The College of Southern Idaho softball team picked up its most impressive victory of the young season on Friday.

Brooke Merrill scattered three hits and struck out nine in a complete-game effort, and Taya Manzanares and Tessa Hokanson each drove in runs as the No. 10 Golden Eagles held off No. 9 Central Arizona College 2-1 at the Arizona Western Shootout in Yuma.

CSI won again later in the day, beating Arizona Western College 9-3 behind 6 1/3 sharp innings from Abby Hayes. Rachael Brown went 3-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs and Manzanares had two hits and drove in two runs to lead the Golden Eagles’ offense.

CSI (6-2) wraps up the three-day tourney on Saturday with games against Eastern Arizona College and Arizona Western.

Baseball: CSI sweeps twinbill to stay undefeated

Colby Carter and Cole Rollins each hit two-run homers on Friday, lifting CSI to a doubleheader sweep against Scottsdale Community College on Arizona.

In the first game, Josh Trentadue struck out seven over five scoreless innings and Brody Duvall had a pair of hits as the Golden Eagles earned a 3-1 win. Carter and Rollins accounted for CSI’s offense in Game 2, a 4-3 triumph saved by Kimberly’s Brennen Chappell.

The Golden Eagles (7-0) will look for a four-game sweep in the series finale on Saturday morning in St. George, Utah.

'Really blessed': Headrick moves past uncertainty, into starring role for No. 5 CSI In the midst of a remarkable freshman season for No. 5 CSI, and two NCAA Division I offers later, Kaylee Headrick is glad she kept playing basketball.

Men’s basketball: Abdul-Hakim wins SWAC Player of the Week

Hasan Abdul-Hakim, who scored 17 points last weekend to help CSI beat Salt Lake Community College in an NJCAA top-5 showdown, was rewarded with Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors.

The sophomore forward has played a key role for the No. 1 Golden Eagles, who, at 25-0, are the nation’s lone remaining undefeated team. CSI hosts Utah State University Eastern on Thursday night after taking this weekend off.