2022 winless season.

4A

Vallivue @ Twin Falls, 7 p.m.

Caldwell @ Canyon Ridge 7 p.m.

Mountain Home @ Burley, 7 p.m.

3A

Wood River @ McCall-Donnelly, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Weiser @ Buhl, 7 p.m.

Filer @ No. 2 Homedale, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Kimberly @ Snake River, 7 p.m.

2A

Nampa Christian @ Declo, 7 p.m.

Wendell @ West Jefferson, 7 p.m.

1A DI

No. 2 Grace @ No. 4 Carey, 7 p.m.

Butte County @ Valley, 7 p.m.

Murtaugh @ Challis, 7 p.m.

1A DII

No. 3 Camas County @ Rockland, 4 p.m.

Garden Valley @ No. 2 Dietrich, 7 p.m.

Hagerman @ Horseshoe Bend, 7 p.m.

North Gem @ Castleford, 7 p.m.

Watersprings @ Hansen, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

1A DI

Wells, Nevada, @ Lighthouse Christian, 7 p.m.

