Walk it off.

That’s what the College of Southern Idaho baseball and softball teams did against Salt Lake Community College in the opening games of Scenic West Athletic Conference doubleheaders on Saturday in Twin Falls.

At Skip Walker Field, Colby Carter rapped a single to plate Greyson Shafer in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Golden Eagles to their first conference win after six losses, 3-2 over the Bruins.

Seth McGrath pitched 2 2/3 shutout innings with three strikeouts to earn the win.

Nearby at First Federal Softball Field, Rachael Brown launched a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning as No. 11 CSI won 7-6 after losing both games of Friday’s doubleheader.

Abby Hayes picked up the win for the Golden Eagles with 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

The second games didn’t end as well.

CSI dropped a 6-5 decision on the baseball diamond. Cole Rollins highlighted the offense with a run-scoring double and Ashton Johnson pitched 4 1/3 solid innings with five strikeouts in the loss.

The Golden Eagles lost 13-10 in the softball finale, despite Tessa Hokanson’s 12th homer, a four-RBI performance from Makenzie Evans and a three-run homer by Kenzee Hale.

Next week, CSI baseball (13-7 overall, 1-7 SWAC) travels to Redlands, California, for a four-game conference series against Community Christian College, while CSI softball (16-9, 4-4) heads to Price, Utah, to play four conference game against Utah State University Eastern.