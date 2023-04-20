TWIN FALLS — Spring (usually) brings warmer weather. It always brings the familiar sound of the crack of the bat.

The College of Southern Idaho’s Gracie Tentinger knows all about that part.

The Golden Eagles’ standout sophomore has been cracking home runs left and right this season, including two more last weekend against the College of Southern Nevada. She’s cranked 25 homers to rank third nationally while batting .523, tops on the team.

“There is definitely a feeling when I hit a home run, it feels the most effortless of any of the swings that I take,” Tentinger told the Times-News this week. “I think when you hit a home run, the feeling is just perfection. It's just an effortless feeling.”

Her batting prowess isn’t new. Last season, Tentinger earned NJCAA All-American honors, finishing with a .462 average, 27 homers and 95 RBIs to start to make a name for herself at CSI.

“It really means the world, because I’ll never be able to put into words how much this program and the opportunity to play here has meant to me,” she said. “And a little part of my heart will always be here even after I leave. So, knowing that I have left a little part of me behind is really, really exciting.”

Prior to coming to Twin Falls to aid the Golden Eagles’ quest for superiority in the Scenic West Athletic Conference, Tentinger was hitting homers to help Mountain View High School in Meridian win the 2019 state championship in 5A.

The sport has always been a part of her life. She grew up in a family of softball and baseball players — her older brother, Charlie, plays for Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston — and she credits her experiences on the field for helping her develop as a person.

“It has taught me so many life lessons, it taught me about being a good person,” she said. “And treating others well. And how to work hard, and work hard even when things aren’t going my way.”

Her personal growth has only continued with the Golden Eagles.

“CSI softball has done so much more for me, more than just as a softball player but also as a person,” she said. “I have learned so much about gratitude, grit, and loving to work hard and really embrace the grind.”

She added, “Working hard, which is what I do best, and if I play hard and give everything I got, the numbers are going to reflect that positively.”

And her numbers speak volumes. Tentinger earned the SWAC Player of the Week honors for the second time this week after CSI split its four-game series against the Coyotes.

She walked away from that series with a .583 batting average, four homers, three doubles, three walks and 12 RBIs.

What helped her sustain her focus at the plate?

“With a four-game series, there are a lot of ebbs and flows, and a lot of ups and downs, and coming off that first loss of the day on Saturday, we just really just wanted to bounce back and finish the weekend well,” she said. “For me, I didn’t have the best of at-bats that first game, and for me coming back in that second game and really finding my groove again and getting back to my approach and plan.”

She added. “And at the end of the day, when I stick to my approach, good things happen.”

While Tentinger continues to gain NJCAA acclaim — she also ranks ninth nationally with 72 RBIs — the accolades aren’t her favorite part about softball.

“I love playing on a team,” she said. “In any team that I have been on, there has been 12 to 20 girls and we are all from different walks of life, and our families look different, our interests outside of softball look different. But softball is this unifying and driving focus."

She added, “And getting to meet so many different people and getting to form relationships because of softball has been the greatest gift, and those relationships that you form in softball are lifelong. I will always have people in my life because of softball.”

Tentinger doesn’t have a defined picture of what her softball future holds after CSI, but for now, she’s focused on this weekend’s four-game series at first-place Salt Lake Community College.

In Utah, Tentinger will be across the field from the NJCAA’s home run leader: Lyndsey Madrigal has popped 29 long balls for the Bruins, three more than Northeastern's Ayva McComas and four more than her.

“Personally, SLC weekends are always dogfights and really intense,” Tentinger said. “So, I’m just going in there to compete hard, and not take pitches off, and not take plays off, and just truly give everything from inning one through seven, and good things will happen.”

The Golden Eagles (31-14 overall, 19-9 SWAC) play doubleheaders against SLCC (31-8, 25-3) on Friday and Saturday before returning home for a Tuesday afternoon twinbill against Treasure Valley Community College.