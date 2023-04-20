The Big West Conference is getting a big-time player.

Isaiah Moses, the point guard from Alaska who dazzled as a freshman for the College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team, leading the Golden Eagles to an undefeated regular season while averaging 16.5 points and 4.5 assists per game, announced his commitment to the University of California, Riverside, on Thursday night on Twitter.

In his tweet, Moses said he was “blessed for the opportunity” to join the Highlanders, who are coming off the best season in their Division I history, a 22-12 campaign that represented the program’s first 20-win season.

“Excited to get to work!” Moses tweeted.

Committed✅Blessed for the opportunity to play division 1 basketball🙏🏽 Excited to get to work! @UCRMBB pic.twitter.com/wOI5PMGJM7 — Isaiah M🪐 (@MoBuckets907) April 20, 2023

The sharpshooting point guard should only help UC Riverside in its quest for a fifth straight winning season. Moses shot 50% from the field, 43% from 3-point range and 90% from the free-throw line for the Golden Eagles. He tallied 20 or more points in 10 games and twice surpassed 30, including a career-high 34 against Snow College in February.

Moses was one of three CSI players to earn NJCAA All-American honors but the only first-team selection. Whaley and Kaylee Headrick, who starred as a freshman for the Golden Eagles women’s team, were honorable mention picks.

The Big West includes 10 teams from the California State University and University of California systems, plus the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. UC Santa Barbara, Cal State Fullerton and UC Irvine have traditionally been the conference’s top teams, combining to win each of the last five tournament titles and six of the past eight.

Riverside nearly broke through this season as the tourney’s No. 3 seed, losing in the semifinals against Santa Barbara, which went on to beat Fullerton to earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.