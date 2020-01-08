TWIN FALLS — For Twin Falls High School senior Kaylee Jones, golf is a talent and a passion, and now it's one she will pursue it in college. On Wednesday, she signed her letter of intent to play at the College of Idaho in Caldwell.
Jones has enjoyed significant high school success, including tying for third in Class 4A at last season's state tournament and helping lead the Bruins in their back-to-back team state championships. But she admits that the love for the game has not been there her whole life.
She began playing golf when she was 6 or 7 years old, and became serious about the sport at 11 or 12. She wanted to give it up at one point, she recalled.
"It was an up and down thing for me," Jones said. "There was a point where I didn't want to do it anymore because it was too much of a hassle, and it became like a job to me. Then I realized I had so much potential and was doing well, and I wanted to continue that. I pushed through and realized how much I really love golf."
She had a particularly strong season as a junior last year, winning the Great Basin Conference Invitational.
The athlete's high school accomplishments have earned her a chance to play college golf. She considered going to the University of Idaho, Weber State and Spokane Community College but said that the College of Idaho felt like the best choice, both athletically and academically.
"When I went and visited the school, it felt a lot like home," Jones said. "I felt comfortable there; it's close to home, so it's easier to come back if I want to see my family or friends."
Jones plans to study occupational therapy in school.
"I like to help others, and I want to feel like I'm doing something good with purpose," she said. "I want to help people who struggle with things every day and help them get through that."
Jones will play one more season with the Bruins this spring before heading off to play at the next level. The team is in a good position to make a run at a third straight state championship with important players back from last year.
But even with the potential available, Jones said she and her team aren't going to put pressure on themselves, but rather let the results take care of themselves.
"I just want to have a good year with my team and finish off strong," she said. "Whatever outcome there is, I want us to have fun as a team and do well."
