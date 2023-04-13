TWIN FALLS — The Wolverines are gaining a Golden Eagle next season.

College of Southern Idaho catcher Rachael Brown signed a national letter of intent Thursday to continue playing collegiate softball for Utah Valley University an NCAA Division I school in the Western Athletic Conference.

The decision to sign with UVU was a fairly easy one for the standout sophomore.

"I picked UVU because it's close to home, and it's a really great program," Brown said. "I love the coaching staff, and love the field. There was too many good things about it to pass up."

Her mother Lisa Brown added, "I am so excited for her to be home and playing for a good team. UVU cultivates the same kind of atmosphere CSI does, so it will be nice."

She was also joined by her teammates and coaches in the clubhouse at First Federal Field for her letter signing.

"One thing I'm going to take away is how to be a really good leader," Brown told the Times-News. "And how to help my team out in different situations and be a positive support for my team in any way I can."

Brown looks forward to competing amongst colleges such as Utah Tech, Seattle University, Grand Canyon University and Abilene Christian University.

"Another CSI player, Olivia Taylor, signed to a school in Texas (Abilene Christian) last year. Who is in the WAC. I think it will be fun to square up against her again," Brown said. "GCU is in that tournament, too, and they are a top team. So, it will be fun to compete against them."

Brown has been clutch for the Golden Eagles. She earned all-conference honorable mention last season and carries the same drive into this season.

She is batting .370 average with 11 home runs.

"Rachael is our Steady Eddie. Her highs aren't super high, and her lows aren't super low," CSI head coach Nick Baumert told the Times-News. "You always get a consistent effort out of her."

Baseball: CSI's Dahle commits to BYU

Candon Dahle recently announced on Twitter that he has committed to NCAA Division I Brigham Young University.

Dahle, who has a 3.66 ERA with 54 strikeouts in 32 innings this season, will follow two other Golden Eagles to Provo: Greyson Shafer and Stone Cushing made their commitments to the Cougars last winter.

Meanwhile, CSI pitching ace Josh Trentadue will be heading home next season. The lefty has committed to NCAA Division I Virginia Commonwealth University.

Trentadue has earned Scenic West Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week honors three times this season, while sporting a 1.17 ERA with 84 strikeouts in 70 innings.

Track & field: CSI's Felix to run at Weber State

Lydia Felix has signed to join Weber State University after finishing big for the Golden Eagles at the NJCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Felix ran in stride during the 5,000 meters, setting a school record after clocking in an 18 minutes, 17 seconds. That was enough to finish fourth nationally and earn NJCAA All-American honors.

She also grabbed an eighth-place finish in the 3,000 meters.