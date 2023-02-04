The College of Southern Idaho baseball team is heading home after eight games in Utah to start the 2023 season.

What a start it’s been.

Greyson Shafer homered, singled twice and drove in five runs on Saturday as the Golden Eagles completed a perfect road trip with a 15-7 victory over Scottsdale Community College of Arizona.

Pitching in his hometown of St. George, Malcolm Bartholomew earned the win for CSI with 2 1/3 hitless innings. Brody Duvall also had three hits for the Golden Eagles.

In sweeping four-game series against Utah State Club and Scottsdale, the Golden Eagles totaled 88 runs — an average of 11 per game.

CSI is scheduled to play its next 12 games at Skip Walker Field in Twin Falls, beginning with a Feb. 17 doubleheader against Dawson Community College of Montana.

Softball: CSI picks up two more wins

Led by Gracie Walters and Taya Manzanares, CSI finished up six games at the Arizona Western Shootout in Yuma on Saturday with a 5-1 record.

The 10th-ranked Golden Eagles (8-2) beat No. 19 Eastern Arizona College, 6-1, and later knocked off Arizona Western College for the second time in two days, this time by a score of 10-8.

Walters was dominant in CSI’s first win of the day, striking out 13 and allowing just three hits in a complete-game performance. Manzanares had three hits and Brylee Bigelow drove in two runs to lead the Golden Eagles’ offense.

In the second game, Tessa Hokanson, Rachael Brown and Tasha Hokanson all homered for CSI. Manzanares added two hits and two RBIs, and Abby Hayes pitched two scoreless innings for the save.

The Golden Eagles will be off until heading to Waco, Texas, for six games on Feb. 16-18 at McLennan Community College. CSI’s home debut is scheduled for March 3, the first of a four-game series against Utah’s Snow College to open Scenic West Athletic Conference.