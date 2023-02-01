He shoots, he scores: Jones emerges as offensive force in first season at Idaho

It didn’t take long for Isaac Jones to get acclimated to his new surroundings: The Idaho junior has already established himself as one of college basketball's most prolific scorers.

That was the plan.

“They brought me here because I can score the ball,” Jones told the Times-News this week. “So I’m ready whenever they call my number.”

The Vandals have certainly dialed up Jones in his first season in Moscow after transferring from Wenatchee Valley Junior College in Washington state. While Idaho struggled through the first half of its Big Sky Conference schedule, Jones has been a bright spot, leading the Vandals in scoring at 19.1 points per game, which ranks 35th nationally.

He's tallied 20 points or more nine times and topped 30 three times — highlighted by a career-high 42 points on 19-for-26 shooting against Sacramento State last month. He's also averaging a team-best 7.5 rebounds per game.

Jones said his adjustment to the Division I level took some time, but he credits his basketball acumen with helping him adapt to the variety of defensive schemes that have been employed to stop him.

"Everybody at this level is a lot stronger and faster, I know that part," said Jones, who led the Northwest Athletic Conference last season with 25.3 points and 13.2 rebounds per game while winning Player of the Year honors.

“I’ve been dealt with before, but I’ve never seen so many variations of double [teams],” he said. “It’s forced me to learn and become a better basketball player.”

The 6-foot-9 forward has always had the talent to stuff the stat sheet like he’s doing this season, but he’s also benefited from something few players get to experience. Joining Jones in transferring to Moscow before the season was his former high school teammate, senior guard Divant’e Moffitt, who arrived after four seasons at Seattle Pacific University.

When it came time for the two to reunite, Idaho was waiting.

“It’s an amazing experience,” Jones said of playing with Moffitt, whom he met for the first time when both were in middle school. “It’s something we’ve been talking about for years.”

The pair have led the Vandals in scoring this season, with Moffitt just a half point (18.6) behind his childhood friend, a total that's good for 53rd nationally.

While they’ve been dynamic together this season, Jones hasn’t forgotten what it was like when they were kids. As such, he’s determined to outscore Moffitt.

“I told him I was going to get him back for all the years he was better than me,” Jones joked.

Despite the scoring prowess of both newcomers, however, there's no denying the Vandals' struggles: They're last in the Big Sky at 8-15 overall and 2-8 in the Big Sky.

“It’s a little bit of an adjustment,” Jones said of the team’s record. “I’m not really used to this, but it’s something I’ve embraced. I think we’re a lot better than our record shows.”

The Vandals get a second crack at Big Sky opponents beginning this week, a home game against Portland State on Thursday night and a road trip to Sacramento State on Saturday.

And Jones likes his team’s chances.

“I feel like we can win out, for sure,” he said. “Now that we’ve played everybody, we know what they’re capable of, they know what we’re capable of, but I think we’re more hungry. I think we’re taking the right steps in practice. I think we’re going to win out.”