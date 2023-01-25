Hear her roar: CSI transfer Garnett grows into starring role at Idaho State

Confidence is key. It sounds cliché, but ask any athlete and they’ll tell you it’s the foundation for their success.

In the case of Finley Garnett, a fifth-year guard for the Idaho State University women’s basketball team, her team’s success relied on it, as well.

Coming into the 2022-23 season, Garnett was one of just a few returning players for a Bengals team that won back-to-back Big Sky Conference regular season titles. To meet the standard set in recent years, head coach Seton Sobolewski would need leaders and scorers for a roster welcoming 10 freshmen.

For Garnett — who, before a knee injury in early January, was averaging 11.4 points while playing nearly 28 minutes per game — that meant her role was set to increase drastically from the 10 minutes per game she played a season ago.

“To be a better leader, I had to work on my confidence — on and off the court,” she told the Times-News.

So Garnett hit the gym in the offseason, focusing on her 3-point shot and being more vocal than past years. The work has paid off. Garnett is hitting at a 38.8% clip from deep this season, up from 33.3% last season. She’s the Bengals’ second-leading scorer and has made the second-most 3a, despite missing the last four games.

“It’s definitely a different feeling,” she said of her increased playing time. “It’s fun to know that people can trust you now and I can trust myself, too.”

Garnett credits her familiarity with allowing her to flourish as a scorer and leader.

“Knowing the offense already, knowing all the plays and the positions, that helped build my confidence because people come to me with questions and I’m able to answer them,” Garnett said.

Given the role she’s taken on this season, it’s no surprise that Garnett’s absence the last four contests has coincided with a four-game losing streak for the Bengals. The coaching staff is choosing to be cautious with the star guard, hoping she’ll be back to 100% for the conference tournament.

Garnett, who said her knee feels “pretty good for what it is,” is focused for now on finding ways to contribute from the bench.

“I just got to help bring the energy,” she said. “When people are down about mistakes, it’s my job to bring them back in the game and help them stay focused.”

The Huntington Beach, California, native began her collegiate career at the College of Southern Idaho, where she averaged six points and four rebounds per game over two seasons with the Golden Eagles.

“I had to adjust to the long winters and the snow but I’m surrounded by great people,” she said. “The people are what make the difference and what changes the atmosphere, so that’s probably my favorite part about Idaho.”

Since arriving in Pocatello, Garnett has been part of two regular-season conference titles, a postseason championship, and a trip to the NCAA Tournament. When she set out to build her confidence leading into this season, she knew she had plenty of experiences to draw upon.

“Just knowing how it feels to be on the court in different situations. Being in certain places, like tournaments, and being a fifth-year now, I’ve been playing college ball for a long time now,” Garnett said. “So it’s just a feeling of familiarity and being confident knowing what I need to do on the court even when things aren’t going right.”

Things haven’t been going right for the Bengals in Garnett’s absence, but the adversity isn’t something she is going to shy away from when it’s time to return to the court.

“We have nothing to lose," she said. “I think that’s kind of what we’re feeling because we’re such a young team. We want it badly enough and we have people who are willing to work toward that.”

Despite the team’s struggles and her recent injury setback, Garnett is making sure to take in the good and the bad of her final season.

“It’s definitely been frustrating at times, but I wouldn’t take anything back. I’ve enjoyed every moment and I’ve enjoyed the process. It just makes you love it even more,” she said.