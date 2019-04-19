{{featured_button_text}}

Friday, April 19, Team Results

Boys Varsity

1; Canyon Ridge; 132.5

2; Twin Falls; 128.25

3; Jerome; 87.5

4; Pocatello; 72

5; Mountain Home; 64.25

6; Preston; 59.75

7; Century; 58.25

8; Minico; 48

9; Burley; 25.5

10; Wood River; 19

Girls Varsity

1; Twin Falls; 167

2; Preston; 121

3; Pocatello; 87

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

4; Jerome; 68

5; Canyon Ridge; 56.5

6; Mountain Home; 47

6; Minico; 47

8; Burley; 41.5

9; Century; 41

10; Wood River; 22

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments