The College of Southern Idaho will send 12 runners to the NJCAA Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships this week at Washburn University in Kansas.

Seven men and five women will represent the Golden Eagles at the two-day event beginning Friday that annually includes more than 500 athletes from dozens of junior colleges across the country.

Sophomore Lydia Felix will compete in three events, the women’s 3,000 and 5,000 meters and the mile, the most of any of the school’s qualifiers.

Half of the CSI’s qualifiers are former Idaho prep standouts: Joseph Ereaux (800 meters) of Idaho Falls, Shane Gard (3,000) of Pocatello, Ali Juarez (800) of Caldwell, Keegan McCraw (3,000 and 5,000) of Blackfoot and Cayden Tupper (1,000 and mile) of Meridian on the men’s side, and Jaresa Jackson (800 and 1,000) of Sugar City on the women’s side.

The Golden Eagles will also be represented by Griffin May (3,000) and Tyler Stogsdill (800 and 1,000) in the men’s competition, and Abigail Case (5,000), Elizabeth Phillips (3,000 and mile) and Marryn Poll (3,000 and 5,000) in women’s events.

Softball: CSI checks in at No. 13 in NJCAA rankings



The CSI softball team is ranked No. 13 in the first weekly NJCAA poll, down three places from the preseason rankings after a 10-5 start.

A pair of Golden Eagles, Markessa Jensen and Abby Hayes, shared the Scenic West Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week award last week after CSI won twice against then-No. 2 McLennan Community College of Texas. Jensen pitched 9 2/3 innings, allowing just eight hits, while Hayes struck out seven in 17 1/3 innings.

CSI is scheduled to make its 2023 home debut this week to open Scenic West Athletic Conference play against Snow College of Utah. Doubleheaders are set for Friday (1 and 3 p.m.) and Saturday (noon and 2 p.m.) at First Federal Field.