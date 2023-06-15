Idaho cowboy Brady Portenier hit his biggest jackpot of the season last weekend.

That $8,060 payday, thanks to an 80-point bull ride at the Livermore Rodeo in California, will go a long way in his quest to return to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and had Portenier in good spirits this week.

“I’d never been to Livermore before, and it’s a historical sort of rodeo, so I was glad to go,” Portenier told the Times-News, ahead of competing in Mackay on Friday night before heading to Reno for the weekend. “And me and my travel partner took first and second. Can’t beat that!”

The money is sure nice. But there’s something else that has Portenier brimming with confidence heading into “Cowboy Christmas,” the weeks in and around the Fourth of July that can often make or break a cowboy’s chances of qualifying for December’s national finals.

“I’m healthy as can be,” said Portenier, his voice ringing with exuberance.

The happy-go-lucky Caldwell cowboy has ground to make up. His victory in Livermore, plus another $1,609 paycheck last weekend for splitting third at the Eagle Rodeo near Boise, lifted Portenier to 34th in the world standings with $28,745 — about $20,000 out of the 15th spot, the cutoff for NFR qualification.

This time of year, though, $20,000 can sometimes be won on a single ride at the right stop in the road — whether it’s Calgary or Colorado Springs, or in Wyoming in Cheyenne or Cody — a pair of rodeos he won a year ago.

“I’m feeling good,” said Portenier, who made his only NFR appearance in 2020, finishing ninth in the world with $114,413 in winnings. “I’m just taking it one bull at a time. The name of the game is consistency. I’m just looking forward to being on the road and not having any worries.”

In Livermore, Portenier and New Plymouth’s Roscoe Jarboe, his travel buddy, were the only cowboys to make the eight-second buzzer. Jarboe scored 72 points to walk away with $7,006, a week after he claimed his first win since returning to action in February following a series of injuries that cut short his 2022 season.

A five-time NFR qualifier, Jarboe is sitting at $19,246 — nearly all of it coming in the last week. His victory at the Ed Miller Xtreme Bulls in Oregon on June 8 was worth $5,555, plus he pocketed another $1,342 at another Oregon rodeo last weekend.

But it was Portenier who came out on top in Livermore, conquering a brindle bull named Dirty Dave from Canada’s Big Stone Rodeo Inc. In April at the Red Bluff Round-Up in California, Monteview’s Tristen Hutchings rode the same bull for 90 points to cash a $7,699 first-place paycheck.

“He jumped out there and spun into my hand,” Portenier said. “I was glad to have drawn him.”

Portenier was happy about another victory last weekend, too. His protégé, Jerome’s Tucker Taylor, won the Idaho high school title in Pocatello, riding for 78 points in Saturday’s short go to win by a half-point.

“He put together a bunch of good bull rides,” a proud Portenier said. “Now he gets to pick out a (championship) saddle.”

Bulls, broncs & barrels

The Idaho High School Rodeo Association awarded 51 scholarships during an awards ceremony following the short go at the state finals in Pocatello on Saturday. Six Magic Valley contestants were among the winners: Richfield’s Racin Allen, Rupert’s Lucas Cruz, Castleford’s Will Brackett, Twin Falls’ Stephanie Case, Jerome’s Talyne Koyle and Malta’s Dally Sears

Rigby’s

Dirk Tavenner

, who made his second NFR last year in steer wrestling, doubled his 2023 winnings last weekend with a pair of victories. Tavenner pocketed $2,616 after bulldogging in 4.5 seconds at the Eagle Rodeo and cashed $2,497 for a 4.2-second run at the Livermore Rodeo.

Caldwell’s

Jacob Lees was a winner on the pro tour last weekend, too. He rode for 84 points on a bucking horse named War Widow at the Pony Express Rodeo in Eagle Mountain, Utah, to earn $1,675, moving him into 12th place in the bareback riding standings with $44,287.

