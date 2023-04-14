TWIN FALLS — The Bruins swung big bats on Friday afternoon at Bill Ingram Field.

Just like they did the day before.

Playing crosstown rival Canyon Ridge for the second time in 24 hours, Twin Falls pushed across 10 runs in the first inning — highlighted by Bryce Mahlke's home run — en route to a 19-0 win in Great Basin Conference play.

"It started on the mound. Both games from the mound, we had our guys coming out and just going right at them, setting the tone for the game," Twin Falls head coach Tim Stadelmeir told the Times-News. "It gave our offense a lot of confidence, to know we are going to be right in this and just go up and do our part offensively."

He added, "We just came in with our approach, we were going to be aggressive early in the count and try not to take a lot of pitches. Our hitters did a good job with that, staying inside themselves and getting good pitches to hit."

Twin Falls was aggressive in the box from the start as Wyatt Solosabal, Ayden Coats and Drew Thompson nailed doubles.

Then Mahlke slammed the ball far into right field for an inside-the-park homer to cap the Bruins' early scoring blitz. He finished 4-for-4 with seven RBIs, and two doubles.

"I felt like it motivated the team, pulling in some more runs," Mahlke said. "And solidified the first inning, getting a 10-run first inning is big."

He added, "That's my first ever high school home run."

Twin Falls' Calvry Leiser pitched three innings with two strikeouts and three hits for the win.

Giovanni Banuelos went 2-for-2 and Connor Capps also had a hit for Canyon Ridge, while Griffin White pitched 1 2/3 solid innings with four strikeouts.

"I think our approach to the play is really good. We need to tweak some things in the outfield," Canyon Ridge head coach Tyler Mildenberg said. "We have a few key injuries from the mound so it's hard to get after it, but we are throwing a lot of strikes."

The win finished off a two-game series sweep for Twin Falls, which won 15-2 at Canyon Ridge on Thursday.

The Bruins' bats were on fire during that game, too. Wyatt Solosabal led the way with a 5-for-5 performance at the plate, including a pair of doubles.

But Nolan Hardesty was the star. The Twin Falls ace racked up 17 strikeouts while allowing just one hit over six innings.

Next up, the Bruins host Jerome on Monday at Ingram Field for Senior Night. First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Twin Falls sweeps Canyon Ridge

The story was the same in the crosstown softball series: Twin Falls was too much for Canyon Ridge, winning 16-6 on Friday following a 21-2 victory on Thursday.

The homestanding Bruins picked up steam in the second inning as Molly Hodge and Olivia Thompson both sent the ball over the fence, and the Bruins went on to close out the inning with eight runs.

Hodge finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Canyon Ridge fought until the end, plating four runs in the fifth but it wasn't enough to complete a comeback.

In Thursday's win on the Riverhawks' home field, Twin Falls scored nine runs in the second inning and 10 more times in the third to clinch the win.

Braylin Iverson singled, homered and drove in four runs to lead the Bruins.

PHOTOS: Baseball — Canyon Ridge Vs. Twin Falls Baseball — Canyon Ridge Vs. Twin Falls Baseball — Canyon Ridge Vs. Twin Falls Baseball — Canyon Ridge Vs. Twin Falls Baseball — Canyon Ridge Vs. Twin Falls Baseball — Canyon Ridge Vs. Twin Falls Baseball — Canyon Ridge Vs. Twin Falls Baseball — Canyon Ridge Vs. Twin Falls Baseball — Canyon Ridge Vs. Twin Falls