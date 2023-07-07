Early July means tournament time for many Magic Valley American Legion squads.
Gooding split its games on the opening day of the Clancy Ellis Tournament in Lewiston.
The Diamondbacks began Friday with an 11-1 win over Asotin (Washington) Blues, but later lost 18-0 to Spokane Expos (Whelan) 16U.
Gooding combined for 11 runs in two innings of game two. Chase Patterson led the Diamondbacks with three RBIs and three hits, while Braden Martin turned in a 2-for-2 performance with two RBIs.
Meanwhile, Minico's 11-game winning streak came to an end with an 8-4 loss to Dillon (Montana).
The Storm collected seven hits, two from Logan Mabey.
Game two of that doubleheader and Twin Falls Cowboys Royal game against Nor Cal Valley did not end before the Times-News print deadline.