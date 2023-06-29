Add another award to the Bair family’s loaded trophy case.

Burley’s Gatlin Bair, a national track and football standout, received the 2022-23 Gatorade Idaho Boys Track and Field Player of the Year, the company announced Thursday morning.

Idaho Track and field Gatorade POTY! https://t.co/zJpXU1aYgt — Gatlin Bair (@BairGatlin) June 29, 2023

Bair becomes Burley’s first athlete to win the award but the second in his family to do so. Bair’s older brother, who finished his freshman year as a decathlete at Mississippi State, won the award in 2019-20 when he represented Kimberly.

The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence along with high standards of academic achievement exemplary character demonstrated on and off the track, according to Gatorade’s press release.

Bair’s performance at the Texas Relays became viral as he won the 100-meter dash at 10.25.

He also collected the 100 and 200 4A State titles in May. His 20.41 200 ranked third in the country and those times in those events ranked top 20 in U.S. high school history. He broke the Idaho record with a 10.15 100 meter.

And @BairGatlin is your new State Record holder with a 10.15! So proud of this kid! If everyone could see how hard he worked for this and how much he sacrificed! Even if @NFHSNetwork couldn’t pronounce his name #idpreps @KTVBSportsGuy @Jack_Schemmel27 @MikeFPrater @BrandonHuffman pic.twitter.com/Jfya3ey1bh — Cameron Andersen (@Coach_CAndersen) May 20, 2023

Also watch for him on the football field this fall. A four-star prospect according to 247, Bair forces dozens of coaches from prestigious college football programs to Burley to see the talent in-person.

He narrowed his top five football choices to Nebraska, Michigan, TCU, Boise State and Oregon. He also holds offers from perennial powers Georgia, Alabama and others.

He visited Michigan this past weekend and could join Gooding star Colston Loveland in the Wolverines’ locker room. Burley head football coach Cam Andersen coached Loveland at Gooding.

Bair also volunteers coaching middle schoolers in football camps and earned a 3.90 GPA. He will be a senior in the fall.

But don’t expect him on a college football field in 2024.

He has indicated he will take a two-year mission with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His brothers did the same.

Don’t forget about Jaxon Bair, another brother, who will run for Arkansas after his two-year mission is over.

Emmett’s Landon Helms, who runs at Texas A&M, won the award in 2022.

Borah High School graduate Nathan Green won the award in 2018-19 and 2020-21. In May, Green won the NCAA Division I 1,500 meters national championship for Washington.

Post Falls' Annastasia Peters, a Utah signee, won the 2023 award in the girls division, which Gatorade announced Wednesday.