There are just a few times each year when the world’s top cowboys and cowgirls are all in the same place on the road to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

One of those times is now: With more than $2.1 million in prize money at stake, RodeoHouston is a can’t-miss stop.

From Stetson Wright, the “king” of cowboys from the sport’s first family in Utah, to four-time world champions Tyler Waguespack (steer wrestling), Caleb Smidt (tie-down roping) and Hailey Kinsel (barrel racing), to Zeke Thurston, the three-time saddle bronc champion from Canada, RodeoHouston has been brimming with rodeo’s best during its 20-day tournament-style competition.

The world’s largest livestock exhibition and rodeo is in the final stretch now — and a handful of Idaho cowboys are still in the running to fatten their wallets before heading out of Texas and onto the next rodeo.

So are a pair of former College of Southern Idaho cowboys. Orin Larsen, who won the 2013 bareback riding championship while rodeoing for the Golden Eagles, and Rusty Wright, who wore the school’s black vest in 2014, are through to the semifinals.

The Gem State semifinalists include Monteview’s Tristen Hutchings, who burst onto the scene at last year’s NFR by winning four rounds of bull riding, and Blackfoot’s Stetson Jorgensen, the bulldogger who challenged for Idaho’s first gold buckle since 1984 into the final round at the Thomas & Mack Center in December.

Hutchings and Jorgensen will go in tonight’s round, along with Kade Bruno, the Challis saddle bronc rider who has more in winnings ($34,023) than any other Idaho cowboy so far this season, and Rusty Wright, one of Stetson’s four brothers.

Planning for the future: Dirty Rotten Buckers pairs up with Gooding Pro Rodeo Mark your calendars for May 27: The Dirty Rotten Buckers bronc futurity is moving to the Gooding County Fairgrounds this year.

Chubbuck tie-down roper Matt Shiozawa, the 40-something elder statesman of Idaho rodeo who is seeking to get back to the NFR for the first time since 2018, and Caldwell bull rider Brady Portenier, a 2020 NFR qualifier, competed in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Shiozawa won the round, too, earning a trip to the finals and a $3,000 payday. He threw his hands in the air after flanking and tying his calf in 9.6 seconds.

Larsen, who had been sidelined since a broken right thumb knocked him out of the national finals on Dec. 3, returned to competitive action last week. The eight-time NFR qualifier from Canada won $3,000 on his first two rides, even splitting first on his first ride in more than three months.

It’s no wonder he picked RodeoHouston for his return. It’s a must-stop for cowboys and cowgirls, like the Calgary Stampede and Cheyenne Frontier Days, and played out on one of the sport’s biggest stages at NRG Stadium, home of the NFL’s Houston Texans.

The event’s unique playoff format is an attention grabber, too.

RodeoHouston opens with five three-day Super Series, and the top four money-winners in each event advance into one of two semifinal rounds. The top four placers in each 10-contestant semifinal earn a spot in Sunday’s championship round.

But the other 12 hands in each event get a second chance. There are two wild card rounds, set for Friday and Saturday nights, with the top finisher getting a championship shot.

There’s another wrinkle on championship night. The 10 finalists compete in each event, like any traditional rodeo, but that’s not the finish. An immediate shootout round, with just the top four finishers, will determine the $50,000 champion in each event.

RodeoHouston is televised on The Cowboy Channel, available on DirecTV and DISH, as well as online at www.cowboychannelplus.com ($9.99 per month or $99.99 annually).

Bulls, broncs & barrels

The College of Southern Idaho will be in Utah on Friday and Saturday for the second of five Rocky Mountain Region spring rodeos, hosted by Snow College. The Golden Eagles won the men’s team title at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls last weekend to open the spring, buoyed by individual buckle winners Coy Montgomery (bareback riding) and Tyson Hirschi (bull riding). The women placed fourth at the 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo — led by Raegan Steed

, the winner in breakaway roping.

CSI cowboy Wes Shaw, a sophomore from Dietrich who competes in multiple events for the Golden Eagles, was a winner at last week’s home rodeo, too. He was awarded the Buster Prescott Memorial Scholarship

, given annually to the CSI cowboy who shows good character and leadership while working roughstock and timed events.

The

Idaho High School Rodeo Association

, which competes in nine geographical districts across the state, returns to action in April. The Magic Valley is broken across Districts 5 and 6. The spring openers: District 5 on April 14-15 in Jerome and District 6 on April 7-8 in Filer.