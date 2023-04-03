More prep athletes around the Magic Valley will soon be heading off to compete at the collegiate level after signing letters of intent to play.

The latest batch of local athletes celebrated the triumphant moment with family and friends during recent signing ceremonies while reflecting on their high school achievements.

Here are a few of the athletes who have recently signed around the area:

Minico’s Alaynie Wilcox has signed to run track at Utah Tech University, an NCAA Division I school in St. George, Utah, that competes in the Western Athletic Conference. She plans on competing in the hurdles and on relays for the Trailblazers. Currently, Wilcox continues to excel during her senior year for the Spartans, setting a season record in both the 100 hurdles (16.04 c) and 300 meter hurdles (50.54 c) during March meets.

Minico's JT Garza has signed to take to the gridiron as a Cougar for the University of Minnesota, Morris. An NCAA Division III school, the Cougars compete in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference. Garza carried 83 times for 567 yards and pulled in 27 receptions for 556 yards to help the Spartans go undefeated in the Great Basin Conference last season.

Murtaugh's Raegen Fitzpatrick has signed a letter of intent to play football for Lewis-Clark Valley, located in Lewiston. The Loggers are NCAA Division III, and all athletes attend Lewis-Clark State College.

Canyon Ridge's Alex DeLaTorre has signed to continue playing soccer at Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Washington. Columbia Basin is a member of the Northwest Athletic Conference, competing in the East Division amongst schools such as Treasure Valley Community College and North Idaho College. DeLaTorre was most recently named 4A first-team all-state for his contributions to the Riverhawks.

Kimberly's JJ Maxwell is also going off to college to play soccer, signing with the College of Idaho in Caldwell. The NAIA Coyotes primarily compete in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.