A decision awaits Saturday night.

Will it be Boise State? How about Michigan? Or maybe TCU, Nebraska or Oregon?

Burley four-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair will announce his much-anticipated college decision in a streaming press conference for all to see and the stats support the magnitude of the event.

Many consider Bair, Idaho’s top recruit and nation’s No. 9 wideout, according to 247 Sports, as the greatest Idaho prospect of all time.

If he chooses Boise State, he will become the Broncos’ highest-ranked recruit in program history. Or he could join forces with Gooding High School graduate Colston Loveland at Michigan.

With Bair’s commitment announcement, the Times-News looked at Idaho’s top recruits since 2013, according to 247 Sports, and evaluated their results.

2023: Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon), four-star athlete, Skyline High School

Sadiq emerged from Idaho Falls with similar rankings to Bair. 247 Sports ranked Sadiq the 78th-overall best player in the class of 2023 but fourth in the athlete position.

Sadiq helped the Grizz to three straight 4A titles (2020, 2021 and 2022), won the 2022-23 Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year and received an invitation to the U.S. Army Bowl.

2022: Colston Loveland (Michigan), four-star tight end, Gooding High School

Loveland stepped into the Big Ten ranks and made an immediate impact. He has participated in every Michigan game in 2022 and helped the Wolverines to their second straight College Football Playoff appearance. He finished his freshman season with 16 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns, one of which was scored in the Big Ten Championship against Purdue.

Loveland, another Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year, is projected to start this season.

2021: Jonah Elliss (Utah), three-star linebacker, Moscow High School

Elliss scrapped the idea of playing for his hometown Idaho Vandals to excel at the Power Five level. Ellis achieved Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention status as a sophomore and started in eight contests for the Utes.

He recorded his first career sack as a freshman in the Pac-12 Championship against Oregon. Ellis begins his junior season and is projected to start at defensive end for the two-time defending Pac-12 champions.

2020: Gaard Memmelaar (Washington), three-star offensive guard, Middleton High School

Memmelaar enters his sophomore season with four games of experience. He didn’t play during the 2021 season but earned time in 2022.

The Huskies begin their season Sept. 1 against Boise State.

2019: Keegan Duncan (Boise State and Utah State), four-star athlete, Declo High School

Duncan redshirted in Boise before he transferred to Utah State but didn’t play as a redshirt freshman in 2020. He hasn’t played college football since.

He also won the Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year in 2018 and led the Hornets to an undefeated state championship season the same year.

2018: Tommy Togiai (Ohio State), four-star defensive tackle, Highland High School, Ohio State

Togiai became the final Highland product in the school’s run of four straight top Idaho recruits. He played three seasons with the Buckeyes before the Cleveland Browns drafted him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Togiai enters his third pro season with 18 games of experience and two starts. He recorded a tackle in the Browns’ preseason win over the Jets on Thursday.

2017: Aisa Kelemete, (Boise State), four-star defensive end, Highland High School

Kelemete played six games during his five-year career with the Broncos. Kelemete also helped Highland win the 2014 5A state title.

2016: Wayne Tei-Kirby (Oregon and BYU), three-star defensive tackle, Highland High School

Kirby originally pledged to BYU, attended Oregon as a freshman, then flipped back to BYU as redshirt sophomore.

Kirby played six games as a Duck, recording 11 tackles, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery.

He didn’t play at BYU.

2015: Tristen Hoge (Notre Dame and BYU), four-star offensive center, Highland High School

Hoge didn’t emerge from Idaho as just the state’s top prospect. He left Highland as the nation’s top center, according to 247 Sports, and played six games in two seasons for the Fighting Irish.

Hoge earned Notre Dame’s 2015 Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year but transferred to BYU, where he played 26 games in four seasons.

He signed to the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in May 2021 but was waived three months later. He also had practices squad stints with the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos.

2014: Don Hill (USC), three-star defensive end, Timberline High School

Hill spent three years with the Trojans but played in just five games in 2015. He grabbed the USC’s Defensive Service Team Player of the Year Award and Lifter’s Award.

2013: Eric Cotton (Stanford), four-star tight end, Nampa Senior High School

Cotton played a lengthy career with the Cardinal as he spent five years in California. Cotton didn’t play as a freshman, then suited up in 37 games.

He logged a tackle in the 2015 Rose Bowl win over Iowa. Cotton spent short NFL practice squad stops with the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers.